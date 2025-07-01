Advertisement
4 Indian Players To Score Test Hundred At Edgbaston, Birmingham, Venue For IND vs ENG 2nd Test: Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant And...
photoDetails

4 Indian Players To Score Test Hundred At Edgbaston, Birmingham, Venue For IND vs ENG 2nd Test: Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant And...

Shubman Gill-led India will face Ben Stokes' England in the second Test of the five-match series for the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy from July 2, Wednesday in Edgbaston, Birmingham. After losing the first Test in Leeds by five wickets, India will look to bounce back in the series.

Ahead of the IND vs ENG 2nd Test, let's take a look at Indian batters who have scored centuries at Edgbaston:

Updated:Jul 01, 2025, 11:06 PM IST
1. Sachin Tendulkar

1. Sachin Tendulkar

During the 1996 Test match against England,  Sachin Tendulkar scored a fantastic century (122) in the second innings at Edgbaston. Despite his brilliance, India lost that match by 8 wickets.  

2. Virat Kohli

2. Virat Kohli

During the 2018 Test match against England, Virat Kohli, the then India captain, played a sensational knock of 149 runs at Edgbaston. However, it was not enough for India as England won the Test match by 31 runs.  

3. Rishabh Pant

3. Rishabh Pant

During the 2022 Test match against England, a rescheduled match from the 2021 series, Pant played an explosive knock of 146 runs at Edgbaston. However, England went on to win that Test match by 7 wickets.  

4. Ravindra Jadeja

4. Ravindra Jadeja

During the same 2022 Test match against England as Rishabh Pant’s century, Ravindra Jadeja scored an impressive Test hundred, making 104 off 194 balls with 13 fours. However, his century came in a losing cause as India couldn't defend the target of 378 runs.  

India's Record At Edgbaston, Birmingham

India's Record At Edgbaston, Birmingham

India have played a total of 8 Test matches at Edgbaston, Birmingham. However, they are yet to register a victory at the venue. India have lost seven Tests out of 8 while one ended in a draw.  

Top Run Scorer And Wicket-Taker For India At Edgbaston, Birmingham

Top Run Scorer And Wicket-Taker For India At Edgbaston, Birmingham

Virat Kohli has the most runs for India at Edgbaston in Test cricket, scoring 231 runs in two matches at an average of 57.75. On the other hand, Chetan Sharma has taken the most scalps for India at Edgbaston, with 10 wickets.  

Leading Run Scorer At Edgbaston, Birmingham

Leading Run Scorer At Edgbaston, Birmingham

England batter Joe Root has scored the most runs at Edgbaston, Birmingham in Test cricket. Root has scored 920 runs in 9 Test matches at the venue at an average of 70.76 with a highest score of 142 not out.  

Leading Wicket-Taker At Edgbaston, Birmingham

Leading Wicket-Taker At Edgbaston, Birmingham

Former England pacer James Anderson is the leading wicket-taker in Test cricket at Edgbaston, with 52 wickets in 14 matches.  

