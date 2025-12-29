Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish3001351https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/4-overseas-players-who-are-likely-to-start-for-punjab-kings-in-ipl-2026-marcus-stoinis-marco-jansen-and-3001351
NewsPhotos4 Overseas Players Who Are Likely To Start For Punjab Kings In IPL 2026: Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen And...
photoDetails

4 Overseas Players Who Are Likely To Start For Punjab Kings In IPL 2026: Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen And...

After their historic runners-up finish in IPL 2025, the Punjab Kings (PBKS) head into the 2026 season with renewed confidence and a stable core. Under the leadership of Shreyas Iyer and head coach Ricky Ponting, the Punjab-based franchise opted for continuity, retaining the bulk of their squad while making targeted acquisitions in the IPL 2026 mini-auction.

With key overseas names like Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell no longer with the side, the composition of the four overseas slots at Punjab Kings has shifted ahead of the IPL 2026 season. They bought two overseas players - Cooper Connolly and Ben Dwarshuis during the IPL 2026 auction.

Based on retention strategies, auction buys and team balance, here are the four overseas players who are likely to start for PBKS in IPL 2026:

Updated:Dec 29, 2025, 05:52 PM IST
Follow Us

1. Marcus Stoinis

1/7
1. Marcus Stoinis

Marcus Stoinis is set to be the first overseas name on the team sheet of Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the upcoming IPL 2026 season. Retained as a core pillar of the squad, the Australian all-rounder brings the "heavy metal" experience PBKS needs. His ability to anchor the innings as well as shift gears instantly makes him indispensable to Punjab's batting plans. Moreover, Stoinis provides a crucial sixth bowling option - a luxury that allows the team to play an extra specialist batter or spinner if conditions demand. (Pic credit: IANS)  

Follow Us

Marcus Stoinis' IPL Record

2/7
Marcus Stoinis' IPL Record

Across 109 IPL matches representing teams like Punjab Kings, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants, Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis has scored 2026 runs so far. He has picked 44 wickets as well. (Pic credit: IANS)   

Follow Us

2. Cooper Connolly

3/7
2. Cooper Connolly

Young Australian Cooper Connolly was specifically targeted by Punjab Kings (PBKS) during the IPL 2026 auction. Connolly is known for his cool temperament in high-pressure chases (proven in the BBL) and offers a handy left-arm spin option. With PBKS looking for a designated finisher to partner with Shashank Singh, Connolly is likely to slot straight into the XI in the upcoming IPL 2026 season. (Pic credit: IANS)  

Follow Us

3. Marco Jansen

4/7
3. Marco Jansen

With his imposing height of 2.06 meters (6.8 feet), Marco Jansen offers Punjab Kings (PBKS) a unique tactical advantage that few teams possess. His left-arm angle, combined with steep bounce, makes him a lethal weapon for PBKS in the powerplay alongside Indian pacer Arshdeep Singh. Beyond his bowling, Jansen has evolved into a genuine all-rounder capable of clearing the ropes effortlessly down the order. His retention signals that PBKS views him as a long-term investment, and he is expected to lead the overseas bowling attack in the upcoming IPL 2026 season. (Pic credit: IANS)  

Follow Us

Marco Jansen's IPL Record

5/7
Marco Jansen's IPL Record

In his IPL career spanning from 2021 to 2025, Marco Jansen has played 35 matches for Mumbai Indians, Sunrisers Hyderabad, and Punjab Kings, taking 36 wickets with best bowling figures of 3/17. (Pic credit: IANS)  

Follow Us

4. Azmatullah Omarzai

6/7
4. Azmatullah Omarzai

The battle for the fourth spot is the tightest, primarily between Azmatullah Omarzai, Lockie Ferguson and new recruit Ben Dwarshuis. However, Omarzai holds the edge due to the balance he provides. In the modern IPL, batting depth is king. Omarzai strengthens the lower-middle order significantly more than Ferguson would, and his ability to swing the new ball will give Shreyas Iyer aggressive options upfront  in the upcoming IPL 2026 season. (Pic credit: IANS)  

Follow Us

Azmatullah Omarzai's IPL Record

7/7
Azmatullah Omarzai's IPL Record

In his IPL career spanning the 2024 and 2025 seasons with Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings respectively, Afghan all-rounder Azmatullah Omarzai has played 16 matches, scoring 99 runs and claiming 12 wickets. (Pic credit: IANS)

Follow Us
Punjab KingsPBKSIPL 2026PBKS IPL 2026Punjab Kings IPLPBKS overseas players IPL 2026Punjab Kings Overseas Players IPL 2026IPLPunjab Kings IPL 2026 AuctionPunjab Kings Full Squad IPL 2026PBKS Full Squad IPL 2026Punjab Kings IPL 2026Marcus StoinisMarcus Stoinis IPL RecordsMarcus Stoinis Punjab KingsMarcus Stoinis IPL 2026Marcus Stoinis IPL 2026 PBKSMarco JansenMarco Jansen IPL RecordsMarco Jansen Punjab KingsMarco Jansen IPL 2026Marco Jansen IPL 2026 PBKSCooper ConnollyCooper Connolly Punjab KingsCooper Connolly recordsCooper Connolly IPL 2026Azmatullah OmarzaiAzmatullah Omarzai IPLAzmatullah Omarzai IPL RecordsAzmatullah Omarzai Punjab KingsAzmatullah Omarzai IPL 2026Azmatullah Omarzai IPL 2026 PBKSPunjab Kings overseas players listPunjab Kings overseas players list IPL 2026Punjab Kings IPL 2026 Predicted Playing XIPunjab Kings IPL 2026 Predicted Playing XIIShreyas IyerShreyas Iyer Punjab KingsRicky Ponting
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon7
title
Punjab Kings
4 Overseas Players Who Are Likely To Start For Punjab Kings In IPL 2026: Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen And...
camera icon7
title
8th Pay Commission
8th Pay Commission Implementation Date For Central Govt Employees: Will Your Salary Be Increased From 1 January 2026? Find Out
camera icon9
title
Technology
Best Flagship Smartphones 2025 Launched In India
camera icon10
title
Virat Kohli
Rohit Sharma To Virat Kohli: Top 10 Players With Highest Earnings From CSK, MI, RCB, DC, SRH, PBKS, KKR Ahead Of IPL 2026 - In Pics
camera icon7
title
EPFO Big Update
EPFO Big Update: PF Members With Rs 5 Lakh Balance May Get Rs 44,000