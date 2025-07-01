4 Indian Players To Score Test Hundred At Edgbaston, Birmingham, Venue For IND vs ENG 2nd Test: Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant And...

photoDetails

Shubman Gill-led India will face Ben Stokes' England in the second Test of the five-match series for the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy from July 2, Wednesday in Edgbaston, Birmingham. After losing the first Test in Leeds by five wickets, India will look to bounce back in the series.



Ahead of the IND vs ENG 2nd Test, let's take a look at Indian batters who have scored centuries at Edgbaston: