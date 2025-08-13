Advertisement
4 Indian Batters In ICC ODI Top 10 Rankings: Shubman Gill Leads, Rohit Sharma Regains Spot At… - Check List

India has stamped its dominance in the latest ICC ODI batting rankings, with four players securing spots in the top 10.

 

Updated:Aug 13, 2025, 04:52 PM IST
Shubman Gill - No. 1 ODI Ranking

Shubman Gill continues to reign at the top of the ICC ODI batting rankings with 784 rating points, leading the global chart.

 

New Captain

Recently appointed as India’s new Test captain, Gill has shown remarkable consistency across formats, cementing his position as one of the most reliable batters in modern cricket.

 

Rohit Sharma - No. 2 ODI Ranking

Rohit Sharma has regained his second spot in the ODI rankings with 756 points, overtaking Babar Azam, whose ratings dipped after a poor series against the West Indies.

 

Rohit’s Dominance

Rohit Sharma is known for his explosive starts and big-match temperament. Rohit remains India’s dependable opener, providing early momentum in crucial games.

 

Virat Kohli - No. 4 ODI Ranking

Sitting in fourth place with 736 points, Virat Kohli continues to be a dominant force in ODI cricket. 

 

Most Centuries In ODI

The modern-day maestro holds the record for most centuries in ODIs with 52, a testament to his unmatched hunger for runs and ability to deliver under pressure.

 

Shreyas Iyer - No. 8 ODI Ranking

Shreyas Iyer, India’s reliable middle-order pillar, has climbed to the eighth position with 704 points. 

 

Reliable Middle Order Batsman

His ability to stabilize innings in challenging situations and accelerate when needed makes him a key asset in India’s ODI setup.

 

India’s Batting Dominance

With four players in the top 10, India’s batting lineup remains one of the most formidable in world cricket, combining explosive starts, consistent middle-order stability, and record-breaking performances.

 

All Images:- X 

