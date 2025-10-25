Advertisement
NewsPhotos10 Times Virat Kohli Proved Why He Is Called The Chase Master: From 82 Vs Pakistan To 100 vs Australia - Check In Pics
10 Times Virat Kohli Proved Why He Is Called The Chase Master: From 82 Vs Pakistan To 100 vs Australia - Check In Pics

Virat Kohli's reputation as the "Chase Master" is built on his remarkable ability to anchor and finish run chases under pressure. His consistency and composure in high-stakes situations have set him apart in the world of cricket. Here are 10 standout innings that underscore his mastery in successful run chases. 

 

Updated:Oct 25, 2025, 05:47 PM IST
183 vs. Pakistan - Asia Cup 2012

183 vs. Pakistan - Asia Cup 2012

In a high-pressure encounter against arch-rivals Pakistan, Kohli's unbeaten 183 led India to a commanding victory, chasing down a challenging target with ease.

122 vs. England - 2017 ODI

122 vs. England - 2017 ODI

Chasing a daunting 351, India was reduced to 64/4. Kohli's 122 off 105 balls, alongside Kedar Jadhav's 120, orchestrated a remarkable turnaround, guiding India to victory.

107 vs. Sri Lanka - 2017 ODI*

107 vs. Sri Lanka - 2017 ODI*

In Colombo, Kohli's unbeaten century anchored India's chase of 239, showcasing his ability to perform in subcontinental conditions even against the prime bowlers like Lasith Malinga

114 vs. Australia - 2016 ODI

114 vs. Australia - 2016 ODI

Kohli's 114 led India to a successful chase of 330 against Australia, demonstrating his adaptability and consistency in challenging run chases.

100 vs. Pakistan - 2025 Champions Trophy*

100 vs. Pakistan - 2025 Champions Trophy*

In a crucial match against Pakistan, Kohli's century anchored India's chase of 242, reaffirming his status against the arch rivals. 

84 vs. Australia - 2025 Champions Trophy Semi-final

84 vs. Australia - 2025 Champions Trophy Semi-final

Chasing 265, Kohli composed 84, guiding India to victory, highlighting his strategic approach and ability to handle pressure in tough situations. 

74 vs. Australia - 2025 ODI*

74 vs. Australia - 2025 ODI*

In the final ODI at the Sydney Cricket Ground, Kohli's unbeaten 74, in partnership with Rohit Sharma, led India to a nine-wicket victory, successfully chasing down 236. 

82 vs. Pakistan - T20 World Cup 2022*

82 vs. Pakistan - T20 World Cup 2022*

India was 31/4 chasing 160 when Kohli came in. His 82* off 53 balls steadied the innings, earning him Player of the Match and proving his ability to perform under immense pressure.

82 vs Australia, 2016 T20 World Cup

82 vs Australia, 2016 T20 World Cup

In a must-win Super 10 match at Mohali, India needed 161 runs to qualify for the semifinals. Kohli's unbeaten 82* off 51 balls anchored the chase, leading India to a six-wicket victory with five balls to spare.

 

100 in 52 balls vs Australia, 2013 ODI

100 in 52 balls vs Australia, 2013 ODI

In the second ODI of the series at Jaipur, India was set a daunting target of 360 runs. Kohli's explosive 100 off 52 balls was the fastest century by an Indian in ODIs at that time, propelling India to a nine-wicket victory with 39 balls to spare.

