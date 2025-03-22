10 Records That Can Be Broken In IPL 2025: MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah Set To Achieve These Milestones - In Pics

photoDetails

As IPL 2025 starts with the much-anticipated clash between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Kolkata, some of the biggest names of world cricket are on the cusp of achieving big milestones. Stars like Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah have golden opportunities to script history during the IPL 2025 season.



Here's a list of key milestones that could be achieved by players during the IPL 2025: