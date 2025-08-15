Advertisement
NewsPhotos10 Unbreakable Cricket Records Made By Indians: From Sachin Tendulkar’s 100 Centuries To MS Dhoni’s Most Matches As Captain - Check Full List
10 Unbreakable Cricket Records Made By Indians: From Sachin Tendulkar’s 100 Centuries To MS Dhoni’s Most Matches As Captain - Check Full List

As India marks its 79th Independence Day, here are 10 unbreakable records that showcase the nation’s unmatched achievements and dominance on the global stage.

Updated:Aug 15, 2025, 02:00 PM IST
1. Sachin Tendulkar: 100 International Centuries

Achieved over 24 years, Tendulkar remains the sole cricketer to amass 100 international centuries, 51 in Tests and 49 in ODIs, a testament to unmatched consistency and longevity. 

 

2. Virat Kohli: Most ODI Centuries (51 and counting)

As of late 2023, Kohli holds the record for the most ODI hundreds with 51, surpassing Tendulkar’s 49, and remains the only active player atop this leaderboard.

 

3. Rohit Sharma: Highest Individual ODI Score (264)

On November 13, 2014, Rohit rewrote the record books with a staggering 264 off 173 balls against Sri Lanka at Eden Gardens, a record that still stands as the highest individual ODI score 

 

4. Anil Kumble: 10-Wicket Haul in an Innings

In February 1999 at Delhi, Kumble achieved a rare feat by taking all 10 wickets in a single Test innings against Pakistan, joining only one other bowler in cricket history to do so. 

 

5. MS Dhoni: Most Stumpings in International Cricket (195)

Dhoni’s astounding 195 stumpings across international formats underscore his world-class reflexes and innovation behind the stumps, a record many consider unbreakable.

 

6. Ravichandran Ashwin: Fastest to 300 Test Wickets (54 matches)

Ashwin set a new benchmark for spinners by reaching 300 Test wickets in just 54 matches, outperforming cricketing greats like Dennis Lillee and Muttiah Muralitharan with his smart, variation-packed bowling.

 

7. Sachin Tendulkar: Most International Runs (34,357)

With a combined total of 34,357 runs across formats through 664 appearances, Tendulkar remains the highest run-scorer in international cricket history. 

 

8. Virat Kohli: Fastest to 10,000 ODI Runs (205 innings)

Kohli smashed the previous record in October 2018 by becoming the fastest-ever to reach 10,000 ODI runs, in just 205 innings, a mark that speaks volumes about his consistency and scoring efficiency. 

9. Rohit Sharma: Three ODI Double Hundreds

Rohit stands alone in ODI history with three double centuries: 209, 264, and 208*, a feat unmatched by any other cricketer to date.

 

10. MS Dhoni: Most International Matches as Captain (332 matches)

Dhoni captained India in a record 332 international matches (60 Tests, 200 ODIs, and 72 T20Is), a leadership legacy unmatched anywhere in cricket.

 

All Images:- X, ESPNcricinfo, BCCI 

