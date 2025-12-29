4 Overseas Players Who Are Likely To Start For Punjab Kings In IPL 2026: Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen And...

photoDetails

After their historic runners-up finish in IPL 2025, the Punjab Kings (PBKS) head into the 2026 season with renewed confidence and a stable core. Under the leadership of Shreyas Iyer and head coach Ricky Ponting, the Punjab-based franchise opted for continuity, retaining the bulk of their squad while making targeted acquisitions in the IPL 2026 mini-auction.

With key overseas names like Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell no longer with the side, the composition of the four overseas slots at Punjab Kings has shifted ahead of the IPL 2026 season. They bought two overseas players - Cooper Connolly and Ben Dwarshuis during the IPL 2026 auction.

Based on retention strategies, auction buys and team balance, here are the four overseas players who are likely to start for PBKS in IPL 2026: