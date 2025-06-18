Advertisement
10 Players With Most T20 Centuries As Captain: Babar Azam & Michael Klinger Top List, Glenn Maxwell Equals Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul - Check Full List

These T20 captains haven’t just led with tactics, they’ve led with the bat. Combining strategic brilliance with match-winning performances, here are the top 10 captains with the most centuries in T20 cricket.

 

Updated:Jun 18, 2025, 06:45 PM IST
Babar Azam – 7 Centuries (137 Innings)

Babar Azam – 7 Centuries (137 Innings)

Pakistan’s former captain Babar Azam leads the T20 charts with 7 centuries as captain in just 137 innings. Babar has been the batting backbone for both Pakistan and his domestic T20 franchises.

 

Michael Klinger – 7 Centuries (114 Innings)

Michael Klinger – 7 Centuries (114 Innings)

Australian domestic stalwart Michael Klinger also holds 7 T20 centuries as a captain in only 114 innings, matching Babar’s record. While he didn’t get much international exposure, Klinger was a force in Australia’s Big Bash League and English domestic T20s.

 

Faf du Plessis – 6 Centuries (196 Innings)

Faf du Plessis – 6 Centuries (196 Innings)

Veteran South African cricketer Faf du Plessis has crafted 6 T20 centuries while captaining in 196 innings. Faf is revered for his fitness, composure, and flair under pressure. Whether in the IPL, CPL, or international formats. 

 

Virat Kohli – 5 Centuries (188 Innings)

Virat Kohli – 5 Centuries (188 Innings)

India’s former captain Virat Kohli has 5 centuries as a T20 captain, showcasing his class in 188 innings. His centuries have often come in high-stakes matches, including the IPL and T20Is. 

 

James Vince – 5 Centuries (203 Innings)

James Vince – 5 Centuries (203 Innings)

England’s James Vince, a consistent performer in county and franchise leagues, has scored 5 T20 tons as a captain in 203 innings. 

 

Aaron Finch – 3 Centuries (168 Innings)

Aaron Finch – 3 Centuries (168 Innings)

Former Australian T20I skipper Aaron Finch has 3 centuries as a captain in 168 innings, including his iconic 156-run knock against England in 2013. As a top-order powerhouse, Finch’s aggressive approach set the tone early. 

 

Glenn Maxwell – 3 Centuries (77 Innings)

Glenn Maxwell – 3 Centuries (77 Innings)

Glenn Maxwell has also hit 3 T20 centuries as captain in 77 innings, including his recent blitz for Washington Freedom in MLC 2025. 

 

Chris Gayle – 3 Centuries (95 Innings)

Chris Gayle – 3 Centuries (95 Innings)

The “Universe Boss” Chris Gayle racked up 3 centuries as T20 captain in only 95 innings. Gayle’s destructive batting made him a living T20 legend, capable of dismantling any bowling attack. 

 

KL Rahul – 3 Centuries (65 Innings)

KL Rahul – 3 Centuries (65 Innings)

Indian batter KL Rahul achieved 3 centuries as captain in just 65 innings, making him one of the fastest to reach the mark in leadership roles. He has led multiple IPL franchises and Team India, showcasing sharp decision-making and consistent personal performance.

 

Rohit Sharma – 3 Centuries (224 Innings)

Rohit Sharma – 3 Centuries (224 Innings)

India’s most successful T20I captain, Rohit Sharma, also has 3 T20 centuries as a leader, though across a longer span of 224 innings. While his captaincy trophies are numerous, his century count reflects quality over quantity when it comes to big innings.

 

