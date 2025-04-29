4 IPL Youngsters Picked By Ravi Shastri To Make It Big In International Cricket: Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Priyansh Arya And...
Former India head coach Ravi Shastri has shared high praise for the new generation of young batters lighting up the Indian Premier League 2025 with fearless approach. He revealed a quartet of young batters at the IPL that could feature at international level in the future.
Here's the list of four IPL youngsters who has been picked by Ravi Shastri to make it big in international cricket:
1. Vaibhav Suryavanshi (Rajasthan Royals)
The 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi has impressed Ravi Shastri with his no-hold barred approach in the ongoing IPL 2025 season.
The young prodigy Suryavanshi made his IPL debut with Rajasthan Royals against Lucknow Super Giants. He opened the innings and tonked Shardul Thakur for a six off his very first ball in the IPL and went on to score 34 off 20 in that game.
In his second IPL match, Vaibhav scored 16 off 12 for RR against RCB. However, he became the youngest centurion in men's T20 cricket after smashing a hundred off 35 balls in IPL 2025 for Rajasthan Royals against Gujarat Titans on Monday, April 28.
Ravi Shastri About Vaibhav Suryavanshi
Ravi Shastri feels people should just let Suryavanshi play at this age.
"I think the first shot he played, that would have taken everyone's breath away. But, he's young, so I would say just let him play a bit because it's at that age, there's bound to be failure as well. It's how he handles failure," Shastri said in the on the latest episode of The ICC Review.
Shastri also issued a word of caution.
"People will come up with new things. There'll be lots of short stuff thrown at him. When you tonk someone's first ball for six, then you show no mercy. Then you don't care whether he's 14 years old or 12 years old or 20 years old," he said.
"The menu is the same that you dish out. So, he'll have to get used to that and once we see him handling that then you can make a proper judgment," he added.
2. Priyansh Arya (Punjab Kings)
Punjab Kings opener Priyansh Arya has been in sublime form since the start of the IPL 2025 season. The 23-year-old has scored 323 runs in 9 matches so far with a monstrous strike rate of 200.62, including a rollicking hundred against CSK.
Ravi Shastri About Priyansh Arya
Ravi Shastri was impressed with the aggressive intent of Punjab Kings openers Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh.
"The two Punjab openers (Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh) as well, they give it a smack. It's as if these youngsters who have come in now, they're 14 years, 17 years of age and it's see it, hit it in the first six overs," Shastri said.
3. Ayush Mhatre (CSK)
Ayush Mhatre was roped by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) as a replacement for the injured Ruturaj Gaikwad has been very impressive in the two matches so far.
The 17-year-old struck 32 off just 15 balls, including four boundaries and two maximums, leaving the fans and experts stunned alike with his bold strokeplay against a star-studded Mumbai Indians line-up. He then scored 30 off 19 against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).
Ravi Shastri About Ayush Mhatre
Ravi Shastri was impressed by Ayush Mhatre's strokeplay and feels that youngster has a bright future.
"The shots, the three shots this Ayush Mhatre played against the Mumbai Indians the other night in Mumbai. The way he took off, unbelievable shots for a 17-year-old, against a star-studded Mumbai Indians line-up to come out and express himself in that fashion caught everyone's eye," Shastri said.
"I think Ayush Mhatre has got a future. When I look at him, some of the shots he played, I think this guy, if he's handled properly and is with the right kind of people, he is someone who can go a long way," he added.
4. Prabhsimran Singh
Prabhsimran Singh, the Patiala-based wicketkeeper-batter was one of only two players retained by PBKS ahead of the IPL 2025 season. He has explosive batting and reliable glovework has been key for PBKS during this ongoing season.
Prabhsimran has scored 292 runs in 9 matches so far with an average of 32.44 and strike rate of 168.79.
