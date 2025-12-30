4 Overseas Players Who Are Likely To Start For Mumbai Indians In IPL 2026: Quinton de Kock, Trent Boult And...

photoDetails

Mumbai Indians head into IPL 2026 with a strong, settled squad after retaining a large core from their IPL 2025 campaign and making key additions. While the Indian core remains the envy of the league - with Hardik Pandya, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah all retained - the overseas contingent has seen a strategic reshuffle.

The five times champions Mumbai Indians (MI) made headlines by securing the return of club legend Quinton de Kock for a steal during the IPL 2026 auction and trading for explosive West Indies batter Sherfane Rutherford to bolster the lower order.

Here are the four overseas players who are likely to start in starting XI for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2026: