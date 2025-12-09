Advertisement
4 Openers Delhi Capitals Might Target At IPL 2026 Auction: Jonny Bairstow, Prithvi Shaw And...

Delhi Capitals (DC) enter the IPL 2026 mini-auction with a solid core after retaining star players like KL Rahul, Axar Patel (c), Kuldeep Yadav, Tristan Stubbs, and Mitchell Starc and others. However, the releases of Faf du Plessis, Jake Fraser-McGurk and others have left gaps in their top order.

With Rs 21.8 crore in the purse and eight slots to fill (5 overseas), Delhi Capitals' strategy at IPL 2026 auction will likely prioritize explosive overseas openers for balance and powerplay aggression, while eyeing value buys for depth.

Here are four openers Delhi Capitals might target at the IPL 2026 auction:

Updated:Dec 09, 2025, 06:42 PM IST
1. Jonny Bairstow

1/8
1. Jonny Bairstow

Delhi Capitals (DC) has a major gap in their top order after releasing their openers Faf du Plessis, Jake Fraser-McGurk ahead of the IPL 2026 auction. As a result, an explosive opening batter is a top priority for DC in the upcoming auction. England's Jonny Bairstow, an explosive opening batter and a wicketkeeper can perfectly fit in that role in the Delhi Capitals squad. (Pic credit: IANS)      

Jonny Bairstow's IPL Record

2/8
Jonny Bairstow's IPL Record

England batter Jonny Bairstow has had a strong IPL career. He has scored 1,674 runs in 52 innings at an impressive average of 34.87 and a strike rate of 146.07, including two centuries and nine half-centuries, with his highest score being 114. (Pic credit: IANS)      

2. Tim Seifert

3/8
2. Tim Seifert

Tim Seifert, the New Zealand wicketkeeper-batter, has been identified as a potential target for Delhi Capitals for the wicketkeeper-opener slot at the upcoming IPL 2026 auction. After releasing openers like Faf du Plessis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, DC desperately need an overseas opener/wicketkeeper and Seifert will be a great option for them. Notably, Seifert has also been part of Delhi Capitals squad in the past in the IPL. (Pic credit: Black Caps)  

Tim Seifert's IPL Record

4/8
Tim Seifert's IPL Record

Tim Seifert has been part of multiple IPL teams in the past. However, he has played only three matches in which he scored a total of 26 runs at an average of 8.66 and a strike rate of 113.04, with his highest score being 21 and achieving no fifties or hundreds so far. (Pic credit: RCB/DC)      

3. Prithvi Shaw

5/8
3. Prithvi Shaw

Delhi Capitals also might target young India attacking opener Prithvi Shaw during the IPL 2026 auction. Buying Prithvi, an Indian opener will be a good strategic move for DC as it will free up an overseas slot elsewhere for them. Notably, Shaw is a former Delhi Capitals player and an aggressive batter, who in form, can demolish attacks in the powerplay. His return could make strategic and fan-base sense if his domestic form warrants a strong bid. (Pic credit: BCCI/IPL)  

Prithvi Shaw's IPL Record

6/8
Prithvi Shaw's IPL Record

Prithvi Shaw has played for only Delhi Capitals (DC) in the IPL since his debut in 2018 season. In 79 IPL matches for DC, Shaw has scored 1,892 runs with a highest score of 99, including 14 half-centuries, all while maintaining a strike rate of 147.47. (Pic credit: BCCI/IPL)    

4. Rachin Ravindra

7/8
4. Rachin Ravindra

New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra, the dynamic all-rounder brings multi-phase value: aggressive opening, handy left-arm spin, and fielding prowess for Delhi Capitals. Ravindra's IPL 2025 stint was limited, but his T20I talent and prior CSK familiarity make him ideal for DC's spin-heavy attack. At a projected Rs 5-7 crore, he addresses not just opening but also middle-order flexibility, especially with Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav retained. (Pic credit: CSK)  

Rachin Ravindra's IPL Record

8/8
Rachin Ravindra's IPL Record

Rachin Ravindra has played for only Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the IPL so far. In 18 matches, he has scored 413 runs with two half-centuries and taken zero wickets across 18 IPL matches as a left-handed batting all-rounder. (Pic credit: BCCI/IPL)  

