Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2942920https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/4-mumbai-indians-players-who-are-likely-to-be-picked-in-indias-squad-for-asia-cup-2025-hardik-pandya-suryakumar-yadav-and-2942920
NewsPhotos4 Mumbai Indians' Players Who Are Likely To Be Picked In India's Squad For Asia Cup 2025: Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav And...
photoDetails

4 Mumbai Indians' Players Who Are Likely To Be Picked In India's Squad For Asia Cup 2025: Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav And...

Indian cricket team last played a T20I series in February 2025 and players then represented their respective IPL franchises. They are now set to return to T20Is at the upcoming Asia Cup 2025, which will be played from September 9 in the UAE. With no T20I series scheduled before Asia Cup 2025, the performance of players during the IPL 2025 performances will play a key role in team selection.

Let's take a look at Mumbai Indians players who could be picked in the India's squad for the Asia Cup 2025:

Updated:Aug 07, 2025, 09:28 PM IST
Follow Us

1. Suryakumar Yadav

1/8
1. Suryakumar Yadav

Suryakumar Yadav, who is the current T20I captain of India, has been one of the biggest match-winners for the national team as well as Mumbai Indians in the IPL. Suryakumar, who is known for his 360-degree batting style and consistency in T20s, is all set to lead India at the upcoming Asia Cup 2025 in the UAE. (Pic credit: IANS)  

Follow Us

Suryakumar Yadav's Record In T20Is

2/8
Suryakumar Yadav's Record In T20Is

Suryakumar Yadav has scored 2598 runs in 83 T20Is for India with an impressive strike rate of 167.07 so far. (Pic credit: IANS)  

Follow Us

2. Hardik Pandya

3/8
2. Hardik Pandya

Whether it's Mumbai Indians or Team India, star all-rounder Hardik Pandya gives perfect balance to the side with both bat and ball. Known for his explosive batting and effective seam bowling, Hardik is all set to be part of the India squad for the upcoming Asia Cup 2025 in the UAE. (Pic credit: IANS)  

Follow Us

Hardik Pandya's Record In T20Is

4/8
Hardik Pandya's Record In T20Is

Hardik Pandya has scored 1812 runs in 114 T20Is for India with an strike rate of 141.67 so far. He has picked 94 as well. (Pic credit: IANS)  

Follow Us

3. Jasprit Bumrah

5/8
3. Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah has been one of the biggest match-winners for India as Mumbai Indians in the IPL. He was recently part of India squad for the England Test tour. However, Bumrah featured in only three of the five Tests due to workload management. There were concerns over his fitness, which might have forced him to miss Asia Cup 2025. However, as per a Hindustan Times report, Jasprit is fit for the Asia Cup after resting in the fifth Test against England. After an impressive performance in IPL 2025, taking 18 wickets with best figures of 4/22 and an impressive economy rate of 6.68, Bumrah will be itching to win matches for India in the Asia Cup 2025 in the UAE.  (Pic credit: IANS)

Follow Us

Jasprit Bumrah's Record In T20Is

6/8
Jasprit Bumrah's Record In T20Is

Jasprit Bumrah, who is arguably the most skillful fast bowler India have produced, has picked 89 matches in 70 T20Is with an impressive economy rate of 6.27 so far. (Pic credit: IANS)  

Follow Us

4. Tilak Varma

7/8
4. Tilak Varma

With his special ability to anchor and accelerate in the middle order, Tilak Varma has been a key player for Mumbai Indians as well as India in the last few years. Tilak, who has remarkable consistency for India in T20Is is set to be picked in India's squad for the Asia Cup 2025 in the UAE. (Pic credit: IANS)

 

Follow Us

Tilak Varma's Record In T20Is

8/8
Tilak Varma's Record In T20Is

Left-handed batter Tilak Varma has scored 749 runs in 83 T20Is for India with an impressive strike rate of 155.07 so far. (Pic credit: IANS)  

Follow Us
Asia Cup 2025Asia CupAsia Cup 2025 scheduleIndia squad Asia Cup 2025India Team Selection Asia Cup 2025Asia Cup 2025 India squadIndia players Asia Cup 2025India squad announcement Asia Cup 2025Mumbai IndiansMumbai Indians Players Team IndiaMumbai Indians Players IPL 2025IPL 2025Suryakumar YadavSuryakumar Yadav Mumbai IndiansSuryakumar Yadav T20I recordsSuryakumar Yadav IPL RecordsSuryakumar Yadav captaincySuryakumar Yadav Asia Cup 2025suryakumar yadav injurySuryakumar Yadav injury updateHardik PandyaHardik Pandya Team IndiaHardik Pandya Mumbai IndiansHardik Pandya Asia Cup 2025Hardik Pandya India squad Asia Cup 2025Hardik Pandya captaincyHardik Pandya IPL recordsHardik Pandya T20I recordsJasprit BumrahJasprit Bumrah mumbai indiansJasprit Bumrah IPL recordsJasprit Bumrah Asia Cup 2025Jasprit Bumrah India squad Asia Cup 2025Jasprit Bumrah fitness updateJasprit Bumrah vs EnglandJasprit Bumrah workload managementT
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon9
title
athletes on OnlyFans
Tymal Mills To Paige Vanzant : Top 8 Athletes On Adult Site 'OnlyFans', Earned More in 24 Hours Than Their Whole Career
camera icon8
title
business success story
Meet Man Who Once Lived In Slum, Lost His Father At 16, Sold Milk To Survive—Now Owns Rs 2,08,30,00,00,000 Fortune; He Is….
camera icon10
title
IPL 2026
Top 10 Players Traded To Mumbai Indians In IPL History: Hardik Pandya, Trent Boult, Dinesh Karthik And...
camera icon8
title
Asia Cup 2025
History Of Asia Cup Champions From 1984 To 2023: Inaugural Champion, Historical Win Of India Vs Pakistan And More - In Pics
camera icon10
title
Most Expensive Coffees In The World
From Beans To Billions: Ranking The World's Top 8 Most Expensive Coffees
NEWS ON ONE CLICK