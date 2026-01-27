4 overseas players who are likely to feature in Sunrisers Hyderabad's playing XI in IPL 2026: Pat Cummins, Travis Head and...
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will enter the IPL 2026 season with a heavy focus on maintaining their aggressive, high-strike-rate identity. Despite a rocky 2025 campaign, the Hyderabad-based franchise has largely kept their powerhouse overseas core intact while adding strategic reinforcements like England's explosive all-rounder Liam Livingstone during the IPL 2026 mini-auction in December. Like every team, SRH can also field up to four overseas players in their playing XI, and their lineup is built around aggressive, match-winning overseas talent.
Here are four overseas players who are likely to feature in SRH's playing XI in IPL 2026:
1. Pat Cummins
As captain and lead pacer, Pat Cummins is indispensable and he is set to captain Sunrisers Hyderabad for a third consecutive season, signaling their total trust in his "calm under fire" leadership style. Retained at a high value, Cummins brings world-class leadership, death-bowling expertise, and crucial wickets in the middle overs. While Cummins is currently managing a back injury during the international season, he remains the tactical heartbeat of the team and he is a lock in the SRH playing XI in the upcoming IPL 2026 season. (Pic credit: IANS)
Pat Cummins' IPL record
Across his stints with Kolkata Knight Riders, Delhi Capitals, and Sunrisers Hyderabad, Pat Cummins has played 72 matches in his IPL career, claiming 79 wickets at an average of 30.03 and scoring 612 runs with a blistering strike rate of 152.23 with the help of three half-centuries. (Pic credit: IANS)
2. Travis Head
Travis Head remains one of the most destructive openers in T20 cricket and a cornerstone of SRH's batting. Retained by the franchise, Head's ability to dominate powerplay with his aggressive strokeplay makes him a guaranteed starter at the top of the order in SRH playing XI in the upcoming IPL 2026 season. His IPL track record with SRH, including match-winning knocks, ensures he slots in seamlessly. Head is all set to partner Abhishek Sharma and set the tone for big totals on Hyderabad's batting-friendly pitches in the IPL 2026 season. (Pic credit: IANS)
Travis Head's IPL record
Travis Head, who has established himself as one of the IPL's most aggressive openers, has scored 1,146 runs in 38 IPL matches with a formidable strike rate of 170.02 and an average of 34.72, highlighted by a career-best 102 and eight half-centuries. (Pic credit: IANS)
3. Heinrich Klaasen
South Africa batter Heinrich Klaasen is arguably the best T20 finisher in the world right now. Retained as a premium overseas player, Klaasen's power-hitting, especially against spin in the death overs, has been pivotal for SRH in recent seasons. Batting at No. 4 or 5, he accelerates innings and turns games single-handedly. His wicket keeping skills add balance, making him a non-negotiable pick in every match for SRH in the upcoming IPL 2026 season. (Pic credit: IANS)
Heinrich Klaasen's IPL record
In 49 IPL matches, Heinrich Klaasen has established himself as a premier power-hitter, amassing 1,480 runs at an impressive average of 40.00 and a blistering strike rate of 169.72. His record includes two centuries, with a career-best 105* off just 39 balls against KKR in 2025, and seven half-centuries. (Pic credit: IANS)
4. Liam Livingstone
The "X-Factor" addition in SRH for 2026 is England’s Liam Livingstone, who brings brute force to the middle order and handy off-spin. Livingstone's ability to clear boundaries at will complements Klaasen's finishing role, providing depth and flexibility. He can bat explosively at No. 5 or 6, and his part-time bowling offers a useful option on turning tracks. With his recent form and big-hitting prowess, Livingstone is poised to be a regular starter, adding firepower that SRH lacked in spin-heavy conditions. (Pic credit: Sunrisers Hyderabad)
Liam Livingstone's IPL record
Liam Livingstone, the premier explosive all-rounder, who has played for multiple IPL teams, has scored 1,051 runs across 49 matches at a remarkable strike rate of 158.76, while also contributing 13 wickets with his versatile spin bowling. (Pic credit: IANS)
