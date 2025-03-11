4 Overseas Players Who Are Likely To Start For Gujarat Titans In IPL 2025: Rashid Khan, Jos Butter And...

photoDetails

english

2870955

After finishing at the eight position last year, the Shubman Gill-led Gujarat Titans will look to bounce back in style in the upcoming IPL 2025 season. During the IPL Mega Auction, Gujarat Titans assembled a strong squad for IPL 2025, featuring several notable overseas players for specific roles.

Here are four overseas players who will start for Gujarat Titans in IPL 2025: