16.72 Lakh Per Run To 6.5 Crore Per Wicket: KKR’s Most Expensive IPL 2025 Signings Deliver Shocking Performances - Check In Pics
The 2025 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) saw Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) splash the cash in the auction, making bold moves to secure a mix of firepower and finesse. But did the big buys deliver value for money? Let’s break down how each of KKR’s high-profile purchases fared, and how much each run or wicket ended up costing the franchise.
Venkatesh Iyer – ₹23.75 Crore (142 Runs)
KKR’s most expensive buy turned out to be a massive disappointment.
Biggest Disappointment For KKR (Money per Run: ₹16.72 lakh)
With only 142 runs to his name, Venkatesh Iyer’s season translated to a staggering ₹16.72 lakh per run. Expectations were sky-high, but his returns were far from it.
Varun Chakravarthy – ₹12 Crore (Wickets: 17)
One of the few success stories, Varun delivered well with 17 wickets, making each one cost around ₹70.59 lakh.
Money per Wicket: ₹70.59 lakh
A reliable middle-over weapon, Chakravarthy gave decent returns considering the inflated price tags in modern IPL auctions.
Rinku Singh – ₹13 Crore Runs Scored: 206
One of KKR’s most loved players in recent years, Rinku Singh did decently but didn’t quite set the tournament alight.
Money per Run: ₹6.31 lakh
His 206 runs came at a cost of ₹6.31 lakh per run. Respectable, but not exactly a steal.
Ramandeep Singh – ₹4 Crore (Runs Scored: 47)
Ramandeep Singh couldn't justify his ₹4 crore tag. Scoring just 47 runs, each came at a cost of ₹8.51 lakh.
Money per Run: ₹8.51 lakh
A player picked for his all-round abilities, he didn't quite live up to the billing with the bat.
Anrich Nortje – ₹6.5 Crore
The biggest letdown among KKR’s bowling buys was South African speedster Anrich Nortje.
Money Per Wicket 6.5 Crore
