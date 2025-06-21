3 Records Yashasvi Jaiswal Can Break In IND vs ENG Series After Scoring Century In Leeds Test - Check In Pics

4 / 7

Yashasvi Jaiswal broke the following four records during his century in the first innings of the first Test against England in Leeds on June 20, 2025.

First Visiting Batter to Score Centuries in Maiden Tests in Australia and England

First Indian Opener to Score a Century at Headingley

Fifth Indian to Score a Century in Maiden Test Innings in England

Highest Test Batting Average Against England (Minimum 500 Runs)