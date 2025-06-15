Advertisement
NewsPhotos4 Indian Cricketers Who Are Playing In MLC 2025: Unmukt Chand, Agni Chopra And...
4 Indian Cricketers Who Are Playing In MLC 2025: Unmukt Chand, Agni Chopra And...

Several Indian cricketers are currently taking part in the ongoing 2025 season of Major League Cricket (MLC), which began on June 13, Friday. Since, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI)'s policy doesn't allow active Indian male cricketers to participate in foreign T20 leagues, most of these players have retired from Indian cricket, making them eligible to play in MLC.

Here's list of 4 Indian cricketers, who are playing in MLC 2025:

Jun 15, 2025
1. Unmukt Chand

Former India U-19 World Cup-winning captain Unmukt Chand is currently playing for Los Angeles Knight Riders (LAKR) in the Major League Cricket (MLC) 2025 season. 

Unmukt, who played in the IPL for Delhi Capitals, Rajasthan Royals, and Mumbai Indians, retired from Indian cricket in August 2021. Since then, Unmukt has participated in the Big Bash League (BBL), Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) and Nepal Premier League (NPL) as well.  

Unmukt Chand's Record In T20 Cricket

Unmukt Chand has played 91 T20s and scored 1848 runs at an average of 22.26 and strike rate of 116.29 so far.

2. Agni Chopra

Agni Chopra, who holds the record of being the first cricketer to hit four tons in his first four Ranji Trophy matches while playing for Mizoram, is currently representing MI New York (MINY) in the Major League Cricket (MLC) 2025 season.

Agni, son of Bollywood director Vidhu Vinod Chopra, who played domestic cricket in India as recently as January 2025, was allowed to participate in MLC 2025 for MI New York due to a special reason.

Interestingly, Agni is not an Indian passport holder despite being Indian. Chopra holds a USA citizenship due to his birth in Detroit. His dream to play in America came true as the BCCI recently amended their policy which stated that players with Indian passports would only be allowed to compete in the domestic tournaments.

Earlier, overseas cricketers (even entire teams, such as those in the Duleep Trophy) had played domestic cricket in India, but they will no longer be allowed to do so.

Agni Chopra's Record In T20 Cricket

Agni Chopra has scored 444 runs in 15 T20 games at a good strike rate of 136.19 so far. He has an average of 31.71.  

3. Shubham Ranjane

Shubham Ranjane, who has played for Rajasthan Royals (RR) in IPL, is currently playing for Seattle Orcas in the Major League Cricket (MLC) 2025 season. Apart from IPL, Ranjane has also played for Maharashtra, Mumbai and Goa. He represented Dhaka Capitals in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) as well.  

Shubham Ranjane's Record In T20 Cricket

Shubham Rajane has scored 386 runs in 37 innings at an average of 25.73 and a strike rate of 109.65 so far.  

4. Sharad Lumba

Sharad Lumba, who was picked by Mumbai Indians in IPL 2018, is part of MI New York (MINY) in the Major League Cricket (MLC) 2025 season. Sharad has also played for Punjab in different formats.  

Sharad Lumba's Record In T20 Cricket

Sharad Lumba has played 21 T20s, scoring 240 runs at an average of 16 at a strike rate of 105.26 so far.  

NEWS ON ONE CLICK