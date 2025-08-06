15 Historic Records Shattered In The Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025: From Joe Root’s Highest WTC Runs To Shubman Gill’s Record Breaking 269 - Check All Records
The series has seen many exceptional performances in the history of test cricket, which shattered the old records but also created some new world records. Here are 15 records which are made in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025.
Only Indian Captain to Score a Double Century and 150+ in Same Test:
Shubman Gill became the only Indian captain to notch both a double century and another 150+ score in the same Test match.
India’s Biggest Away Win in Tests:
The 336-run victory at Edgbaston in the second Test became India’s largest win by margin in an away Test match.
Most Centuries in a Test Series (Joint Record):
The series featured 21 centuries, equaling the world record for most hundreds in a single Test series.
Most Half-Centuries by a Player in IND vs ENG Tests:
Ravindra Jadeja became the first player to register six half-centuries in a Test series between India and England.
First Indian Wicket-Keeper with Twin Tons in a Test:
Rishabh Pant became the first-ever Indian wicket-keeper to score centuries in both innings of a Test match.
First to 6000 Runs in WTC History:
Joe Root became the first player in the world to reach 6,000 runs in World Test Championship history.
Second-Highest Aggregate Runs in Test History:
The series witnessed a staggering 7,187 runs, making it the second-highest run aggregate ever recorded in a Test series.
Most Runs by a Team in a Five-Match Test Series:
Team India scored a cumulative 3,809 runs, the most ever by any team in a five-Test series.
Smallest Victory Margin in India’s Test History:
India’s win by 6 runs at The Oval marked their narrowest victory in Test cricket.
First English Captain with a Century and Five-Wicket Haul in a Test:
Ben Stokes achieved a historic feat by becoming the first England captain to score a century and take a five-wicket haul in the same Test.
Three Indian Batters With 500+ Runs in a Single Series (First Time):
Shubman Gill, Ravindra Jadeja, and KL Rahul all scored 500+ runs, marking the first time three Indian batters achieved this in a single Test series.
Highest Individual Score by an Indian Captain:
Shubman Gill’s 269 is now the highest individual score by an Indian Test captain, surpassing previous records.
World Record: Most Home Test Centuries:
Joe Root broke the world record with his 24th Test century at home, achieved at The Oval, London.
Most 4+ Wicket Hauls in England by an Asian Bowler:
Mohammed Siraj became the first Asian bowler to take four or more wickets in an innings seven times in England Test series.
Highest Series Aggregate for an Indian Captain:
Shubman Gill’s 754 runs broke Sunil Gavaskar’s record (732) for the most runs by an Indian captain in a Test series.
All Images:- X, BCCI, ESPNcricinfo
