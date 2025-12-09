4 Openers Delhi Capitals Might Target At IPL 2026 Auction: Jonny Bairstow, Prithvi Shaw And...

photoDetails

Delhi Capitals (DC) enter the IPL 2026 mini-auction with a solid core after retaining star players like KL Rahul, Axar Patel (c), Kuldeep Yadav, Tristan Stubbs, and Mitchell Starc and others. However, the releases of Faf du Plessis, Jake Fraser-McGurk and others have left gaps in their top order.

With Rs 21.8 crore in the purse and eight slots to fill (5 overseas), Delhi Capitals' strategy at IPL 2026 auction will likely prioritize explosive overseas openers for balance and powerplay aggression, while eyeing value buys for depth.

Here are four openers Delhi Capitals might target at the IPL 2026 auction: