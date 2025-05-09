10 WWE Legends Who Retired On The Grand Stage Of WrestleMania: The Undertaker, Triple H & More - Check Full List
WrestleMania has been the stage for some of the most iconic moments in WWE history, including the retirements of several legendary superstars. Dive into the stories behind these retirements and the lasting impact these WWE legends had on the industry.
Ric Flair – WrestleMania XXIV (2008)
Ric Flair had an emotional farewell match against Shawn Michaels, where he lost and officially retired from WWE. It marked the end of an era for the 16-time world champion.
Shawn Michaels – WrestleMania XXVI (2010)
Facing The Undertaker in a “Streak vs. Career” match, Michaels was retired after losing. It was his official retirement, although he made a brief return in 2018.
The Undertaker – WrestleMania 36 (2020)
In his final match, The Undertaker defeated AJ Styles in a cinematic Boneyard Match. He later confirmed his retirement in The Last Ride documentary.
Stone Cold Steve Austin – WrestleMania XIX (2003)
Stone Cold had his final match (at the time) against The Rock and quietly retired afterward due to injuries. He returned for one more match in 2022.
Triple H – WrestleMania 38 (2022)
Though he didn’t wrestle, Triple H officially retired due to heart issues and left his boots in the ring in a symbolic farewell at WrestleMania 38.
Batista – WrestleMania 35 (2019)
Batista faced longtime rival Triple H in his final match and lost. He had confirmed beforehand that this would be his retirement bout.
Kurt Angle – WrestleMania 35 (2019)
Kurt Angle lost to Baron Corbin in his farewell match, ending his legendary career, though fans had hoped for a more fitting opponent.
JBL – WrestleMania 25 (2009)
JBL lost the Intercontinental Championship to Rey Mysterio in under a minute and immediately announced his retirement in the ring.
Edge – WrestleMania XXVII (2011)
Edge retained his World Heavyweight Championship but had to retire shortly after due to a neck injury. He later returned in 2020 after being medically cleared.
Trish Stratus – WrestleMania 27 (2011)
Trish returned for a mixed tag match and won, marking her last regular in-ring appearance before stepping away from full-time wrestling.
