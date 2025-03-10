Advertisement
4 Overseas Players Who Are Likely To Start For KKR In IPL 2025: Sunil Narine, Andre Russell And...

The much-awaited Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 will kick off on March 22, when defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) host the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata. During the IPL Mega Auction, KKR assembled a strong squad, including several key overseas players, who are expected to feature in their starting Playing XI in the upcoming season.

Here's the four overseas players, who are likely to start for KKR in the upcoming IPL 2025:

Updated:Mar 10, 2025, 07:00 PM IST
1. Sunil Narine

1. Sunil Narine

Sunil Narine, a stalwart for KKR since 2012, was retained for Rs 12 crore ahead of the IPL 2025 auction. His dual role as a mystery off-spinner and an explosive opener played a crucial role in KKR's title win last year and he will be a sure-shot starter for the franchise in the upcoming IPL 2025 season.

 

What Makes Sunil Narine Special?

What Makes Sunil Narine Special?

Though Sunil Narine played as an opener for KKR during IPL 2024, he can bat anywhere in the line-up. Apart from his batting, he can bowl in any phase in the game. Narine won the Most Valuable Player (MVP) award with 488 runs and 17 wickets in 15 matches.

 

2. Andre Russell

2. Andre Russell

Star West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell, who has been part of KKR since 2014, was retained for INR 12 crore by the franchise ahead of the IPL 2025 auction. Russell, who has the sheer ability to change the game with his abilities with both bat and ball, will definitely feature in KKR's playing XI in the upcoming season.

 

Russell's Performance During IPL 2024

Russell's Performance During IPL 2024

Andre Russell scored 222 runs and took 19 wickets in 15 matches during the last IPL season and played  a key role in KKR's title win. Once again, he will be crucial for KKR's success in IPL 2025.

 

3. Quinton De Kock

3. Quinton De Kock

South African wicketkeeper-batter Quinton de Kock was roped in by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for INR 3.6 crore in the IPL mega auction. De Kock is all set to open the innings for KKR in the upcoming IPL 2025 season and do wicket-keeping as well.

 

De Kock's IPL Record

De Kock's IPL Record

Quinton De Kock has scored 3,157 runs in 107 IPL matches, including two centuries and 23 half-centuries.  He has played for many franchises in the IPL.

 

4. Anrich Nortje

4. Anrich Nortje

KKR picked South African pacer Anrich Nortje for INR 6.5 crore in the IPL 2025 auction. Nortje, who is known for his pace, will lead KKR bowling line-up in the IPL 2025.

 

Nortje And Injury Issues

Nortje And Injury Issues

Injuries have hampered Anrich Nortje's career in both international and franchise cricket. Nortje is currently recovering from a stress fracture in his back after missing out on the Champions Trophy. It will be interesting to see whether Nortje will be fit in time for IPL 2025.

 

NEWS ON ONE CLICK