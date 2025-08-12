Advertisement
4 Major Records Broken By Dewald Brevis During His Historic Century In 2nd AUS-SA T20I - Check In Pics

Young South Africa batter Dewald Brevis smashed a historic century (125 not out off 56) in the 2nd T20I against Australia at Marrara Cricket Ground in Darwin on Tuesday, August 12. During his historic knock, Brevis broke several records.

Here's list of four major records broken by Dewald Brevis in the second T20I:

Updated:Aug 12, 2025, 10:54 PM IST
1. Youngest South African To Score A T20I Century

1. Youngest South African To Score A T20I Century

The 22-year-old Dewald Brevis became the youngest ever South African to hit a T20I century. He broke the record of Richard Levi for the milestone. (Pic credit: CSK)

22 years 105 days - Dewald Brevis

24 years 36 days - Richard Levi

28 years 141 days - David Miller

2. Second Fastest Century By A South African In T20Is

2. Second Fastest Century By A South African In T20Is

Dewald Brevis completed his century in 41 balls, which is the second-fastest century by a South African batter in T20Is. (Pic credit: ICC)

35 balls - David Miller vs Bangladesh in 2017

41 balls - Dewald Brevis vs Australia in 2025    

43 balls - Quinton de Kock vs West Indies in 2023

3. Highest Individual Score For South Africa In T20Is

3. Highest Individual Score For South Africa In T20Is

Dewald Brevis' 125 not out surpassed Faf du Plessis' previous record of 119 against West Indies in 2015, becoming the highest individual score by a South African in men's T20Is. (Pic credit: X)

125* - Dewald Brevis vs AUS, Darwin, 2025

119 - Faf du Plessis vs WI, Johannesburg, 2015

117* - Richard Levi vs NZ, Hamilton, 2012

117 - Reeza Hendricks vs PAK, Centurion, 2024

4. Highest T20I Score Against Australia

4. Highest T20I Score Against Australia

During his historic knock, Dewald Brevis also broke Ruturaj Gaikwad’s record of the highest individual score in T20Is against Australia. (Pic credit: Proteas Men)

Dewald Brevis         125* 2025 Darwin Ruturaj Gaikwad     123* 2023 Guwahati Brendon Mccullum 116* 2010 Christchurch Martin Guptill         105    2018 Auckland Tillakaratne Dilshan 104* 2011 Pallekele

Dewald Brevis Leads South Africa To Dominating Win

Dewald Brevis Leads South Africa To Dominating Win

Riding on Dewald Brevis' record-shattering 125 not out, South Africa registered a commanding 53-run win over Australia, leveling the three-game T20I series 1-1 on Tuesday. (Pic credit: ICC)

 

AB de Villiers Reacts To Dewald Brevis' Knock

AB de Villiers Reacts To Dewald Brevis' Knock

Former South Africa skipper AB de Villiers reacted to the brilliant knock of Dewald Brevis, who was christened as 'Baby AB' in age-group cricket. ABD wondered why none of the IPL franchises showed interest in Brevis at the auction. Notably, Brevis went unsold at the IPL 2025 auction and he only became part of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) later in the season when he replaced the injured Gurjapneet Singh.

Dewald Brevis' Performance For CSK In IPL 2025

Dewald Brevis' Performance For CSK In IPL 2025

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) signed South Africa's Dewald Brevis as a replacement for the injured Gurjapneet Singh in the middle of the IPL 2025 season. Brevis produced many impactful and match-winning knocks while batting in the middle order for CSK amid the team's poor IPL campaign. The 22-year-old Brevis scored 225 runs in 6 matches of IPL 2025 at an average of 37.50 and a strike rate of 180.00 with the help of two fifties. (Pic credit: IANS)  

