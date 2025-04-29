4 IPL Youngsters Picked By Ravi Shastri To Make It Big In International Cricket: Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Priyansh Arya And...

2 / 7

Ravi Shastri feels people should just let Suryavanshi play at this age.

"I think the first shot he played, that would have taken everyone's breath away. But, he's young, so I would say just let him play a bit because it's at that age, there's bound to be failure as well. It's how he handles failure," Shastri said in the on the latest episode of The ICC Review.

Shastri also issued a word of caution.

"People will come up with new things. There'll be lots of short stuff thrown at him. When you tonk someone's first ball for six, then you show no mercy. Then you don't care whether he's 14 years old or 12 years old or 20 years old," he said.

"The menu is the same that you dish out. So, he'll have to get used to that and once we see him handling that then you can make a proper judgment," he added.