Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish3006372https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/4-overseas-players-who-are-likely-to-feature-in-rajasthan-royals-playing-xi-in-ipl-2026-sam-curran-jofra-archer-and-3006372
NewsPhotos4 Overseas Players Who Are Likely To Feature In Rajasthan Royals Playing XI In IPL 2026: Sam Curran, Jofra Archer And...
photoDetails

4 Overseas Players Who Are Likely To Feature In Rajasthan Royals Playing XI In IPL 2026: Sam Curran, Jofra Archer And...

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) have built a strong squad for IPL 2026 following retention, key trades (like acquiring Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran from CSK in exchange for Sanju Samson, and Donovan Ferreira from DC), and the mini-auction in December 2025 in Abu Dhabi. 

The Rajasthan-based franchise retained their strong core and bought star players like Ravi Bishnoi, Adam Milne and others during the IPL 2026 mini-auction to construct a winning squad for the upcoming season. RR's strategy features an all-Indian or largely domestic top order, allowing flexibility in their 4 overseas players in the playing XI.

Based on the retained core and the auction buys, here are the four overseas players who are likely to start in Rajasthan Royals (RR) playing XI in the upcoming IPL 2026 season:

Updated:Jan 13, 2026, 10:23 PM IST
Follow Us

1. Sam Curran

1/8
1. Sam Curran

England all-rounder Sam Curran, who was acquired via a massive trade with Chennai Super Kings, is expected to be a cornerstone of the Rajasthan Royals playing XI in the upcoming IPL 2026 season. Curran provides the team with a versatile left-arm pace option in the powerplay and death overs, alongside the ability to bat anywhere in the middle order. His arrival helps fill the void left by domestic departures and adds a much-needed "clutch" factor to the RR squad. (Pic credit: Rajasthan Royals)  

Follow Us

Sam Curran's IPL Record

2/8
Sam Curran's IPL Record

Sam Curran, the versatile English all-rounder, has made a significant impact in the IPL since his debut in 2019. Across his career, which includes stints with the Punjab Kings, Chennai Super Kings, Curran has played 64 matches, scoring 997 runs at a strike rate of 136.38 and taking 59 wickets. His personal bests in the tournament include a highest score of 88 (achieved for CSK against Punjab Kings in 2025) and career-best bowling figures of 4/11. (Pic credit: IANS)  

Follow Us

2. Shimron Hetmyer

3/8
2. Shimron Hetmyer

Despite some speculation about his place in the team, the destructive West Indies batter Shimron Hetmyer was retained for Rs 11 crore ahead of the IPL 2026 season. He serves as the primary overseas finisher in a RR middle order that now features Dhruv Jurel and Riyan Parag. His left-handed explosive batting will be vital for Rajasthan Royals for maintaining a high strike rate during the death overs. (Pic credit: Rajasthan Royals)  

Follow Us

Shimron Hetmyer's IPL Record

4/8
Shimron Hetmyer's IPL Record

Shimron Hetmyer has established himself as a premier finisher in the IPL over the years, amassing 1,482 runs across 79 matches at an explosive strike rate of 151.84 and an average of 29.05 so far. (Pic credit: IANS)  

Follow Us

3. Jofra Archer

5/8
3. Jofra Archer

Retained for Rs 12.5 crore, England pacer Jofra Archer remains the spearhead of the Rajasthan Royals' pace attack for the upcoming IPL 2026 season. After battling injury concerns in previous years, his retention signals that the franchise views him as their primary X-factor with the ball. His ability to bowl at 145+ kmph and deliver pinpoint yorkers makes him an automatic selection if fit. (Pic credit: IANS)

Follow Us

Jofra Archer's IPL Record

6/8
Jofra Archer's IPL Record

In his IPL career spanning 52 matches, England pacer Jofra Archer has established himself as a premier pace bowler and a handy lower-order hitter, claiming 59 wickets at an average of 27.15 and an economy rate of 7.89. (Pic credit: IANS)  

Follow Us

4. Donovan Ferreira

7/8
4. Donovan Ferreira

Donovan Ferreira has joined Rajasthan Royals via a trade deal from Delhi Capitals ahead of the IPL 2026 season. Ferreira, a dynamic batting all-rounder who can bat in the middle order and offer part-time spin/keeping flexibility, will be vital for RR's success in IPL 2026 season. (Pic credit: Rajasthan Royals)  

Follow Us

Donovan Ferreira's IPL Record

8/8
Donovan Ferreira's IPL Record

In the Indian Premier League, Donovan Ferreira has played 3 matches across the 2024 and 2025 seasons, scoring a total of 9 runs with a highest score of 7. (Pic credit: BCCI/IPL).

Follow Us
rajasthan royalsRRIPL 2026RR IPL 2026RR IPLRR overseas players IPL 2026Rajasthan Royals Overseas Players IPL 2026Rajasthan Royals IPL 2026 AuctionRR full squad IPL 2026Rajasthan Royals IPL 2026Sam CurranSam Curran IPLSam Curran IPL RecordsSam Curran RRSam Curran RR IPL 2026Sam Curran IPL 2026 TradeSam Curran RR CSK Trade IPL 2026Jofra ArcherJofra Archer IPLJofra Archer IPL RecordsJofra Archer RRJofra Archer RR IPL 2026Jofra Archer IPL 2026Shimron HetmyerShimron Hetmyer RRshimron hetmyer iplShimron Hetmyer RR IPL 2026Shimron Hetmyer IPL 2026Shimron Hetmyer IPL RecordsDonovan FerreiraDonovan Ferreira RRDonovan Ferreira RR IPL 2026RR overseas players listRR IPL titleRajasthan Royals overseas players list IPL 2026RR IPL 2026 Predicted Playing XIRavindra Jadeja RR IPL 2026Sanju Samson RR
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon7
title
International borders
'Loneliest Countries In The World': These Nations Have No Neighbours? | Check List
camera icon7
title
top 100 beautiful faces of 2025
Bollywood Stars In Top 100 Most Handsome And Beautiful Faces Of 2025: No One At 1, Varun Dhawan At 98, Priyanka Chopra At…
camera icon7
title
PF
How Much PF Money Can You Withdraw If You Lose Your Job? Does It Affect Your Pension? Explained
camera icon12
title
Tata Punch facelift
2026 Tata Punch Facelift Is Here: Check Out EXCLUSIVE Pics, New Features, Engines, Booking Details & More
camera icon8
title
Lauren Bell
Who Is Lauren Bell? England’s Rising Fast Bowler Powering RCB’s Bowling Line-Up - In Pics