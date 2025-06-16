Advertisement
NewsPhotos2025 Year Of Underdogs: RCB's First Ever IPL Title To South Africa's Historic ICC Trophy - Check List Of All Teams Which Ended Their Title Drought
2025 Year Of Underdogs: RCB's First Ever IPL Title To South Africa's Historic ICC Trophy - Check List Of All Teams Which Ended Their Title Drought

The year 2025 has shaped up to be a sporting fairytale not for the usual giants, but for the determined underdogs. Across cricket and football, multiple teams that long suffered under the weight of history have finally broken through, lifting long-awaited trophies and sparking emotional celebrations. Here's a detailed look at the biggest drought-ending triumphs of 2025:

Updated:Jun 16, 2025, 10:14 AM IST
2025 - The Year Of Underdogs

2025 - The Year Of Underdogs

The year 2025 is fast becoming a landmark year for underdog stories in global sport. In both cricket and football, teams with long trophy droughts or no previous silverware have broken barriers and rewritten history.

Paris Saint-Germain - First UEFA Champions League Title

Paris Saint-Germain - First UEFA Champions League Title

After years of big spending and failed dreams, PSG finally delivered. The Parisian giants defeated Manchester City 2-1 in a thrilling final to claim their first-ever UEFA Champions League crown. Kylian Mbappé and Vitinha were standout performers as PSG exorcised their European demons on the grandest stage.

Tottenham Hotspur - Europa League Glory After 17 Years

Tottenham Hotspur - Europa League Glory After 17 Years

Tottenham Hotspur ended a 17-year trophy drought by clinching the UEFA Europa League 2025 title. For a club so often ridiculed for underachieving, this win brought long-overdue respect.

South Africa - First ICC Trophy in 27 Years (WTC 2025)

South Africa - First ICC Trophy in 27 Years (WTC 2025)

The Proteas scripted a dramatic win in the World Test Championship Final, defeating Australia by five wickets. It was their first major ICC title since the 1998 Champions Trophy. The victory not only erased the “chokers” tag but marked a new dawn for South African cricket under a fearless generation of players.

South Australia - Sheffield Shield Champions After 29 Years

South Australia - Sheffield Shield Champions After 29 Years

South Australia created history by winning the Sheffield Shield for the first time since 1996. Known for their struggle in Australia’s domestic red-ball cricket, they held off a strong Queensland side in the final to lift the prestigious trophy.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) - First IPL Title (18 Years)

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) - First IPL Title (18 Years)

After nearly two decades of heartbreaks and near misses, RCB finally lifted their maiden IPL trophy by beating Punjab Kings in a high-octane final. Led by a determined Virat Kohli and powered by performances from Krunal Pandya and Jitesh Sharma, RCB’s win was more than a title it was redemption for years of loyal fans.

Hobart Hurricanes – First BBL Title (14 Years)

Hobart Hurricanes – First BBL Title (14 Years)

In the 2024-25 Big Bash League, the Hobart Hurricanes finally ended their title drought. After years of being runners-up and semi-finalists, they claimed their first BBL title with a dominant performance in the final, powered by explosive batting and disciplined bowling.

Crystal Palace - Historic FA Cup Triumph (First in 119 Years)

Crystal Palace - Historic FA Cup Triumph (First in 119 Years)

Perhaps the most shocking of all, Crystal Palace won the FA Cup for the first time in their 119-year history, defeating Manchester United in a dramatic final. Roy Hodgson’s return as interim coach played a pivotal role in this unlikely but inspiring run.

Newcastle United - Carabao Cup After 70-Year Wait

Newcastle United - Carabao Cup After 70-Year Wait

Newcastle United lifted the Carabao Cup, their first major trophy since 1955. The Magpies beat Chelsea 1-0 in the final, with local boy Elliot Anderson scoring the winner. The long wait finally ended in emotional scenes at Wembley.

