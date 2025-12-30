4 Overseas Players Who Are Likely To Start For Mumbai Indians In IPL 2026: Quinton de Kock, Trent Boult And...
Mumbai Indians head into IPL 2026 with a strong, settled squad after retaining a large core from their IPL 2025 campaign and making key additions. While the Indian core remains the envy of the league - with Hardik Pandya, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah all retained - the overseas contingent has seen a strategic reshuffle.
The five times champions Mumbai Indians (MI) made headlines by securing the return of club legend Quinton de Kock for a steal during the IPL 2026 auction and trading for explosive West Indies batter Sherfane Rutherford to bolster the lower order.
Here are the four overseas players who are likely to start in starting XI for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2026:
1. Quinton de Kock
The headline story of the IPL 2026 auction for Mumbai Indians (MI) was undoubtedly the return of Quinton de Kock to the side. Snapped up for his base price of just Rs 1 Crore, QDK’s return is a massive boost for the franchise. Having played a pivotal role in MI’s title wins in 2019 and 2020, De Kock brings instant chemistry with Rohit Sharma at the top of the order. His left-handed aggression complements Rohit’s style perfectly, and his experience in pressure situations is invaluable. QDK is a lock to take the gloves and the opening slot in the upcoming IPL 2026 season. (Pic credit: Mumbai Indians)
Quinton de Kock's IPL Record
Quinton de Kock has amassed 3,309 runs in 115 matches at an average of 30.63 and a strike rate of 134.02, a record that includes two centuries and 24 half-centuries while playing for multiple franchises. (Pic credit: Mumbai Indians)
2. Sherfane Rutherford
In one of the shrewdest moves of the trade window, Mumbai Indians acquired Sherfane Rutherford from the Gujarat Titans to solve their finishing woes. With Tim David moving on to RCB, Mumbai needed another designated finisher along with Hardik Pandya who could clear the ropes from ball one, a role Kieron Pollard owned for a decade. Rutherford is a natural fit for this slot. A destructive left-hander who thrives against pace in the death overs, will add a different dimension to the Mumbain Indians batting lineup in the upcoming IPL 2026 season. (Pic credit: Mumbai Indians)
Sherfane Rutherford's IPL Record
West Indian power-hitter Sherfane Rutherford has accumulated 397 runs at a strike rate of 137.37 across 23 IPL matches while representing franchises like Delhi Capitals, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, and Gujarat Titans. (Pic credit: Mumbai Indians/IANS)
3. Trent Boult
Trent Boult, who was retained ahead of the IPL 2026 auction, remains one half of the most dangerous bowling partnership in world cricket alongside Jasprit Bumrah. In IPL 2025, Boult showed he hasn't lost a step, consistently swinging the new ball and picking up wickets in the first over. MI's strategy relies heavily on taking early wickets to expose the opposition's middle order to their spinners, and no one does that better than Boult. His presence ensures that Hardik Pandya has a lethal weapon to deploy upfront and at the death in the upcoming IPL 2026 season. (Pic credit: IANS)
Trent Boult's IPL Record
Across 120 matches representing five IPL franchises (SRH, KKR, DC, MI, RR), left-arm pacer Trent Boult has claimed 143 wickets with an economy rate of 8.38 and best bowling figures of 4/18, establishing himself as a premier pacer. (Pic credit: IANS)
4. Mitchell Santner
New Zealand spinner Mitchell Santner offers control in the middle overs with his left-arm spin and can contribute with the bat. He edges out others for balance, particularly if Mumbai Indians need spin variety alongside Indian options. Mystery Afghanistan spinner Allah Ghazanfar is another quality overseas spin option for MI but Santner is likely to get the first preference due to his batting ability alongside his bowling. (Pic credit: IANS)
Mitchell Santner's IPL Record
In his IPL career spanning from 2019 to 2025, representing the Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians, New Zealand all-rounder Mitchell Santner has played 31 matches, taking 25 wickets with a frugal economy rate of 7.31 and best figures of 3/11, while contributing 110 runs with the bat. (Pic credit: IANS)
Trending Photos