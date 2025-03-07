Advertisement
NewsPhotos4 Overseas Players Who Are Likely To Start For Mumbai Indians In IPL 2025: Mitchell Santner, Trent Boult And... 4 Overseas Players Who Are Likely To Start For Mumbai Indians In IPL 2025: Mitchell Santner, Trent Boult And...
4 Overseas Players Who Are Likely To Start For Mumbai Indians In IPL 2025: Mitchell Santner, Trent Boult And...

After finishing at the bottom of the points table last season, Mumbai Indians (MI) will look to bounce back in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 under Hardik Pandya's captaincy. Mumbai Indians acquired many quality foreign players during the IPL mega auction and they are set to play a key role in their campaign in the upcoming season.

Here's the list of four overseas players who are likely to start for MI in their playing XI in IPL 2025:

Updated:Mar 07, 2025, 07:43 PM IST
1. Ryan Rickelton

1. Ryan Rickelton

South African wicketkeeper-batter Ryan Rickelton was picked up by the Mumbai Indians for his base price of Rs 1 crore during the IPL mega auction in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. He is likely to play as opener for MI in IPL 2025. 

 

Ryan Rickelton To Open With Rohit Sharma

Ryan Rickelton To Open With Rohit Sharma

Ryan Rickelton has been in fine form recently. He could make a formidable opening pair with Rohit Sharma for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2025.

 

2. Mitchell Santner

2. Mitchell Santner

Mumbai Indians acquired the services of Mitchell Santner for Rs 2.00 Cr. during the IPL Mega Auction. He gives MI a reliable spin option and will be a sure shot starter for the team in the IPL 2025. 

 

Santner's Form And Utility

Santner's Form And Utility

Mitchell Santner has been in superb form in international cricket recently. Under his captaincy, New Zealand have reached the final of Champions Trophy 2025. Apart from his left-arm spin, his batting capabilities provide depth to the lower order and will be very handy for Mumbai Indians.

 

3. Trent Boult

3. Trent Boult

It will be a home-coming for Trent Boult in the IPL 2025 as he returns back to Mumbai Indians after a stint with the Rajasthan Royals. MI spent INR 12.5 crore for Boult during the mega auction and Kiwi pacer is set to form a lethal pair with Jasprit Bumrah in IPL 2025. 

 

Why Is Trent Boult Special?

Why Is Trent Boult Special?

Left-arm pacer Trent Boult has the ability to swing the new ball both ways, which makes him a massive asset for any team. He is very lethal in the powerplay with new balls and has improved his death bowling as well in the last few years. 

 

4. Will Jacks

4. Will Jacks

Will Jacks, the destructive England batter, was picked by Mumbai Indians during the IPL Mega Auction after RCB didn't exercise their RTM option. Jacks is likely to bat at No. 3 for MI in IPL 2025. 

 

Versatile Will Jacks

Versatile Will Jacks

Apart from his aggressive batting, Will Jacks also gives a handy off-spin bowling option. His ability to adapt to various batting positions will also add strategic depth to MI's batting order in IPL 2025.

 

