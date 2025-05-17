4 Indian Players Who Might Make Their Test Debut In England: Sai Sudharsan, Arshdeep Singh And... - Check In Pics
Ahead of the five-Test match series against England, stars Indian batters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have retired from the longest format of the game. The retirement of Virat and Rohit have opened the doors for many new players, who could make their debut on England tour, beginning on June 20 in Headingley.
Here's the list of 4 Indian players who might make their Test debut in England:
1. Sai Sudharsan
Sai Sudharsan is likely to get the maiden call-up in India's Test squad for the upcoming series against England after his impressive performances in domestic cricket, India A tour of Australia and back to back impressive IPL seasons.
Sudharsan, who made his international debut in the ODI format against South Africa in 2023, has a compact technique and strong temperament, which could prompt selectors to hand him a Test cap and make him bat in the top order against England.
Sai Sudharsan's Record In First Class Cricket
Sai Sudharsan has scored 1957 runs in 29 matches in first-class cricket with an average of 39.93 and strike rate of 55.06 so far. He has 7 centuries and 5 fifties to his name in first-class cricket so far.
2. Abhimanyu Easwaran
Abhimanyu Easwaran has been named as captain of India A squad for the upcoming tour of England, where the team will play two first-class matches against the England Lions at Canterbury and Northampton. Notably, the 29-year-old Easwaran has been on tours with the senior and 'A' teams many times in the last few years. However, he has not got the opportunity to play for the senior Indian team in Test cricket.
After Rohit’s retirement, Easwaran might get his debut cap on the England tour and play in the top three of the Indian batting line-up.
Abhimanyu Easwaran's Record In First Class Cricket
Abhimanyu Easwaran has scored 7674 runs in 101 matches in first-class cricket with an average of 48.87 and strike rate of 53.74 so far. He has 27 centuries and 29 fifties to his name in first-class cricket so far.
3. Anshul Kamboj
Anshul Kamboj produced impressive performances for Haryana during the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 season including a 10-wicket haul. He was picked by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for Rs 3.4 cr during the mega auction and has done a decent job for the franchise in the IPL 2025 season.
Kamboj has been picked in India A squad for the upcoming tour of England. If he does well against England Lions, the pacer might get the chance to play for the senior team as well on the England tour.
Anshul Kamboj's Record In First Class Cricket
Abhimanyu Easwaran has picked 74 wickets in 22 matches in first-class cricket with an average of 22.66 so far.
4. Arshdeep Singh
Left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh could be an interesting selection in the India squad for England tour. His ability to swing the ball both ways makes him a strong contender. Arshdeep has played for Kent in the County Championship as well, which makes his case stronger.
Arshdeep Singh's Record In First Class Cricket
Abhimanyu Easwaran has picked 66 wickets in 21 matches in first-class cricket with an average of 30.37 so far.
