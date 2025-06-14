16 Players Who Scored Century In ICC Finals: Aiden Markram Joins Ricky Ponting, Clive Lloyd & More - Check Full List
Across ICC event finals, only a select group of players have managed to shine on the biggest stage with a century, showcasing class, composure, and match-winning intent under intense pressure.
Clive Lloyd – 102 vs AUS (1975 World Cup Final)
Lloyd’s 85-ball counterattack rescued WI from a shaky start, powering them to their first-ever World Cup title. His aggressive innings laid the foundation for West Indies’ dominance in world cricket.
Viv Richards – 138 vs ENG (1979 World Cup Final)
The “Master Blaster” delivered an unforgettable performance, combining power and poise. His century helped West Indies retain the title, with an unbeaten 138 that showcased his legendary talent.
Aravinda de Silva – 107 vs AUS (1996 World Cup Final)
De Silva’s all-round brilliance, century and key wickets, sealed Sri Lanka’s maiden ICC title. Calm under pressure, he played one of the most complete finals performances ever.
Philo Wallace – 103 vs SA (1998 Champions Trophy Final)
Philo Wallace became the third West Indies player with a century in the final of an ICC event with a knock of 103 against South Africa in Dhaka. However, they lost the match. This was the first ton in a losing cause in an ICC final.
Chris Cairns – 102 vs IND (2000 Champions Trophy Final)
Despite a knee injury, Cairns’ classy century guided New Zealand to their first major ICC trophy. His innings is remembered for resilience and perfect pacing under pressure.
Sourav Ganguly – 117 vs NZ (2000 Champions Trophy Final)
Sourav Ganguly is the only one to make a century. Ganguly made 117 runs against New Zealand in the 2000 ICC Knockout Trophy final, but that ended in a losing cause.
Ricky Ponting – 140 vs IND (2003 World Cup Final)
Ponting’s assault on Indian bowlers included 8 sixes and defined the final. It was a captain’s innings that buried India’s chances and secured Australia’s third World Cup.
Marcus Trescothick - 104 vs ENG (2004 Champions Trophy Final)
Marcus Trescothick is the only English player to score a century in an ICC final, hitting 104 against West Indies in the 2004 Champions Trophy. Despite his effort, England lost by two wickets in a dramatic finish.
Adam Gilchrist – 149 vs SL (2007 World Cup Final)
An explosive start from Gilchrist left Sri Lanka stunned. Batting with a squash ball in his glove, he played one of the most iconic opening knicks in finals history.
Shane Watson –105 vs NZ (2009 Champions Trophy Final)
Shane Watson scored a century in the final of the 2009 Champions Trophy against New Zealand at Centurion. He made an unbeaten 105 as the Ricky Ponting-led Australia won the trophy for the second time in a row.
Mahela Jayawardene – 103 vs IND (2011 World Cup Final)
Jayawardene’s elegant innings was full of finesse, guiding SL to a competitive total. Though in a losing cause, his knock was one for the ages.
Fakhar Zaman – 114 vs IND (2017 Champions Trophy Final)
A fearless knock from Fakhar stunned the Indian team. From a no-ball reprieve to match-winner, his maiden ton came in the biggest game of his career.
Travis Head – 167 vs IND (2023 WTC Final)
Travis Head produced a brilliant innings of 167 – the highest individual score in an ICC final – against India in the 2023 World Test Championship Final at The Oval. His match-winning knock helped Australia clinch the WTC title for the first time in their history.
Steve Smith – 137 vs IND (2023 WTC Final)
Steve Smith cemented his greatness in the longest format of the game with a knock of 137 runs in the 2023 WTC final against India at the Oval as Australia thrashed India to lift the trophy.
Travis Head – 137 vs IND (2023 World Cup Final)
Head’s counterpunch after early wickets silenced a 130,000-strong crowd. A match-winning century that brought Australia their 6th World Cup title.
Aiden Markram – 124* vs AUS (2025 WTC Final)
Markram’s unbeaten ton came under enormous pressure and injury clouds. With Bavuma, he stitched a crucial stand to push South Africa towards a historic maiden ICC men’s trophy.
Trending Photos