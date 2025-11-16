4 All-Rounders CSK Might Target At IPL 2026 Auction: Cameron Green, Andre Russell And...

photoDetails

english

2985744

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will enter the IPL 2026 mini-auction with a substantial purse of Rs 43.4 crore and just 9 slots to fill. After a dismal 2025 season when they finished last with just four wins, the five times champions CSK have undergone a major overhaul, trading away long-time all-rounders Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran to Rajasthan Royals in exchange for Sanju Samson, while releasing 11 players including Rachin Ravindra and Matheesha Pathirana.

The overhaul from CSK has left a glaring gap in their all-rounder department and they desperately need versatile players to bolster their lineup ahead of the IPL 2026 season. As a result, CSK will be looking for spin-bowling all-rounders and as well as overseas fast-bowling all-rounders during the upcoming IPL 2026 mini-auction on December 16 in Abu Dhabi

Here are four all-rounders CSK might actively target at the IPL 2026 auction: