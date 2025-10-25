10 Times Virat Kohli Proved Why He Is Called The Chase Master: From 82 Vs Pakistan To 100 vs Australia - Check In Pics
Virat Kohli's reputation as the "Chase Master" is built on his remarkable ability to anchor and finish run chases under pressure. His consistency and composure in high-stakes situations have set him apart in the world of cricket. Here are 10 standout innings that underscore his mastery in successful run chases.
183 vs. Pakistan - Asia Cup 2012
In a high-pressure encounter against arch-rivals Pakistan, Kohli's unbeaten 183 led India to a commanding victory, chasing down a challenging target with ease.
122 vs. England - 2017 ODI
Chasing a daunting 351, India was reduced to 64/4. Kohli's 122 off 105 balls, alongside Kedar Jadhav's 120, orchestrated a remarkable turnaround, guiding India to victory.
107 vs. Sri Lanka - 2017 ODI*
In Colombo, Kohli's unbeaten century anchored India's chase of 239, showcasing his ability to perform in subcontinental conditions even against the prime bowlers like Lasith Malinga
114 vs. Australia - 2016 ODI
Kohli's 114 led India to a successful chase of 330 against Australia, demonstrating his adaptability and consistency in challenging run chases.
100 vs. Pakistan - 2025 Champions Trophy*
In a crucial match against Pakistan, Kohli's century anchored India's chase of 242, reaffirming his status against the arch rivals.
84 vs. Australia - 2025 Champions Trophy Semi-final
Chasing 265, Kohli composed 84, guiding India to victory, highlighting his strategic approach and ability to handle pressure in tough situations.
74 vs. Australia - 2025 ODI*
In the final ODI at the Sydney Cricket Ground, Kohli's unbeaten 74, in partnership with Rohit Sharma, led India to a nine-wicket victory, successfully chasing down 236.
82 vs. Pakistan - T20 World Cup 2022*
India was 31/4 chasing 160 when Kohli came in. His 82* off 53 balls steadied the innings, earning him Player of the Match and proving his ability to perform under immense pressure.
82 vs Australia, 2016 T20 World Cup
In a must-win Super 10 match at Mohali, India needed 161 runs to qualify for the semifinals. Kohli's unbeaten 82* off 51 balls anchored the chase, leading India to a six-wicket victory with five balls to spare.
100 in 52 balls vs Australia, 2013 ODI
In the second ODI of the series at Jaipur, India was set a daunting target of 360 runs. Kohli's explosive 100 off 52 balls was the fastest century by an Indian in ODIs at that time, propelling India to a nine-wicket victory with 39 balls to spare.
Trending Photos