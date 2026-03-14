4 Indian bowlers who could replace Harshit Rana in KKR squad for IPL 2026: Akash Madhwal, Chetan Sakariya and...; check all key names
In a massive blow for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), India pacer Harshit Rana has been ruled out of the entire IPL 2026 season due to a knee injury. Harshit, who has been a key part of KKR's bowling attack in recent years, sustained the injury during an India warm-up match before the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. According to an TOI report, the 24-year-old underwent surgery in Mumbai on February 9 but will not recover in time to play for KKR in the upcoming IPL 2026 season.
While KKR has already brought in Zimbabwe’s Blessing Muzarabani to fill the overseas void left by Mustafizur Rahman, they still need a domestic Indian pacer to maintain their squad balance.
Here's list of 4 Indian bowlers who could replace Harshit Rana in KKR squad for IPL 2026 season:
1. Akash Madhwal
Akash Madhwal, who rose to fame with the Mumbai Indians in 2023, is perhaps the most high-profile name currently without a team. Known for his pinpoint yorkers and variations, Madhwal, who went unsold during the IPL 2026 auction, could provide the finishing touch that Harshit Rana often delivered. At the moment, the 32-year-old Madhwal is the front-runner to replace Rana, especially given his composure and wicket-taking ability in the latter stages. (Pic credit: BCCI/IPL)
Akash Madhwal's IPL Record
Akash Madhwal has played 17 matches with Mumbai Indians (MI) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) in his IPL career so far, claiming 23 wickets at an average of 25.65, with his standout performance being a record-breaking 5/5 in the 2023 Eliminator. (Pic credit: BCCI/IPL)
2. Simarjeet Singh
A workhorse of the domestic circuit, right-arm pacer Simarjeet Singh is known for hitting the deck hard and extracting bounce - traits very similar to Harshit Rana. Simarjeet has significant experience with CSK and SRH, and his ability to bowl effectively in the Powerplay could allow KKR to use their spinners more freely in the middle overs. After going unsold in the IPL 2026 mini-auction, he remains a "plug-and-play" option for the KKR. (Pic credit: BCCI/IPL)
Simarjeet Singh's IPL Record
While representing Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), Simarjeet Singh has played 14 matches in the IPL so far, taking 11 wickets with a best bowling performance of 3/26. (Pic credit: CSK)
3. Chetan Sakariya
If KKR is looking for variety, young left-arm India pacer Chetan Sakariya is the ideal choice. As a left-arm pacer, Sakariya provides an angle that is currently missing from KKR’s primary Indian pace battery. Sakariya has a bag of tricks, including a well-disguised slower ball and the ability to swing the new ball. Having previously been part of the KKR setup in 2025 as a replacement for Umran Malik, Chetan is already familiar with the team's culture and the Eden Gardens surface. (Pic credit: BCCI/IPL/KKR)
Chetan Sakariya's IPL Record
Chetan Sakariya has taken 20 wickets in 20 matches while playing for Delhi Capitals (DC, Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in his IPL career since making his debut in 2021, maintaining an economy rate of 8.62 and recording best bowling figures of 3/31. (Pic credit: BCCI/IPL/KKR)
4. Raj Limbani
For a franchise like Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) that loves grooming young talent, young India pacer Raj Limbani is a "wildcard" choice. The India U-19 star has caught everyone's attention with his genuine swing and disciplined lines. While he lacks the IPL experience of the names above, KKR has a history of turning uncapped youngsters into match-winners (much like they did with Harshit Rana himself). If the KKR team management is looking for a long-term investment who can contribute immediately with the new ball, Limbani is the name to watch. (Pic credit: BCCI/ICC)
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