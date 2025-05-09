Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2898670https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/10-wwe-legends-who-retired-on-the-grand-stage-of-wrestlemania-the-undertaker-triple-h-more-check-full-list-2898670
NewsPhotos10 WWE Legends Who Retired On The Grand Stage Of WrestleMania: The Undertaker, Triple H & More - Check Full List
photoDetails

10 WWE Legends Who Retired On The Grand Stage Of WrestleMania: The Undertaker, Triple H & More - Check Full List

WrestleMania has been the stage for some of the most iconic moments in WWE history, including the retirements of several legendary superstars. Dive into the stories behind these retirements and the lasting impact these WWE legends had on the industry.

 

Updated:May 09, 2025, 07:04 PM IST
Follow Us

Ric Flair – WrestleMania XXIV (2008)

1/11
Ric Flair – WrestleMania XXIV (2008)

Ric Flair had an emotional farewell match against Shawn Michaels, where he lost and officially retired from WWE. It marked the end of an era for the 16-time world champion.

 

Follow Us

Shawn Michaels – WrestleMania XXVI (2010)

2/11
Shawn Michaels – WrestleMania XXVI (2010)

Facing The Undertaker in a “Streak vs. Career” match, Michaels was retired after losing. It was his official retirement, although he made a brief return in 2018.

 

Follow Us

The Undertaker – WrestleMania 36 (2020)

3/11
The Undertaker – WrestleMania 36 (2020)

In his final match, The Undertaker defeated AJ Styles in a cinematic Boneyard Match. He later confirmed his retirement in The Last Ride documentary.

 

Follow Us

Stone Cold Steve Austin – WrestleMania XIX (2003)

4/11
Stone Cold Steve Austin – WrestleMania XIX (2003)

Stone Cold had his final match (at the time) against The Rock and quietly retired afterward due to injuries. He returned for one more match in 2022.

 

Follow Us

Triple H – WrestleMania 38 (2022)

5/11
Triple H – WrestleMania 38 (2022)

Though he didn’t wrestle, Triple H officially retired due to heart issues and left his boots in the ring in a symbolic farewell at WrestleMania 38.

 

Follow Us

Batista – WrestleMania 35 (2019)

6/11
Batista – WrestleMania 35 (2019)

Batista faced longtime rival Triple H in his final match and lost. He had confirmed beforehand that this would be his retirement bout.

 

Follow Us

Kurt Angle – WrestleMania 35 (2019)

7/11
Kurt Angle – WrestleMania 35 (2019)

Kurt Angle lost to Baron Corbin in his farewell match, ending his legendary career, though fans had hoped for a more fitting opponent.

 

Follow Us

JBL – WrestleMania 25 (2009)

8/11
JBL – WrestleMania 25 (2009)

JBL lost the Intercontinental Championship to Rey Mysterio in under a minute and immediately announced his retirement in the ring.

 

Follow Us

Edge – WrestleMania XXVII (2011)

9/11
Edge – WrestleMania XXVII (2011)

Edge retained his World Heavyweight Championship but had to retire shortly after due to a neck injury. He later returned in 2020 after being medically cleared.

 

Follow Us

Trish Stratus – WrestleMania 27 (2011)

10/11
Trish Stratus – WrestleMania 27 (2011)

Trish returned for a mixed tag match and won, marking her last regular in-ring appearance before stepping away from full-time wrestling.

 

Follow Us

11/11

All Image Credits:- X, WWE

Follow Us
WrestleMania retirementsWWE retirementsRic Flair WrestleManiaShawn Michaels retirementThe Undertaker last matchStone Cold Steve Austin retirementTriple H retirementBatista final matchKurt Angle WrestleManiaJBL retirementEdge retirementTrish Stratus last matchWWE legendsfinal WWE matcheswrestling historyWWE Hall of Fameiconic WWE momentswrestling retirementsWrestleMania history
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon8
title
Rohit Sharma retirement
From Sai Sudarshan To KL Rahul: 5 Players Who Could Replace Rohit Sharma In Tests
camera icon12
title
Mother's Day
From Uttarakhand To Rajasthan: Top 10 Best Travel Destinations In India To Celebrate Mother's Day 2025
camera icon8
title
Nana Patekar
Meet This Veteran Bollywood Actor Who Served Indian Army In 1999 Kargil War, He Is Three-Time National Award Winner, His Name Is...
camera icon8
title
Mothers Day 2025
Mother’s Day 2025: Revisiting Janhvi Kapoor’s Iconic Wardrobe Inspired By Mother Sridevi
camera icon9
title
Indian sportspersons in armed forces
MS Dhoni To Sachin Tendulkar: Top Indian Sportspersons Who Served Armed Forces - In Pics
NEWS ON ONE CLICK