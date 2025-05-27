Advertisement
16.72 Lakh Per Run To 6.5 Crore Per Wicket: KKR’s Most Expensive IPL 2025 Signings Deliver Shocking Performances - Check In Pics

The 2025 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) saw Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) splash the cash in the auction, making bold moves to secure a mix of firepower and finesse. But did the big buys deliver value for money? Let’s break down how each of KKR’s high-profile purchases fared, and how much each run or wicket ended up costing the franchise.

Updated:May 27, 2025, 04:51 PM IST
Venkatesh Iyer – ₹23.75 Crore (142 Runs)

1/10
Venkatesh Iyer – ₹23.75 Crore (142 Runs)

KKR’s most expensive buy turned out to be a massive disappointment. 

Biggest Disappointment For KKR (Money per Run: ₹16.72 lakh)

2/10
Biggest Disappointment For KKR (Money per Run: ₹16.72 lakh)

With only 142 runs to his name, Venkatesh Iyer’s season translated to a staggering ₹16.72 lakh per run. Expectations were sky-high, but his returns were far from it.

 

Varun Chakravarthy – ₹12 Crore (Wickets: 17)

3/10
Varun Chakravarthy – ₹12 Crore (Wickets: 17)

One of the few success stories, Varun delivered well with 17 wickets, making each one cost around ₹70.59 lakh.

 

Money per Wicket: ₹70.59 lakh

4/10
Money per Wicket: ₹70.59 lakh

A reliable middle-over weapon, Chakravarthy gave decent returns considering the inflated price tags in modern IPL auctions.

Rinku Singh – ₹13 Crore Runs Scored: 206

5/10
Rinku Singh – ₹13 Crore Runs Scored: 206

One of KKR’s most loved players in recent years, Rinku Singh did decently but didn’t quite set the tournament alight. 

Money per Run: ₹6.31 lakh

6/10
Money per Run: ₹6.31 lakh

His 206 runs came at a cost of ₹6.31 lakh per run. Respectable, but not exactly a steal.

 

Ramandeep Singh – ₹4 Crore (Runs Scored: 47)

7/10
Ramandeep Singh – ₹4 Crore (Runs Scored: 47)

Ramandeep Singh couldn't justify his ₹4 crore tag. Scoring just 47 runs, each came at a cost of ₹8.51 lakh. 

Money per Run: ₹8.51 lakh

8/10
Money per Run: ₹8.51 lakh

A player picked for his all-round abilities, he didn't quite live up to the billing with the bat.

Anrich Nortje – ₹6.5 Crore

9/10
Anrich Nortje – ₹6.5 Crore

The biggest letdown among KKR’s bowling buys was South African speedster Anrich Nortje. 

Money Per Wicket 6.5 Crore

10/10
Money Per Wicket 6.5 Crore

The biggest letdown among KKR’s bowling buys was South African speedster Anrich Nortje. With just a solitary wicket to show for ₹6.5 crore, it was an astonishing ₹6.5 crore per wicket a luxury price for minimal impact.

