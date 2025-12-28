4 Overseas Players Who Are Likely To Start For CSK In IPL 2026: Dewald Brevis, Nathan Ellis And...
After a major squad rebuild following a disappointing 2025 season, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) retained four key overseas players and added more via the IPL 2026 mini-auction.
With Matheesha Pathirana moving to KKR in a record-breaking deal during the IPL 2026 auction and the departure of high-profile names like Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra and Sam Curran, CSK has had to restructure their foreign strategy. The 2026 CSK squad features a mix of high-potential youth and tactical specialists suited for the Chepauk surface.
Here are the four overseas players who are likely to feature in CSK's starting XI for IPL 2026:
1. Dewald Brevis
Dewald Brevis, the young aggressive middle-order batter, often called "Baby AB," impressed as a replacement in 2025 with a high strike rate. He provides explosive power-hitting in the middle order (likely at No. 4 or 5) and is seen as a long-term investment. His fearless approach aligns with the modern T20 requirement of maximizing strike rates, and CSK management will be expecting him to come good during the IPL 2026 season. (Pic credit: CSK)
Dewald Brevis' IPL Record
Across 16 IPL matches played for the Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings, Dewald Brevis has scored 455 runs at a strike rate of 153.19 and an average of 28.43 so far, with a highest score of 57. (Pic credit: IANS)
2. Noor Ahmad
With CSK investing heavily to retain him, young Afghan spinner Noor Ahmad is set to be the leader of the Chennai's spin attack in the upcoming IPL 2026 season. Chepauk has traditionally been a fortress for spin, and Noor’s left-arm wrist spin offers the "mystery" element that captains love. His ability to turn the ball both ways and cramp batters in the middle overs makes him invaluable. (Pic credit: IANS)
Noor Ahmad's IPL Record
Afghan left-arm wrist-spinner Noor Ahmad has taken 48 wickets in 37 IPL matches so far while representing the Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings, maintaining an economy rate of 8.08 with a career-best bowling figure of 4/18. (Pic credit: IANS)
3. Nathan Ellis
The loss of Matheesha Pathirana left a gaping hole in CSK's death-bowling arsenal. While no one can perfectly replicate "Baby Malinga," Australian pacer Nathan Ellis is the tactically astute replacement CSK needs. Ellis is a skiddy customer known for his exceptional back-of-the-hand slower balls and accurate yorkers. He doesn't rely on express pace but rather on deception - a trait that works wonders on the typically slow and low Chennai pitches. (Pic credit: CSK)
Nathan Ellis' IPL Record
Australian fast bowler Nathan Ellis has taken 19 wickets in 17 IPL matches so far with a best bowling figure of 4/30, maintaining an economy rate of roughly 8.66 while representing the Punjab Kings and Chennai Super Kings. (Pic credit: CSK/IANS)
4. Jamie Overton
The fourth overseas spot is often the most contested, likely a toss-up between Jamie Overton and new signing Matt Henry. However, Overton holds the edge due to his superior batting ability. CSK has always prioritized depth (the "BatDeep" philosophy), and Overton fits the mold of the heavy-hitting all-rounder. (Pic credit: IANS)
Jamie Overton's IPL Record
English all-rounder Jamie Overton was acquired by the Chennai Super Kings for Rs 1.50 crore in the 2025 auction and he has played 3 matches, scoring 15 runs and taking 0 wickets, so far. (Pic credit: CSK/IANS)
