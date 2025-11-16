4 All-Rounders CSK Might Target At IPL 2026 Auction: Cameron Green, Andre Russell And...

Advertisement
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will enter the IPL 2026 mini-auction with a substantial purse of Rs 43.4 crore and just 9 slots to fill. After a dismal 2025 season when they finished last with just four wins, the five times champions CSK have undergone a major overhaul, trading away long-time all-rounders Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran to Rajasthan Royals in exchange for Sanju Samson, while releasing 11 players including Rachin Ravindra and Matheesha Pathirana.

The overhaul from CSK has left a glaring gap in their all-rounder department and they desperately need versatile players to bolster their lineup ahead of the IPL 2026 season. As a result, CSK will be looking for spin-bowling all-rounders and as well as overseas fast-bowling all-rounders during the upcoming IPL 2026 mini-auction on December 16 in Abu Dhabi

Here are four all-rounders CSK might actively target at the IPL 2026 auction:

Updated:Nov 16, 2025, 06:10 PM IST
1. Cameron Green

Australian all-rounder Cameron Green is expected to be one of the hottest and most expensive properties at the upcoming IPL 2026 mini-auction. Green, who offers the rare combination of explosive, right-hand batting, genuine fast-medium pace bowling, and brilliant fielding, will definitely be in CSK's radar during the IPL 2026 auction. A genuine all-rounder like Green can prove much-needed balance to CSK in both batting and bowling departments during the upcoming IPL 2026 auction. (Pic credit: RCB)   

Cameron Green's IPL Record

Cameron Green, who has played for the Mumbai Indians (MI) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), has scored 707 runs in 29 matches at an average of 41.58 and a strike rate of 153.69 so far. He has taken 16 wickets as well. (Pic credit: IANS)  

2. Glenn Maxwell

Glenn Maxwell, the Australian all-rounder, who is known for his explosive batting and handy off-spin, has been released by Punjab Kings (PBKS) ahead of the IPL 2026 mini-auction, scheduled for December 16, 2025 in Abu Dhabi. CSK enters the auction with one of the largest remaining purses (around ₹43.4 crore), giving them the financial flexibility to bid aggressively for a big-name player like Maxwell. Notably, Maxwell fits CSK's needs perfectly as a high-impact No. 6 batter who can accelerate with the bat and bowl useful overs at crucial stages of the match. His potential for power-hitting and off-spin remains a highly desirable asset for teams in IPL. (Pic credit: IANS)

Glenn Maxwell's IPL Record

Glenn Maxwell, the explosive all-rounder has played for multiple IPL franchises. He has scored 2,819 runs with a strike rate of 155.14 and taken 41 wickets in 141 matches so far. (Pic credit: IANS)  

3. Andre Russell

Veteran all-rounder Andre Russell has been released by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) ahead of the IPL 2026 auction. He is now one of the top names available in the IPL 2026 auction. which is scheduled for December 16 in Abu Dhabi. CSK has the second-biggest available purse (₹43.40 crore) for the auction, giving them significant financial power to bid for a marquee player like Russell. Russell, a proven match-winning all-rounder, would address a key requirement for CSK for the upcoming IPL 2026 season. (Pic credit: IANS)  

Andre Russell's IPL Record

Andre Russell, who is one of the IPL's most destructive all-rounders, has scored 2,651 runs at an exceptional strike rate of 174.17 and taken 123 wickets with a best of 5/15 across 140 matches. (Pic credit: IANS)  

4. Liam Livingstone

England all-rounder Liam Livingstone has been released by Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) ahead of the IPL 2026 mini-auction. This means he will be one of the top names available in the auction pool. Notably, Livingstone's power-hitting addresses CSK's 2025 weakness in finishing innings, while his spin bowling adds balance to the lineup as well. With Rs 43.4 crore available, CSK can afford to engage in a bidding war for Livingstone at the IPL 2026 auction and acquire his services. (Pic credit: IANS)  

Liam Livingstone's IPL Record

Liam Livingstone, a hard-hitting all-rounder has played for multiple IPL franchises. He has scored 1,051 runs at a brisk strike rate of 158.76 and has picked 13 wickets so far. (Pic credit: IANS)

 

