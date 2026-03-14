4 Indian bowlers who could replace Harshit Rana in KKR squad for IPL 2026: Akash Madhwal, Chetan Sakariya and...; check all key names

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In a massive blow for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), India pacer Harshit Rana has been ruled out of the entire IPL 2026 season due to a knee injury. Harshit, who has been a key part of KKR's bowling attack in recent years, sustained the injury during an India warm-up match before the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. According to an TOI report, the 24-year-old underwent surgery in Mumbai on February 9 but will not recover in time to play for KKR in the upcoming IPL 2026 season.



While KKR has already brought in Zimbabwe’s Blessing Muzarabani to fill the overseas void left by Mustafizur Rahman, they still need a domestic Indian pacer to maintain their squad balance.



Here's list of 4 Indian bowlers who could replace Harshit Rana in KKR squad for IPL 2026 season: