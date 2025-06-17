3 Records Jasprit Bumrah Can Create During India vs England Test Series - Check In Pics

Advertisement
Jasprit Bumrah will be a key figure for India during the upcoming five match Test series in England starting June 20. Bumrah's ability to exploit the Dukes ball and swinging conditions makes him pivotal and his performance can dictate India's fate on the England tour. During the upcoming India vs England Test Series, Bumrah can create multiple records with his dominating performances with the ball.

Here's list of three records which Bumrah can create during IND vs ENG Test series:

Updated:Jun 17, 2025, 04:44 PM IST
1. Focus On Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah produced a sensational bowling performance during the Border-Gavaskar Tro[phy 2024-25 in Australia. He was named Player of the series after picking a record 32 wickets at an impressive average of 13.04 in five-match Test series.

After his heroics in Australia, once again focus will be on Bumrah during the five-match Test series in England.

2. Jasprit Bumrah's Workload Management

Jasprit Bumrah is unlikely to play all five Test matches in England due to workload management following his back injury, which he sustained in Australia earlier this year. After suffering a stress-related lower back injury during the final Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test in Sydney, Bumrah missed the all-important ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in UAE. He also missed the initial matches of IPL 2025 for Mumbai Indians (MI). So, Bumrah's workload management will be very crucial during the England tour.

3. Jasprit Bumrah On Cusp Of Huge Milestones

Jasprit Bumrah’s ability to exploit swing and seam-friendly English conditions make him even more dangerous for batters. He can create multiple records with his dominating performances with the ball during the upcoming India vs England Test series.  

4. Bumrah Can Become 1st Indian Bowler To Take 150 Wickets In SENA Countries

In his stellar career, Jasprit Bumrah has picked 145 wickets in just 31 games in SENA (South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia) countries at an impressive average of 21.02 so far. Bumrah needs just five more wickets to become the first Indian bowler to take 150 wickets in SENA countries.  

5. Bumrah Can Become Highest Wicket-Taker For India In England

Jasprit Bumrah has picked 37 wickets in nine Test matches in England so far. Bumrah needs 15 wickets to overtake Ishant Sharma (51 wickets in 15 Tests) to become the highest wicket-taker for India in England in Test cricket.  

6. Bumrah Can Surpass Ishant Sharma For Another Record

Jasprit Bumrah’s best Test bowling figures are 6/27 against West Indies in 2019. However, he has the golden opportunity to surpass Ishant Sharma's 7/74, which stands as the best bowling figures by an Indian in England in Test cricket.   

7. Jasprit Bumrah's Leadership Quality

Jasprit Bumrah’s leadership qualities were on display during the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia. At different junctures of his career, Bumrah has shown that he is one of the most intelligent cricketers. His ability to read the game and his calm demeanor under pressure will be very vital for his teammates and as well as for newly-appointed Test captain Shubman Gill during the tour.  

