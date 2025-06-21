3 Records Yashasvi Jaiswal Can Break In IND vs ENG Series After Scoring Century In Leeds Test - Check In Pics
India batter Yashasvi Jaiswal scored an impressive century (101 off 159) on Day 1 of the first Test against England at Headingley, Leeds on June 20 (Friday). After making his fantastic start in the five-match series, Yashasvi has the opportunity to break many more records in the ongoing tour.
Here's list of three records which Yashasvi can break during the IND vs ENG series:
1. Most Runs By An Indian Batter In A Test Series In England
Rahul Dravid holds the record for scoring most runs by an Indian batter in a Test series in England. He scored 602 runs in the 2002 series in just six innings. After his impressive century in his first Test innings in England, Yashasvi Jaiswal needs 502 more runs to surpass Dravid for the huge milestone. Jaiswal has a maximum of nine innings in the series to break Dravid's record.
2. Fastest Indian To Score 2000 Test Runs
Yashasvi Jaiswal needs 101 runs in his next two innings to become the fastest Indian batter to score 2,000 Test runs. The record currently belongs to Rahul Dravid and Virender Sehwag, who both reached 2,000 Test runs in their 40th Test innings.
3. Most Centuries By A Visiting Opener In A Test Series In England
Yashasvi Jaiswal needs three hundred in 9 innings to become the most successful visiting opener in terms of number of centuries in a Test series in England. The current record is of three centuries, which has been achieved by Alan Melville (SA), Arthur Morris (SA) and Gordon Greenidge (WI).
4 Records Yashasvi Jaiswal Broke In Leeds Test After His Century
Yashasvi Jaiswal broke the following four records during his century in the first innings of the first Test against England in Leeds on June 20, 2025.
First Visiting Batter to Score Centuries in Maiden Tests in Australia and England
First Indian Opener to Score a Century at Headingley
Fifth Indian to Score a Century in Maiden Test Innings in England
Highest Test Batting Average Against England (Minimum 500 Runs)
Yashasvi Jaiswal Opens Up On His Century
After his impressive knock in the first Test against England, Yashasvi Jaiswal said that he always enjoys his century.
"Whenever I make a century, wherever it is, I enjoy it. I love it as all my centuries are special. But of course, there are some special moments…first (century in England)," Jaiswal said in the post-day press conference.
"Challenges will always be there in cricket, just that it will be different in different stages. I was trying to trust my process and mindset and was trying to express myself. To switch mentally is very important as in how you think or in which environment you are in. It helps you to enjoy the game when you are playing under pressure," he added.
Yashasvi Jaiswal On His Preparation For England Tests
Yashasvi Jaiswal credited his success to thoughtful preparation, particularly during India A games and intra-squad matches in Beckenham, where head coach Gautam Gambhir’s inputs proved invaluable.
"Our preparations were good while playing for India A and at Beckenham (intra-squad). We were discussing about playing a long innings after getting a start," said Jaiswal.
"We got a lot of inputs from Gautam (Gambhir) sir. So, it was nice to come to such a nice ground and perform," he added.
Big Impact In Short Test Career
Yashasvi Jaiswal is yet to complete two full years in Test cricket. However, he has already made a big impact for the Indian Test team as an opener. He has scored 1798 runs in 36 Test innings with an average of 52.88 with the help of 4 centuries and 10 fifties so far.
Trending Photos