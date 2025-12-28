4 Overseas Players Who Are Likely To Start For KKR In IPL 2026: Cameron Green, Matheesha Pathirana And...

photoDetails

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) emerged as the biggest disruptors of the bidding table in the recently concluded IPL 2026 auction in Abu Dhabi. With the emotional retirement of club legend Andre Russell, who has now transitioned into the role of the team's "Power Coach" - KKR entered the IPL 2026 auction with a massive purse and a clear mandate: build a new era.



After shattering records with a Rs. 25.20 crore bid for Cameron Green and spending a whopping Rs 18 crore on Matheesha Pathirana, the KKR management has made their intentions clear. They aren't just filling holes; they are trying to construct an invincible lineup for the upcoming IPL 2026 season.



Based on the retained core and the massive auction buys, here are the four overseas players who are likely to start in KKR's playing XI in the IPL 2026: