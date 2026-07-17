2. Ruturaj Gaikwad

Ruturaj Gaikwad represents the more classical, reliable option. The Chennai Super Kings captain has been a consistent performer in domestic and List A cricket, boasting an impressive average in the 50-over format with an excellent strike rate. Gaikwad is an outstanding player of spin and handles pace well - qualities that translate perfectly to international ODI cricket. He has the temperament to build innings steadily while still accelerating when required, much like Rohit Sharma did in his prime. Though he has had limited opportunities at the international level due to the established Rohit-Gill pair, his domestic pedigree and proven ability to score big runs make him a serious contender for the opening slot once Rohit retires. (Pic credit: IANS)