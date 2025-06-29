3 Comebacks That Could Reinforce India’s Test Team In 2025: Ajinkya Rahane And…
India’s Test team is entering a transitional phase. These three returning stars could provide the boost we need in challenging overseas conditions.
Why Comebacks Matter
With senior players like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Ashwin stepping away, India needs a mix of fresh energy and battle-tested experience. Comebacks from reliable names can offer balance, depth, and leadership.
Shreyas Iyer – A Technical Middle-Order Rock
One of India’s most technically sound batters, Iyer is built for red-ball cricket. He remains calm under pressure and has excellence in Spin & Pace attack with a 45+ average in first-class cricket.
Iyer’s Red-Ball Resurgence
Iyer has found form again in domestic red-ball cricket. His presence at No. 4 or 5 could provide solidity to India’s middle order, especially in swinging English conditions.
Ajinkya Rahane – The Comeback Veteran
Rahane brings composure, experience, and leadership. Over 5,000 Test runs and key knocks in Melbourne, Lord’s, Johannesburg, with expertise in overseas conditions.
Rahane’s Role in the Squad
He can anchor tough innings, support young captains, and thrive under pressure. If included, Rahane could stabilize India’s batting against top bowling attacks.
Jaydev Unadkat – The Left-Arm X-Factor
Unadkat had a record 118-Test gap between appearances. Now a domestic giant with 400+ FC wickets, he’s pushing for a serious return.
Why Unadkat Is Valuable in England
In overcast English conditions, Unadkat’s swing and seam movement from a different angle can trouble batters. He’s ideal as a support seamer alongside Bumrah or Siraj.
Blending Youth With Experience
These comebacks offer: Technical strength (Iyer), Experience & calm (Rahane), Bowling variety (Unadkat). All three can help India remain competitive in overseas Tests.
