4 Overseas Players Who Are Likely To Feature In Rajasthan Royals Playing XI In IPL 2026: Sam Curran, Jofra Archer And...
The Rajasthan Royals (RR) have built a strong squad for IPL 2026 following retention, key trades (like acquiring Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran from CSK in exchange for Sanju Samson, and Donovan Ferreira from DC), and the mini-auction in December 2025 in Abu Dhabi.
The Rajasthan-based franchise retained their strong core and bought star players like Ravi Bishnoi, Adam Milne and others during the IPL 2026 mini-auction to construct a winning squad for the upcoming season. RR's strategy features an all-Indian or largely domestic top order, allowing flexibility in their 4 overseas players in the playing XI.
Based on the retained core and the auction buys, here are the four overseas players who are likely to start in Rajasthan Royals (RR) playing XI in the upcoming IPL 2026 season:
1. Sam Curran
England all-rounder Sam Curran, who was acquired via a massive trade with Chennai Super Kings, is expected to be a cornerstone of the Rajasthan Royals playing XI in the upcoming IPL 2026 season. Curran provides the team with a versatile left-arm pace option in the powerplay and death overs, alongside the ability to bat anywhere in the middle order. His arrival helps fill the void left by domestic departures and adds a much-needed "clutch" factor to the RR squad. (Pic credit: Rajasthan Royals)
Sam Curran's IPL Record
Sam Curran, the versatile English all-rounder, has made a significant impact in the IPL since his debut in 2019. Across his career, which includes stints with the Punjab Kings, Chennai Super Kings, Curran has played 64 matches, scoring 997 runs at a strike rate of 136.38 and taking 59 wickets. His personal bests in the tournament include a highest score of 88 (achieved for CSK against Punjab Kings in 2025) and career-best bowling figures of 4/11. (Pic credit: IANS)
2. Shimron Hetmyer
Despite some speculation about his place in the team, the destructive West Indies batter Shimron Hetmyer was retained for Rs 11 crore ahead of the IPL 2026 season. He serves as the primary overseas finisher in a RR middle order that now features Dhruv Jurel and Riyan Parag. His left-handed explosive batting will be vital for Rajasthan Royals for maintaining a high strike rate during the death overs. (Pic credit: Rajasthan Royals)
Shimron Hetmyer's IPL Record
Shimron Hetmyer has established himself as a premier finisher in the IPL over the years, amassing 1,482 runs across 79 matches at an explosive strike rate of 151.84 and an average of 29.05 so far. (Pic credit: IANS)
3. Jofra Archer
Retained for Rs 12.5 crore, England pacer Jofra Archer remains the spearhead of the Rajasthan Royals' pace attack for the upcoming IPL 2026 season. After battling injury concerns in previous years, his retention signals that the franchise views him as their primary X-factor with the ball. His ability to bowl at 145+ kmph and deliver pinpoint yorkers makes him an automatic selection if fit. (Pic credit: IANS)
Jofra Archer's IPL Record
In his IPL career spanning 52 matches, England pacer Jofra Archer has established himself as a premier pace bowler and a handy lower-order hitter, claiming 59 wickets at an average of 27.15 and an economy rate of 7.89. (Pic credit: IANS)
4. Donovan Ferreira
Donovan Ferreira has joined Rajasthan Royals via a trade deal from Delhi Capitals ahead of the IPL 2026 season. Ferreira, a dynamic batting all-rounder who can bat in the middle order and offer part-time spin/keeping flexibility, will be vital for RR's success in IPL 2026 season. (Pic credit: Rajasthan Royals)
Donovan Ferreira's IPL Record
In the Indian Premier League, Donovan Ferreira has played 3 matches across the 2024 and 2025 seasons, scoring a total of 9 runs with a highest score of 7. (Pic credit: BCCI/IPL).
Trending Photos