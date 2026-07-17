Veteran opener Rohit Sharma is on the verge of bringing the curtain down on his India career, with the third and final ODI against England at Lord's potentially set to be his last appearance in the format. Reports suggest that the Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee is planning to move on from Rohit to groom a younger opener for the 2027 ODI World Cup. After Rohit's retirement, India will need a capable opener to partner the established Shubman Gill at the top.
Rohit’s experience, power-hitting, and big-match temperament have been irreplaceable, but India boasts exciting options ready to step up.
Here are four player who stand out as strong contenders to replace Rohit Sharma as India's opener in ODIs:
Yashasvi Jaiswal, the young talented left-hander, is widely regarded as the frontrunner to replace Rohit Sharma as India opener in ODIs. Yashasvi has been waiting in the wings and has already showcased astonishing maturity in his short international career. With a solid technical base and the ability to seamlessly switch between pristine cricketing shots and raw aggression, Jaiswal is the selectors' premier choice to forge a long-term partnership with Shubman Gill. Jaiswal’s explosive yet calculated approach mirrors Rohit’s ability to dominate powerplays while building innings. (Pic credit: BCCI)
In his short One Day Internationals (ODIs) career for India, Yashasvi Jaiswal has scored 285 runs across 6 matches at a remarkable average of 71.25, which includes two centuries and a highest score of 116 not out. (Pic credit: BCCI)
Ruturaj Gaikwad represents the more classical, reliable option. The Chennai Super Kings captain has been a consistent performer in domestic and List A cricket, boasting an impressive average in the 50-over format with an excellent strike rate. Gaikwad is an outstanding player of spin and handles pace well - qualities that translate perfectly to international ODI cricket. He has the temperament to build innings steadily while still accelerating when required, much like Rohit Sharma did in his prime. Though he has had limited opportunities at the international level due to the established Rohit-Gill pair, his domestic pedigree and proven ability to score big runs make him a serious contender for the opening slot once Rohit retires. (Pic credit: IANS)
Ruturaj Gaikwad has represented India in 9 One Day Internationals (ODIs), scoring 228 runs at an average of 28.50, which includes one half-century and his maiden ODI century (a knock of 105 against South Africa). (Pic credit: IANS)
If India is looking for a like-for-like replacement in terms of sheer explosive intent, Ishan Kishan is a proven heavyweight. Kishan holds the record for the fastest double-century in ODI history - a blistering feat achieved against Bangladesh. As a wicketkeeper-batter who can take the game away from the opposition in the first ten overs, his attacking instinct closely mirrors Rohit Sharma's fearless approach from the 2023 World Cup. His ability to counter-attack both pace and spin makes him an incredibly lucrative option at the top of the order. (Pic credit: IANS)
In One Day Internationals (ODIs) for India, Ishan Kishan has played 31 matches, scoring 1,093 runs at an average of 43.72, highlighted by his record-breaking fastest and youngest ODI double century (210 runs) against Bangladesh in December 2022. (Pic credit: IANS)
The wildcard of the pack, Abhishek Sharma represents the modern-day "T20-style" approach bleeding into the longer formats. Known for his belligerent, ultra-aggressive strokeplay, Abhishek has already taken international cricket by storm with a sensational strike rate in T20Is. While he would need to develop a slightly more disciplined gear to handle the nuances of the 50-over game, his fearlessness and ability to exploit the field restrictions could replicate the high-octane powerplay dynamic that Rohit perfected during the twilight of his career. (Pic credit: BCCI)
Abhishek Sharma has not played an One Day International (ODI) match for India so far. In fact, he currently holds a unique international record for playing the most T20I matches (53) for a Full Member nation without ever making an appearance in either a Test or an ODI match. (Pic credit: BCCI)