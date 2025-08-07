5 / 8

Jasprit Bumrah has been one of the biggest match-winners for India as Mumbai Indians in the IPL. He was recently part of India squad for the England Test tour. However, Bumrah featured in only three of the five Tests due to workload management. There were concerns over his fitness, which might have forced him to miss Asia Cup 2025. However, as per a Hindustan Times report, Jasprit is fit for the Asia Cup after resting in the fifth Test against England. After an impressive performance in IPL 2025, taking 18 wickets with best figures of 4/22 and an impressive economy rate of 6.68, Bumrah will be itching to win matches for India in the Asia Cup 2025 in the UAE. (Pic credit: IANS)