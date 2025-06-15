4 Indian Cricketers Who Are Playing In MLC 2025: Unmukt Chand, Agni Chopra And...

3 / 8

Agni Chopra, who holds the record of being the first cricketer to hit four tons in his first four Ranji Trophy matches while playing for Mizoram, is currently representing MI New York (MINY) in the Major League Cricket (MLC) 2025 season.

Agni, son of Bollywood director Vidhu Vinod Chopra, who played domestic cricket in India as recently as January 2025, was allowed to participate in MLC 2025 for MI New York due to a special reason.

Interestingly, Agni is not an Indian passport holder despite being Indian. Chopra holds a USA citizenship due to his birth in Detroit. His dream to play in America came true as the BCCI recently amended their policy which stated that players with Indian passports would only be allowed to compete in the domestic tournaments.

Earlier, overseas cricketers (even entire teams, such as those in the Duleep Trophy) had played domestic cricket in India, but they will no longer be allowed to do so.