10 Reasons Why RCB Will Win IPL 2025 – In Pics highlights key factors fueling Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s title charge. With dominant momentum, RCB lost just four matches this season. Virat Kohli leads the Orange Cap race, while Josh Hazlewood tops the wicket charts. A balanced squad, explosive starts from Phil Salt, Rajat Patidar’s bold captaincy, and improved bowling depth give RCB a clear edge. Their Qualifier 1 demolition of Punjab Kings boosts confidence, while favorable venues and massive fan support add to the belief. RCB appear primed to finally end their 18-year title drought in IPL 2025.