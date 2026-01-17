4 Indian Players To Win U19 World Cup And T20 World Cup: Yuvraj Singh, Virat Kohli And...

3 / 8

Under his captaincy, Virat Kohli famously led India to U19 World Cup glory in 2008 in Malaysia. His aggressive captaincy and mature batting beyond his years were evident even then. From there on, he went to become a cornerstone of the senior Indian team for over a decade.

When it comes to the T20 World Cup title, Kohli won the T20 World Cup title in 2024 under Rohit Sharma's captaincy. He won the POTM award in the final for scoring 76 runs from 59 balls against South Africa in Barbados. (Pic credit: ICC/IANS)