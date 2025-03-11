Advertisement
4 Overseas Players Who Are Likely To Start For Gujarat Titans In IPL 2025: Rashid Khan, Jos Butter And...

After finishing at the eight position last year, the Shubman Gill-led Gujarat Titans will look to bounce back in style in the upcoming IPL 2025 season. During the IPL Mega Auction, Gujarat Titans assembled a strong squad for IPL 2025, featuring several notable overseas players for specific roles.

Here are four overseas players who will start for Gujarat Titans in IPL 2025:

Updated:Mar 11, 2025, 11:52 PM IST
1. Rashid Khan

1/8
1. Rashid Khan

Afghan leg-spinner Rashid Khan has been one of the biggest match-winners for Gujarat Titans in IPL since joining the franchise in 2022. With his exceptional bowling skills and ability to contribute valuable runs lower down the order, Rashid is a sure-shit starter for Gujarat Titans in IPL 2025.  

Rashid Khan's Record For Gujarat Titans

2/8
Rashid Khan's Record For Gujarat Titans

Rashid Khan, who was retained by Gujarat Titans for Rs 18 Cr ahead of the mega auction, has delivered with both bat and ball for the franchise in the last three seasons. He has picked a total of 56 wickets in 45 innings for Titans and has scored over 323 runs as well.  

2. Jos Buttler

3/8
2. Jos Buttler

Star England batter Jos Buttler was signed by Gujarat Titans for Rs 15.75 crore during the Indian Premier League 2025 mega auction. Buttler is all set to open the innings for Gujarat Titans alongside Shubman Gill.  

Double Role For Jos Buttler

4/8
Double Role For Jos Buttler

Apart from his batting, Jos Buttler will also do wicket-keeping for Gujarat Titans during the Indian Premier League 2025. Buttler has a superb record at the Narendra Modi Stadium, the home ground of Gujarat Titans and he will look to give an explosive start to the team.  

3. Kagiso Rabada

5/8
3. Kagiso Rabada

South African pacer Kagiso Rabada was acquired by Gujarat Titans for Rs. 10.75 crore at the IPL 2025 mega auction. He brings experience and pace to the Titans' bowling attack and his ability to deliver crucial breakthroughs makes him a valuable asset.

Terrific Record Of Kagiso Rabada In IPL

6/8
Terrific Record Of Kagiso Rabada In IPL

Kagiso Rabada has been one of most successful fast bowlers in IPL since his debut in 2017. The South African pacer has taken 117 wickets in 80 innings at a superb strike rate of 15.5.  

4. Glenn Phillips

7/8
4. Glenn Phillips

New Zealand all-rounder Glenn Phillips was bought by Gujarat Titans for Rs 2 crore in the IPL 2025 auction. Phillips, who can contribute in all four departments, will be an asset for GT in the IPL 2025.

Glenn Phillips's Role At Gujarat Titans

8/8
Glenn Phillips's Role At Gujarat Titans

Glenn Phillips is likely to bat at No 5 or No. 6 for Gujarat Titans in IPL 2025 and play aggressive cricket. Apart from his batting, Phillips is very handy with the ball as well.  

