4 Overseas Players Who Are Likely To Start For KKR In IPL 2026: Cameron Green, Matheesha Pathirana And...
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) emerged as the biggest disruptors of the bidding table in the recently concluded IPL 2026 auction in Abu Dhabi. With the emotional retirement of club legend Andre Russell, who has now transitioned into the role of the team's "Power Coach" - KKR entered the IPL 2026 auction with a massive purse and a clear mandate: build a new era.
After shattering records with a Rs. 25.20 crore bid for Cameron Green and spending a whopping Rs 18 crore on Matheesha Pathirana, the KKR management has made their intentions clear. They aren't just filling holes; they are trying to construct an invincible lineup for the upcoming IPL 2026 season.
Based on the retained core and the massive auction buys, here are the four overseas players who are likely to start in KKR's playing XI in the IPL 2026:
1. Cameron Green
The headline of the IPL 2026 auction was undoubtedly KKR's record-breaking acquisition of Australian all-rounder Cameron Green. With the departure of Venkatesh Iyer and the retirement of Andre Russell, Green is set to be the linchpin of the new-look KKR side. Green is likely to bat in the top three, offering the team a stable yet explosive player who can transition into a destroyer in the upcoming IPL 2026 season. He also offers four overs of high-release seam bowling and has the ability to control the game from ball one. (Pic credit: KKR)
Cameron Green's IPL Record
Australian all-rounder Cameron Green has played 29 IPL matches for the Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, scoring 707 runs at a strike rate of 153.69 with one century and two half-centuries and taking 16 wickets, so far. (Pic credit: MI/RCB)
2. Sunil Narine
Whatever changes at KKR, one thing remains constant: Sunil Narine. Despite the massive overhaul, KKR retained their evergreen mystery spinner, proving his value goes beyond just nostalgia. Narine remains one of the most economical bowlers in T20 history and his role becomes even more critical in the IPL 2026 season. Furthermore, with the potential inclusion of pure batters like Finn Allen or the stability of Ajinkya Rahane, Narine may continue his role as the "disruptive opener," licensed to swing freely in the powerplay without fear of wicket loss. (Pic credit: IANS)
Sunil Narine's IPL Record
Sunil Narine has been a part of the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) squad ever since he was signed by them ahead of IPL 2012 season. He has taken 192 wickets with an exceptional economy rate of 6.79 and scored 1,780 runs at a blistering strike rate of 166.51 across 189 IPL matches. (Pic credit: IANS)
3. Matheesha Pathirana
For years, KKR struggled to find a definitive death-over bank. Mitchell Starc filled that void in the 2024 season, but for the long term, KKR has turned to "Baby Malinga." Snapping up the Sri Lankan sensation for Rs 18 crore was a strategic masterstroke to fix their bowling at the backend of the innings. Pathirana’s slinging action and ability to deliver yorkers at will make him the perfect antidote to the high-scoring nature of Eden Gardens in the upcoming IPL 2026 season. (Pic credit: KKR)
Matheesha Pathirana's IPL Record
Sri Lanka pacer Matheesha Pathirana has taken 47 wickets in 32 matches for the Chennai Super Kings with an economy rate of 8.68, establishing himself as a key death-over specialist and becoming the youngest overseas player to win an IPL title during the 2023 season. (Pic credit: IANS)
4. Rovman Powell
The fourth overseas spot is the biggest debate among KKR fans: Finn Allen or Rovman Powell? While Allen, the explosive Kiwi opener, is a tempting option to pair with Narine at the top, the structural balance of the team points heavily toward Powell. KKR retained Powell before the IPL 2026 auction, signaling immense faith in his abilities. With Andre Russell gone, the "finisher" void is gaping. A middle order of Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, and Rovman Powell ensures that KKR maintains that fearsome lower-order firepower in the upcoming IPL 2026 season. (Pic credit: KKR)
Rovman Powell's IPL Record
Known as a dangerous power-hitter, West Indies all-rounder Rovman Powell has scored 365 runs in 29 IPL matches at a strike rate of 146.59 across stints with the Delhi Capitals, Rajasthan Royals, and Kolkata Knight Riders. (Pic credit: IANS/KKR)
