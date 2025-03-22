Advertisement
NewsPhotos10 Records That Can Be Broken In IPL 2025: MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah Set To Achieve These Milestones - In Pics 10 Records That Can Be Broken In IPL 2025: MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah Set To Achieve These Milestones - In Pics
10 Records That Can Be Broken In IPL 2025: MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah Set To Achieve These Milestones - In Pics

As IPL 2025 starts with the much-anticipated clash between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Kolkata, some of the biggest names of world cricket are on the cusp of achieving big milestones. Stars like Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah have golden opportunities to script history during the IPL 2025 season.

Here's a list of key milestones that could be achieved by players during the IPL 2025:

Updated:Mar 22, 2025, 06:53 PM IST
1. CSK's Highest Run-Scorer In IPL

MS Dhoni needs 19 runs to become Chennai Super Kings' highest run-scorer in the IPL. Ex-CSK star Suresh Raina currently holds the record with 4687 runs.  

2. Highest Wicket-Taker For Mumbai Indians In IPL

Star pacer Jasprit Bumrah needs six more wickets to become highest wicket-taker for Mumbai Indians in the IPL. He will surpass Lasith Malinga (170 wickets) for the milestone.  

3. Most Fifty-Plus Scores In IPL

Virat Kohli needs four more fifty-plus scores during the IPL 2025 season to become the batter with most fifty-plus scores in the history of the cash-rich league. David Warner currently holds the record with 66 fifty-plus scores in IPL.  

4. Highest Wicket-Taker For CSK

Ravindra Jadeja needs eight wickets to become the leading wicket-taker for CSK in the IPL. He will surpass Dwayne Bravo (140 wickets) for the milestone.  

5. Second-Most Capped Player In IPL

Rohit Sharma will become IPL's second-most capped player when he takes the field in MI vs CSK clash in Chennai on Sunday. He also needs one boundary to complete 600 fours.  

6. Second-Highest Run-Scorer In IPL

Rohit Sharma needs 142 runs during IPL 2025 to surpass Shikhar Dhawan (6769) and become the second-highest run-scorer in the IPL. Virat Kohli heads the list with 8004 runs.  

7. Massive Double For Jadeja

Ravindra Jadeja needs to score 41 runs during IPL 2025 season to become the first player in IPL to complete the double of 3000 runs and 100 wickets.  

8. Second-Most Capped Player For CSK

Ravindra Jadeja is just five games away from becoming the second-most capped player for CSK in the IPL. He is currently third on the list, with Dhoni (234) and Raina (176) ahead of him.  

9. Third-Most Capped Player

Virat Kohli needs six matches to become the third-most capped player in IPL history. He will surpass his former RCB team-mate Dinesh Karthik (257 IPL matches) for the milestone. 

10. Third-Highest Wicket-Taker In IPL

Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who will play for RCB in IPL 2025, needs three wickets to become the third-highest wicket-taker in IPL history.  

NEWS ON ONE CLICK