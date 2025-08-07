4 Mumbai Indians' Players Who Are Likely To Be Picked In India's Squad For Asia Cup 2025: Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav And...
Indian cricket team last played a T20I series in February 2025 and players then represented their respective IPL franchises. They are now set to return to T20Is at the upcoming Asia Cup 2025, which will be played from September 9 in the UAE. With no T20I series scheduled before Asia Cup 2025, the performance of players during the IPL 2025 performances will play a key role in team selection.
Let's take a look at Mumbai Indians players who could be picked in the India's squad for the Asia Cup 2025:
1. Suryakumar Yadav
Suryakumar Yadav, who is the current T20I captain of India, has been one of the biggest match-winners for the national team as well as Mumbai Indians in the IPL. Suryakumar, who is known for his 360-degree batting style and consistency in T20s, is all set to lead India at the upcoming Asia Cup 2025 in the UAE. (Pic credit: IANS)
Suryakumar Yadav's Record In T20Is
Suryakumar Yadav has scored 2598 runs in 83 T20Is for India with an impressive strike rate of 167.07 so far. (Pic credit: IANS)
2. Hardik Pandya
Whether it's Mumbai Indians or Team India, star all-rounder Hardik Pandya gives perfect balance to the side with both bat and ball. Known for his explosive batting and effective seam bowling, Hardik is all set to be part of the India squad for the upcoming Asia Cup 2025 in the UAE. (Pic credit: IANS)
Hardik Pandya's Record In T20Is
Hardik Pandya has scored 1812 runs in 114 T20Is for India with an strike rate of 141.67 so far. He has picked 94 as well. (Pic credit: IANS)
3. Jasprit Bumrah
Jasprit Bumrah has been one of the biggest match-winners for India as Mumbai Indians in the IPL. He was recently part of India squad for the England Test tour. However, Bumrah featured in only three of the five Tests due to workload management. There were concerns over his fitness, which might have forced him to miss Asia Cup 2025. However, as per a Hindustan Times report, Jasprit is fit for the Asia Cup after resting in the fifth Test against England. After an impressive performance in IPL 2025, taking 18 wickets with best figures of 4/22 and an impressive economy rate of 6.68, Bumrah will be itching to win matches for India in the Asia Cup 2025 in the UAE. (Pic credit: IANS)
Jasprit Bumrah's Record In T20Is
Jasprit Bumrah, who is arguably the most skillful fast bowler India have produced, has picked 89 matches in 70 T20Is with an impressive economy rate of 6.27 so far. (Pic credit: IANS)
4. Tilak Varma
With his special ability to anchor and accelerate in the middle order, Tilak Varma has been a key player for Mumbai Indians as well as India in the last few years. Tilak, who has remarkable consistency for India in T20Is is set to be picked in India's squad for the Asia Cup 2025 in the UAE. (Pic credit: IANS)
Tilak Varma's Record In T20Is
Left-handed batter Tilak Varma has scored 749 runs in 83 T20Is for India with an impressive strike rate of 155.07 so far. (Pic credit: IANS)
