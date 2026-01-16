4 Overseas Players Who Are Likely To Feature In Delhi Capitals Playing XI In IPL 2026: Mitchell Starc, Tristan Stubbs And...
Delhi Capitals (DC), who have consistently been a team brimming with potential, significantly reshaped their squad after the IPL 2026 auction in Abu Dhabi. The Delhi-based franchise tried to focus on filling gaps in batting (especially top order and finishing) and pace bowling after releasing players like Faf du Plessis and Jake Fraser-McGurk. For Delhi Capitals, the strategic selection of their four overseas players who can consistently deliver match-winning performances will be key to their success in the upcoming IPL 2026 season.
Based on the retained core and the interesting auction buys, here are the four overseas players who are likely to start in Delhi Capitals' playing XI in the IPL 2026:
1. Mitchell Starc
Mitchell Starc, the star Australia pacer who was retained for Rs 11.75 crore, remains the spearhead of the Delhi Capitals bowling attack in the upcoming IPL 2026 season. His ability to provide breakthroughs in powerplay as well as in death overs make him an automatic selection in DC playing XI. Starc will lead a versatile pace unit that includes Indian stars like T. Natarajan and Mukesh Kumar. (Pic credit: IANS)
Mitchell Starc's IPL Record
Mitchell Starc has played 52 matches in his IPL career so far, claiming 65 wickets at an average of 23.12 and maintaining an economy rate of 8.61. He has represented RCB, KKR and DC in IPL so far. (Pic credit: IANS)
2. Ben Duckett
Acquired for Rs 2 crore in the 2026 auction, attacking England batter Ben Duckett is the frontrunner to solve Delhi Capitals' opening woes. DC struggled with top-order stability last season, and Duckett’s proactive approach at the top of the order is expected to provide the early momentum the franchise has been looking for. (Pic credit: IANS/DC)
Ben Duckett's IPL Record
Interestingly, England opener Ben Duckett has never played a match in the IPL. While he has extensive experience in other global T20 leagues like the Big Bash, the PSL, and The Hundred, Duckett went unsold in previous IPL auctions or was unavailable due to England's international schedule. (Pic credit: IANS)
3. Tristan Stubbs
South Africa batter Tristan Stubbs was one of Delhi Capitals' key retention (Rs 10 crore) after a breakout period where he proved to be one of the most reliable middle-order finishers in the IPL. His ability to keep wickets if needed and his high strike rate against both pace and spin make him the "engine room" of the Capitals' batting lineup for the upcoming IPL 2026 season. (Pic credit: IANS)
Tristan Stubbs' IPL Record
Tristan Stubbs has played 32 matches in his IPL career so far, amassing 705 runs at an impressive average of 41.47 and a strike rate of 163.19. (Pic credit: IANS)
4. David Miller
David Miller, who was picked up for Rs 2 crore during the IPL 2026 auction, offers immense experience and a left-handed finishing option. If DC wants to lengthen their batting and need a premium overseas batter in the death overs, Miller is a solid option. (Pic credit: IANS/DC)
David Miller's IPL Record
In his IPL career spanning from 2012 to 2025, David Miller has scored 3,077 runs in 141 matches at an average of 35.77 and a strike rate of 138.60, highlighted by a career-best 101 not out off 38 balls for Punjab Kings in 2013. (Pic credit: IANS)
