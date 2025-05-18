Advertisement
17 Players Included From IPL Team To India A Squad: Karun Nair Returns, Sai Sudarshan Debuts - Check Full List

 The current India A squad selection reflects this influence, with players from across franchises being rewarded for consistent performances. Whether it’s an uncapped domestic performer or a player finding form in the IPL spotlight. Here's a list of players from each IPL team included in the India A Squad.  

Updated:May 18, 2025, 09:34 AM IST
India A Squad Announced For England Tour

India A Squad Announced For England Tour

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Friday announced the India A squad for the upcoming tour of England, where the team will play two first-class matches against the England Lions at Canterbury and Northampton.

 

IPL – A Gateway to the India A Squad

IPL – A Gateway to the India A Squad

The Indian Premier League (IPL) continues to be a game-changer for aspiring cricketers, acting as a vital stepping stone to the national setup. Its high-intensity environment, international exposure, and platform to perform under pressure allow young talents to showcase their skills on a grand stage.

 

Chennai Super Kings (CSK): Ruturaj Gaikwad, Khaleel Ahmed, Anshul Kamboj

Chennai Super Kings (CSK): Ruturaj Gaikwad, Khaleel Ahmed, Anshul Kamboj

Chennai Super Kings have three representatives in the India A squad. Leading the trio is the consistent top-order batter Ruturaj Gaikwad, known for his composed stroke play. Joining him is Khaleel Ahmed, the left-arm pacer who brings variety to the bowling attack, and Anshul Kamboj, a promising young talent who has impressed with his recent domestic performances.

 

Gujarat Titans (GT): Shubman Gill, Sai Sudarshan, Manav Suthar

Gujarat Titans (GT): Shubman Gill, Sai Sudarshan, Manav Suthar

Gujarat Titans also contribute three players to the India A squad. Shubman Gill, one of India’s brightest young stars and GT’s captain, is a key inclusion. He is accompanied by Sai Sudharsan, a technically sound left-hander, and Manav Suthar, a young spinner who adds depth to the squad’s bowling options.

 

Rajasthan Royals (RR): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tushar Deshpande, Dhruv Jurel

Rajasthan Royals (RR): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tushar Deshpande, Dhruv Jurel

Rajasthan Royals’ contingent features three dynamic players. Explosive opener Yashasvi Jaiswal leads the pack with his aggressive yet elegant batting. Tushar Deshpande, a dependable fast bowler, and Dhruv Jurel, a talented wicketkeeper-batter, complete RR’s contributions to the squad.

 

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH): Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ishan Kishan, Harsh Dubey

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH): Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ishan Kishan, Harsh Dubey

Sunrisers Hyderabad are well-represented with three players making it to the India A squad. All-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy has shown promise with both bat and ball. Ishan Kishan, an attacking wicketkeeper-batter, brings experience and flair, while Harsh Dubey, a skilled bowler, adds further depth to the team.

 

Delhi Capitals (DC): Karun Nair, Mukesh Kumar

Delhi Capitals (DC): Karun Nair, Mukesh Kumar

Delhi Capitals see two of their players included in the squad. Veteran batter Karun Nair, known for his triple century in Tests, returns to the fold alongside reliable pacer Mukesh Kumar. Their inclusion showcases DC's strong domestic core and contribution to India’s future talent pool.

 

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG): Shardul Thakur, Aakash Deep

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG): Shardul Thakur, Aakash Deep

Lucknow Super Giants contribute two impactful players to the India A lineup. Experienced all-rounder Shardul Thakur brings versatility and aggression, and Aakash Deep bolsters the pace department with his recent performances. 

 

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR): Harshit Rana

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR): Harshit Rana

Kolkata Knight Riders’ prime fast bowler Harshit Rana rounds off KKR’s strong presence in the squad.

 

