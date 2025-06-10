11 Indians Who Are Part Of ICC Hall Of Fame: MS Dhoni Joins Sachin Tendulkar, Kapil Dev; Check Legendary List
Former India captain MS Dhoni was inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame during an event in London on Monday, June 9. Dhoni is the only captain to lift all three ICC white-ball trophies - ODI World Cup, the T20 World Cup and the Champions Trophy. He was also captain when India reached the top of the ICC Test rankings in the late 2000s.
Dhoni, who is fondly known as Captain Cool, became the 11th Indian cricketer to be inducted into the prestigious list.
Here's list of Indian players, who have been inducted into ICC Hall Of Fame:
1. Sunil Gavaskar (Inducted in 2009)
Sunil Gavaskar, who was the first batter to score 10,000 runs in Test cricket, was inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame in 2009. Known for his impeccable technique, Gavaskar played 125 Tests and 108 ODIs for India, scoring 10,122 and 3,092 runs, respectively.
2. Bishan Singh Bedi (Inducted in 2009)
Bishan Singh Bedi, who is among the greatest spinners to play the sport, was inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame in 2009. Bedi, who was part of India's famous spin quartet, played 67 Tests and 10 ODIs, and took 266 and 7 wickets respectively.
3. Kapil Dev (Inducted in 2009)
The 1983 World Cup-winning captain, Kapil Dev was inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame in 2009. Legendary all-rounder played 131 Tests and 225 ODIs for India and picked up 434 and 253 wickets in respective formats. He also made valuable contributions with the bat, scoring 5248 runs in Tests and 3783 runs in ODIs.
4. Anil Kumble (Inducted in 2015)
Anil Kumble, who is India’s leading wicket-taker in international cricket, was inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame in 2015. Kumble played 132 Tests and 271 ODIs for India and picked up 619 wickets and 337 in respective formats.
5. Rahul Dravid (Inducted in 2018)
Rahul Dravid, popularly known as "The Wall," was inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame in 2018. Dravid, who was known for his unmatched consistency, scored 13,288 runs in 164 Tests, 10,889 runs in 344 ODIs and 31 runs in one T20I.
6. Sachin Tendulkar (Inducted in 2019)
Sachin Tendulkar, who is arguably the greatest batter of all time, was inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame in 2019. The "Master Blaster" played 200 Tests, 463 ODIs and 1 T20I for India during his 24-year-long career. He scored 18426 runs in ODIs, 15921 in Tests and 10 in T20Is in addition to his 201 wickets across formats.
7. Vinoo Mankad (Inducted in 2021)
Vinoo Mankad, one of India's greatest all-rounders, was inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame in 2021. He played 44 Tests from 1946 to 1959 and scored 2109 runs in addition to his 162 wickets.
8. Diana Edulji (Inducted in 2023)
Former Indian women's cricket team captain Diana Edulji was inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame in 2023. Edulji played 20 Tests and 34 ODIs in which she scored 404 and 211 runs, respectively, in addition to his 63 and 46 wickets.
9. Virender Sehwag (Inducted in 2023)
Virender Sehwag, the destructive opener, was inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame in 2023 along with Edulji. Sehwag scored 8586 runs in 104 Tests, 8273 runs in 251 ODIs and 394 runs in 19 T20Is.
10. Neetu David (Inducted in 2024)
Former India spinner Neetu David was inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame in 2024. She took 141 ODI wickets and 41 Test wickets.
11. MS Dhoni (Inducted in 2025)
MS Dhoni, who is India's most successful captain, was inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame on Monday, June 9, 2025. He is the only captain to win all three ICC white-ball titles (T20 World Cup, ODI World Cup, and Champions Trophy). Dhoni played 90 Tests, 350 ODIs and 98 T20Is and scored more than 17,000 runs during his 15-year-long career.
