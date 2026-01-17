4 Indian Players To Win U19 World Cup And T20 World Cup: Yuvraj Singh, Virat Kohli And...
The journey from a promising young talent to a World Cup-winning senior international player is a dream cherished by every aspiring cricketer. For a select few Indian players, this dream has not just been realized once, but twice, across two different formats: the U19 World Cup and the T20 World Cup.
Winning a World Cup at any level is a massive achievement, but doing it both as a junior and a senior is a rare feat. The champion players represent the pinnacle of sustained performance, showcasing their ability to dominate at both the youth level and on the grandest T20 stage.
Here are the four Indian cricketers who have etched their names in history by winning both the ICC U19 World Cup and the T20 World Cup:
1. Yuvraj Singh
Star all-rounder Yuvraj Singh was the first Indian to achieve this massive feat of winning both U19 World Cup And T20 World Cup. He was the member of the Indian team that won the U19 World Cup in 2000 under Mohammad Kaif's captaincy. During the U19 World Cup in 2000, Yuvraj was named the "Player of the Tournament" for scoring 203 runs and taking 12 wickets in 8 matches. Later, Yuvraj became a national hero in the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007 when MS Dhoni-led India lifted the trophy after beating Pakistan in the final. He was a key contributor with 148 runs in six matches, including the famous 6 sixes in an over against England. (Pic credit: ICC)
Yuvraj Singh's Record In International Cricket
During his glorious international career, Yuvraj Singh scored 11686 runs in 399 matches with the help of 17 centuries and 71 half-centuries. He also picked 147 wickets with his effective left-arm spin. (Pic credit: ICC)
2. Virat Kohli
Under his captaincy, Virat Kohli famously led India to U19 World Cup glory in 2008 in Malaysia. His aggressive captaincy and mature batting beyond his years were evident even then. From there on, he went to become a cornerstone of the senior Indian team for over a decade.
When it comes to the T20 World Cup title, Kohli won the T20 World Cup title in 2024 under Rohit Sharma's captaincy. He won the POTM award in the final for scoring 76 runs from 59 balls against South Africa in Barbados. (Pic credit: ICC/IANS)
Virat Kohli's Record In International Cricket
Virat Kohli has established himself as the second-highest run-scorer in the history of international cricket, having amassed over 28,091 runs in 558 matches with the help of 84 centuries and 146 fifties across all formats so far. (Pic credit: BCCI)
3. Ravindra Jadeja
Ravindra Jadeja was Virat Kohli's deputy during India's victorious U19 World Cup campaign in 2008. Known for his left-arm spin and dynamic fielding, Jadeja seamlessly transitioned into the senior team. Like Kohli, he completed the set by winning the T20 World Cup in 2024. (Pic credit: ICC/ IANS)
Ravindra Jadeja's Record In International Cricket
Ravindra Jadeja, who is one of India's premier all-rounders, has scored 7503 runs in 372 international matches, with the help of 6 centuries and 41 fifties so far. He has picked 634 wickets with his left-arm off-spin. (Pic credit: IANS)
4. Arshdeep Singh
The newest member of this exclusive club, Arshdeep Singh was a key fast bowler for the U19 team in 2018 when India won the U19 World Cup under Prithvi Shaw's captaincy. Arshdeep who has emerged as a key death bowler in recent years, finished as the joint-highest wicket-taker for India in the 2024 T20 World Cup. (Pic credit: Arshdeep Singh/Instagram)
Arshdeep Singh's Record In International Cricket
Arshdeep Singh has established himself as a premier left-arm pacer for India, having taken 132 wickets in 86 international matches so far. (Pic credit: IANS)
