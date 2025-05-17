4 Indian Players Who Might Make Their Test Debut In England: Sai Sudharsan, Arshdeep Singh And... - Check In Pics

photoDetails

Ahead of the five-Test match series against England, stars Indian batters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have retired from the longest format of the game. The retirement of Virat and Rohit have opened the doors for many new players, who could make their debut on England tour, beginning on June 20 in Headingley.

Here's the list of 4 Indian players who might make their Test debut in England: