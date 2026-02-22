4 overseas players who are likely to feature in CSK playing XI in IPL 2026: Dewald Brevis, Noor Ahmad and...
After a major squad rebuild following a disappointing 2025 season, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) retained four key overseas players and added more via the IPL 2026 mini-auction in December in Abu Dhabi.
With Matheesha Pathirana moving to KKR in a record-breaking deal during the IPL 2026 auction and the departure of high-profile overseas names like Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra and Sam Curran, CSK has had to restructure their foreign strategy. The 2026 CSK squad features a mix of high-potential youth and tactical specialists suited for the Chepauk surface.
Here are the four overseas players who are likely to feature in CSK's starting XI in IPL 2026 season:
1. Dewald Brevis
Dewald Brevis, the young aggressive middle-order batter, often called "Baby AB," impressed as a replacement in 2025 with a high strike rate. He provides explosive power-hitting in the middle order (likely at No. 4 or 5) and is seen as a long-term investment. His fearless approach aligns with the modern T20 requirement of maximizing strike rates, and CSK management will be expecting him to come good during the IPL 2026 season. (Pic credit: CSK)
Dewald Brevis' IPL Record
Across 16 IPL matches played for the Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Dewald Brevis has scored 455 runs at a strike rate of 153.19 and an average of 28.43 so far, with a highest score of 57. (Pic credit: IANS)
2. Nathan Ellis
The departure of Matheesha Pathirana has left a gaping hole in CSK's death-bowling arsenal. While no one can perfectly replicate "Baby Malinga," Australian pacer Nathan Ellis is the tactically astute replacement CSK needs. Ellis is a skiddy customer known for his exceptional back-of-the-hand slower balls and accurate yorkers. He doesn't rely on express pace but rather on deception - a trait that works wonders on the typically slow and low Chennai pitches. (Pic credit: CSK)
Nathan Ellis' IPL Record
Australian fast bowler Nathan Ellis has taken 19 wickets in 17 IPL matches so far with a best bowling figure of 4/30, maintaining an economy rate of roughly 8.66 while representing the Punjab Kings and Chennai Super Kings. (Pic credit: CSK/IANS)
3. Noor Ahmad
With CSK investing heavily to retain him, young Afghan spinner Noor Ahmad is set to be the leader of the Chennai's spin attack in the upcoming IPL 2026 season. Chepauk has traditionally been a fortress for spin, and Noor’s left-arm wrist spin offers the "mystery" element that captains love. His ability to turn the ball both ways and cramp batters in the middle overs makes him invaluable. (Pic credit: IANS)
Noor Ahmad's IPL Record
Afghan left-arm wrist-spinner Noor Ahmad has taken 48 wickets in 37 IPL matches so far while representing the Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings, maintaining an economy rate of 8.08 with a career-best bowling figure of 4/18. (Pic credit: IANS)
4. Akeal Hosein/Matt Henry
The fourth overseas spot is often the most contested, likely a toss-up between spiner Akeal Hosein and fast bowler Matt Henry. The priority between Akeal and Henry in the CSK Playing XI will depend heavily on the venue and the team's specific tactical needs following the trade of Ravindra Jadeja. Akeal Hosein is widely considered the front-runner for the "Jadeja Slot" in the playing XI, especially for matches played at Chepauk (Chennai) while Matt Henry is likely to be prioritized during away games or on pitches that offer bounce and movement. (Pic credit: CSK/IANS)
Akeal Hosein's IPL Record
West Indies spinner Akeal Hosein has established himself as one of the premier "global nomads" in T20 cricket. He is actively involved in almost every major franchise league across the world. However, he has played only one match in the Indian Premier League (IPL), making his debut for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) against the Delhi Capitals. In that single appearance, he took one wicket for 40 runs in his four overs and scored 16 runs off 10 balls with the bat. During his upcoming IPL season, Akeal will look to create a big impact for CSK with both bat and ball. (Pic credit: CSK/SRH)
