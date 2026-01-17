Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish3007819https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/4-indian-players-to-win-u19-world-cup-and-t20-world-cup-yuvraj-singh-virat-kohli-and-3007819
NewsPhotos4 Indian Players To Win U19 World Cup And T20 World Cup: Yuvraj Singh, Virat Kohli And...
photoDetails

4 Indian Players To Win U19 World Cup And T20 World Cup: Yuvraj Singh, Virat Kohli And...

The journey from a promising young talent to a World Cup-winning senior international player is a dream cherished by every aspiring cricketer. For a select few Indian players, this dream has not just been realized once, but twice, across two different formats: the U19 World Cup and the T20 World Cup.

Winning a World Cup at any level is a massive achievement, but doing it both as a junior and a senior is a rare feat. The champion players represent the pinnacle of sustained performance, showcasing their ability to dominate at both the youth level and on the grandest T20 stage.

Here are the four Indian cricketers who have etched their names in history by winning both the ICC U19 World Cup and the T20 World Cup:

Updated:Jan 17, 2026, 05:46 PM IST
Follow Us

1. Yuvraj Singh

1/8
1. Yuvraj Singh

Star all-rounder Yuvraj Singh was the first Indian to achieve this massive feat of winning both U19 World Cup And T20 World Cup. He was the member of the Indian team that won the U19 World Cup in 2000 under Mohammad Kaif's captaincy. During the U19 World Cup in 2000, Yuvraj was named the "Player of the Tournament" for scoring 203 runs and taking 12 wickets in 8 matches. Later, Yuvraj became a national hero in the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007 when MS Dhoni-led India lifted the trophy after beating Pakistan in the final. He was a key contributor with 148 runs in six matches, including the famous 6 sixes in an over against England. (Pic credit: ICC)  

Follow Us

Yuvraj Singh's Record In International Cricket

2/8
Yuvraj Singh's Record In International Cricket

During his glorious international career, Yuvraj Singh scored 11686 runs in 399 matches with the help of 17 centuries and 71 half-centuries. He also picked 147 wickets with his effective left-arm spin. (Pic credit: ICC)  

Follow Us

2. Virat Kohli

3/8
2. Virat Kohli

Under his captaincy, Virat Kohli famously led India to U19 World Cup glory in 2008 in Malaysia. His aggressive captaincy and mature batting beyond his years were evident even then. From there on, he went to become a cornerstone of the senior Indian team for over a decade.  

When it comes to the T20 World Cup title, Kohli won the T20 World Cup title in 2024 under Rohit Sharma's captaincy. He won the POTM award in the final for scoring 76 runs from 59 balls against South Africa in Barbados. (Pic credit: ICC/IANS)

Follow Us

Virat Kohli's Record In International Cricket

4/8
Virat Kohli's Record In International Cricket

Virat Kohli has established himself as the second-highest run-scorer in the history of international cricket, having amassed over 28,091 runs in 558 matches with the help of 84 centuries and 146 fifties across all formats so far.  (Pic credit: BCCI)  

Follow Us

3. Ravindra Jadeja

5/8
3. Ravindra Jadeja

Ravindra Jadeja was Virat Kohli's deputy during India's victorious U19 World Cup campaign in 2008. Known for his left-arm spin and dynamic fielding, Jadeja seamlessly transitioned into the senior team. Like Kohli, he completed the set by winning the T20 World Cup in 2024. (Pic credit: ICC/ IANS)  

Follow Us

Ravindra Jadeja's Record In International Cricket

6/8
Ravindra Jadeja's Record In International Cricket

Ravindra Jadeja, who is one of India's premier all-rounders, has scored 7503 runs in 372 international matches, with the help of 6 centuries and 41 fifties so far. He has picked 634 wickets with his left-arm off-spin. (Pic credit: IANS)  

Follow Us

4. Arshdeep Singh

7/8
4. Arshdeep Singh

The newest member of this exclusive club, Arshdeep Singh was a key fast bowler for the U19 team in 2018 when India won the U19 World Cup under Prithvi Shaw's captaincy. Arshdeep who has emerged as a key death bowler in recent years, finished as the joint-highest wicket-taker for India in the 2024 T20 World Cup.  (Pic credit: Arshdeep Singh/Instagram)  

Follow Us

Arshdeep Singh's Record In International Cricket

8/8
Arshdeep Singh's Record In International Cricket

Arshdeep Singh has established himself as a premier left-arm pacer for India, having taken 132 wickets in 86 international matches so far. (Pic credit: IANS)  

Follow Us
Yuvraj SinghVirat KohliRavindra JadejaArshdeep SinghYuvraj Singh U19 World CupYuvraj Singh U19 World Cup Title WinYuvraj Singh U19 World Cup 2000Yuvraj Singh T20 World CupYuvraj Singh T20 World Cup 2007Yuvraj Singh recordsYuvraj Singh India RecordsVirat Kohli U19 World CupVirat Kohli U19 World Cup Title WinVirat Kohli U19 World Cup CaptaincyVirat Kohli U19 World Cup 2008Virat Kohli T20 World Cup titleVirat Kohli T20 World Cup 2024Virat Kohli recordsVirat Kohli India RecordsRavindra Jadeja U19 World CupRavindra Jadeja U19 World Cup Title WinRavindra Jadeja U19 World Cup 2008Ravindra Jadeja T20 World Cup titleRavindra Jadeja T20 World Cup 2024Ravindra Jadeja recordsRavindra Jadeja India RecordsArshdeep Singh U19 World Cup Title WinArshdeep Singh U19 World Cup 2018Arshdeep Singh T20 World Cup titleArshdeep Singh T20 World Cup 2024Arshdeep Singh recordsIndians U19 World Cup T20 World Cup WinnersIndian Player U19 WC T20 WC Winner List
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon7
title
South Indian OTT Releases
Latest Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada OTT Releases (January 12–January 18): New Movies And Shows On Netflix, JioHotstar, ZEE5 And More
camera icon8
title
Delhi Capitals
4 Overseas Players Who Are Likely To Feature In Delhi Capitals Playing XI In IPL 2026: Mitchell Starc, Tristan Stubbs And...
camera icon8
title
Mary Kom divorce controversy
Mary Kom–Onler Kom Controversy: How Much Money Did Priyanka Chopra Starrer Make At The Box Office & What Amount Was She Paid?
camera icon10
title
Mary Kom achievements
8 World Titles (Highest),2012 Oympics Bronze, 2 Asian Games Medal, 20 Years: Beyond The Trolls; Key Reasons Why Mary Kom’s Legacy Should Not Be Overshadowed By Personal Life Saga
camera icon13
title
Most centuries in T20 cricket
Most Centuries In T20: David Warner Surpasses Virat Kohli, Chris Gayle Leads; Babar Azam Higher Than Both Rohit Sharma & Virat; Check Full List