photoDetails

english

2942286

15 Historic Records Shattered In The Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025: From Joe Root’s Highest WTC Runs To Shubman Gill’s Record Breaking 269 - Check All Records

The series has seen many exceptional performances in the history of test cricket, which shattered the old records but also created some new world records. Here are 15 records which are made in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025.

https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/15-historic-records-shattered-in-the-anderson-tendulkar-trophy-2025-from-joe-root-s-highest-wtc-runs-to-shubman-gill-s-record-breaking-269-check-all-records-2942302

Nitesh Dubey | Updated:Aug 06, 2025, 06:23 PM IST

Only Indian Captain to Score a Double Century and 150+ in Same Test: 1 / 15 Shubman Gill became the only Indian captain to notch both a double century and another 150+ score in the same Test match. Follow Us

India’s Biggest Away Win in Tests: 2 / 15 The 336-run victory at Edgbaston in the second Test became India’s largest win by margin in an away Test match. Follow Us

Most Centuries in a Test Series (Joint Record): 3 / 15 The series featured 21 centuries, equaling the world record for most hundreds in a single Test series. Follow Us

Most Half-Centuries by a Player in IND vs ENG Tests: 4 / 15 Ravindra Jadeja became the first player to register six half-centuries in a Test series between India and England. Follow Us

First Indian Wicket-Keeper with Twin Tons in a Test: 5 / 15 Rishabh Pant became the first-ever Indian wicket-keeper to score centuries in both innings of a Test match. Follow Us

First to 6000 Runs in WTC History: 6 / 15 Joe Root became the first player in the world to reach 6,000 runs in World Test Championship history. Follow Us

Second-Highest Aggregate Runs in Test History: 7 / 15 The series witnessed a staggering 7,187 runs, making it the second-highest run aggregate ever recorded in a Test series. Follow Us

Most Runs by a Team in a Five-Match Test Series: 8 / 15 Team India scored a cumulative 3,809 runs, the most ever by any team in a five-Test series. Follow Us

Smallest Victory Margin in India’s Test History: 9 / 15 India’s win by 6 runs at The Oval marked their narrowest victory in Test cricket. Follow Us

First English Captain with a Century and Five-Wicket Haul in a Test: 10 / 15 Ben Stokes achieved a historic feat by becoming the first England captain to score a century and take a five-wicket haul in the same Test. Follow Us

Three Indian Batters With 500+ Runs in a Single Series (First Time): 11 / 15 Shubman Gill, Ravindra Jadeja, and KL Rahul all scored 500+ runs, marking the first time three Indian batters achieved this in a single Test series. Follow Us

Highest Individual Score by an Indian Captain: 12 / 15 Shubman Gill’s 269 is now the highest individual score by an Indian Test captain, surpassing previous records. Follow Us

World Record: Most Home Test Centuries: 13 / 15 Joe Root broke the world record with his 24th Test century at home, achieved at The Oval, London. Follow Us

Most 4+ Wicket Hauls in England by an Asian Bowler: 14 / 15 Mohammed Siraj became the first Asian bowler to take four or more wickets in an innings seven times in England Test series. Follow Us