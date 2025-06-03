10 Reasons Why RCB Will Win IPL 2025 – In Pics
10 Reasons Why RCB Will Win IPL 2025 – In Pics highlights key factors fueling Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s title charge. With dominant momentum, RCB lost just four matches this season. Virat Kohli leads the Orange Cap race, while Josh Hazlewood tops the wicket charts. A balanced squad, explosive starts from Phil Salt, Rajat Patidar’s bold captaincy, and improved bowling depth give RCB a clear edge. Their Qualifier 1 demolition of Punjab Kings boosts confidence, while favorable venues and massive fan support add to the belief. RCB appear primed to finally end their 18-year title drought in IPL 2025.
1. RCB’s Red-Hot Form Is Peaking at the Right Time
With just four losses all season, RCB enter the IPL 2025 final on a high. Their crushing eight-wicket win over PBKS in Qualifier 1 showcased dominance, confidence, and winning rhythm.
2. Virat Kohli Is in Vintage Orange Cap Form
RCB’s talisman has smashed 505 runs at a strike rate of 143, including 8 fifties. Kohli is chasing history and brings clutch experience to high-pressure moments — a major boost in the final.
3. A Power-Packed and Balanced RCB XI
This squad blends explosive batting with dependable bowling. With stars like Phil Salt, Rajat Patidar, and purple-cap leader Josh Hazlewood, RCB aren’t relying on one hero — they’re winning as a unit.
4. Josh Hazlewood: The PBKS Nemesis
Hazlewood has dismantled PBKS this season with six wickets, including 3/18 in Qualifier 1. His pace, control, and record against Punjab could turn the final in RCB’s favour at the Narendra Modi Stadium.
5. Phil Salt’s Powerplay Blasts Give RCB Instant Momentum
The English opener struck 56* off 27 in Qualifier 1, reaching his fifty in just 23 balls. His fearless approach sets the tone early, often putting the opposition on the back foot from the start.
6. Rajat Patidar’s Captaincy Has Been Bold and Fearless
Despite a modest batting season, Patidar’s cool-headed leadership and big-match temperament — seen in his six to seal Qualifier 1 — bring belief and structure to a once-volatile RCB outfit.
7. Winning Qualifier 1 Matters – Historically and Mentally
Teams that win Qualifier 1 often go on to win the IPL. RCB’s comprehensive win over PBKS has already given them a psychological edge heading into the summit clash.
8. RCB’s Depth Shines in Pressure Moments
Whether it’s Romario Shepherd’s 53(14) vs CSK or Krunal Pandya’s 73(47) vs DC, RCB’s bench has stepped up. Nine different Player-of-the-Match winners show this team thrives beyond the top names.
9. Playoff Venues Suit RCB’s Style of Play
RCB’s seam-heavy attack — Hazlewood, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, and Dayal — is well-suited for Hyderabad and Kolkata conditions. Despite not playing in Ahmedabad this season, their away record offers confidence.
10. Fan Power and Motivation to End an 18-Year Wait
With 20M+ followers on Instagram and unwavering support, RCB carry massive crowd energy. Add to that the hunger to lift their maiden title, and the emotional fuel is undeniable.
Trending Photos