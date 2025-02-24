183 In Mirpur To 100 Not Out In Dubai: Virat Kohli's All Hundreds Against Pakistan In ODI Cricket
Virat Kohli has played many match-winning knocks against Pakistan in ODI cricket over the years. On February 24, Kohli smashed another century against Pakistan and led India to a dominating six-wicket win in the Champions Trophy 2025 match in Dubai.
Let's take a look at all Virat Kohli's centuries against Pakistan in ODI cricket:
1. 100 not out off 111 - Champions Trophy 2025
India's batting talisman Virat Kohli produced a ODI classic as India aced a 242-run chase against Pakistan with six-wickets in hand in a high-stakes Champions Trophy 2025 match in Dubai.
Coming in to bat at No. 3, Kohli scored an unbeaten 100 off 111 deliveries,bringing up his 51st ODI ton - most by anyone in the format.
Major Milestone For Kohli
During his match-winning knock against Pakistan, Virat Kohli became the third batter in ODI cricket to score 14,000 runs, after Sachin Tendulkar (18,246 runs) and Kumar Sangakkara (14,234 runs).
The 36-year-old also became the quickest batter to score 14,000 runs in ODIs. Kohli completed his 14,000 ODI runs in just 287 innings, surpassing the previous record set by the legendary Sachin Tendulkar, who had taken 350 innings to reach the feat while Sangakkara took 378 outings.
2. 122 not out off 94 vs Pakistan in Asia Cup 2023
Virat Kohli played a fantastic knock of 122 not out off 94 balls against Pakistan during the Asia Cup 2023 clash in Colombo. He reached his hundred in just 84 balls and helped India register a big 228-run win over Pakistan.
Fastest To 13,000 ODI Runs
During his memorable knock against Pakistan in Asia Cup 2023, Virat Kohli also crossed the 13,000 run mark in ODIs, making him the fastest player to achieve this milestone.
3. 107 off 126 vs Pakistan in 2015 ODI World Cup
During the 2015 ODI World Cup, Virat Kohli scored 107 off 126 against arch-rival Pakistan in Adelaide. He mixed caution with aggression during that knock and led India to a thumping 76 run victory over Pakistan.
History-Maker Virat Kohli
With his 107 off 126, Virat Kohli created history as he became the first Indian to hit a century in an ODI World Cup match against Pakistan.
4. 183 off 148 vs Pakistan in 2012 Asia Cup
Virat Kohli's first century against Pakistan in ODI cricket came in 2012 when he scored an incredible 183 off just 148 balls in the Asia Cup match in Mirpur.
Beginning Of Chase Master Journey
Virat's 183 knock against Pakistan in the 2012 Asia Cup built his reputation as a chase master. His knock included 22 fours and a six as India went on to win that match by six wickets.
