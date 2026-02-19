2026 winter Olympics women’s single skating free skating - All you need to know

photoDetails

The women’s singles free skating final at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan will decide Olympic gold in one of the closest competitions in recent history. Japan’s Ami Nakai leads after the short program, with Kaori Sakamoto and Alysa Liu within striking distance. With technical difficulty, program components, and Olympic pressure all influencing results, the final promises dramatic shifts in standings. The event also highlights evolving trends in figure skating, including rising technical difficulty and the sport’s new minimum age rule. As Milan Cortina 2026 unfolds, the result could redefine the global balance of power in women’s figure skating.