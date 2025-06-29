Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2923941https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/3-comebacks-that-could-reinforce-india-s-test-team-in-2025-ajinkya-rahane-and-2923941
NewsPhotos3 Comebacks That Could Reinforce India’s Test Team In 2025: Ajinkya Rahane And…
photoDetails

3 Comebacks That Could Reinforce India’s Test Team In 2025: Ajinkya Rahane And…

India’s Test team is entering a transitional phase. These three returning stars could provide the boost we need in challenging overseas conditions.

Updated:Jun 29, 2025, 03:51 PM IST
Follow Us

Why Comebacks Matter

1/8
Why Comebacks Matter

With senior players like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Ashwin stepping away, India needs a mix of fresh energy and battle-tested experience. Comebacks from reliable names can offer balance, depth, and leadership.

 

Follow Us

Shreyas Iyer – A Technical Middle-Order Rock

2/8
Shreyas Iyer – A Technical Middle-Order Rock

One of India’s most technically sound batters, Iyer is built for red-ball cricket. He remains calm under pressure and has excellence in Spin & Pace attack with a 45+ average in first-class cricket. 

 

Follow Us

Iyer’s Red-Ball Resurgence

3/8
Iyer’s Red-Ball Resurgence

Iyer has found form again in domestic red-ball cricket. His presence at No. 4 or 5 could provide solidity to India’s middle order, especially in swinging English conditions.

 

Follow Us

Ajinkya Rahane – The Comeback Veteran

4/8
Ajinkya Rahane – The Comeback Veteran

Rahane brings composure, experience, and leadership. Over 5,000 Test runs and key knocks in Melbourne, Lord’s, Johannesburg, with expertise in overseas conditions. 

 

Follow Us

Rahane’s Role in the Squad

5/8
Rahane’s Role in the Squad

He can anchor tough innings, support young captains, and thrive under pressure. If included, Rahane could stabilize India’s batting against top bowling attacks.

 

Follow Us

Jaydev Unadkat – The Left-Arm X-Factor

6/8
Jaydev Unadkat – The Left-Arm X-Factor

Unadkat had a record 118-Test gap between appearances. Now a domestic giant with 400+ FC wickets, he’s pushing for a serious return. 

 

Follow Us

Why Unadkat Is Valuable in England

7/8
Why Unadkat Is Valuable in England

In overcast English conditions, Unadkat’s swing and seam movement from a different angle can trouble batters. He’s ideal as a support seamer alongside Bumrah or Siraj.

 

Follow Us

Blending Youth With Experience

8/8
Blending Youth With Experience

These comebacks offer: Technical strength (Iyer), Experience & calm (Rahane), Bowling variety (Unadkat). All three can help India remain competitive in overseas Tests.

 

Follow Us
Shreyas Iyer Test comebackAjinkya Rahane return to Test teamJaydev Unadkat Test recallIndian Test squad 2025India Vs England Test seriesexperienced Indian players comebackindia test team selectionShreyas Iyer red ball cricketAjinkya Rahane overseas recordJaydev Unadkat left-arm paceIndian Cricket ComebacksIndia Test squad changesIndia Test cricket 2025Indian players to watch in TestsIndian Test match veteranscomeback players Indian cricketselectors Test squad IndiaIndian cricket future Tests
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon11
title
Ind vs Eng
India's Predicted Playing XI For 2nd Test Against England: Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur OUT; Arshdeep Singh, Nitish Reddy IN
camera icon10
title
India cities
Shocking! THESE Global Cities Share Names With Indian Towns – Patna In Scotland? Wait Till You See What’s In Pakistan
camera icon10
title
Don Bradman
From Don Bradman To Virat Kohli: Top 10 Players With Most Double Hundreds In Test Cricket History - Check Full List
camera icon10
title
weekly numerology predictions
Numerology Predictions For June 29- July 6: Check What Numbers Say THIS Week
camera icon7
title
Top Indian knocks at Edgbaston
From Virat Kohli’s 149 To Rishabh Pant’s 146: Top 5 Indian Batting Masterclasses At Edgbaston - Check Full List
NEWS ON ONE CLICK