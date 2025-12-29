4 Overseas Players Who Are Likely To Start For Punjab Kings In IPL 2026: Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen And...
After their historic runners-up finish in IPL 2025, the Punjab Kings (PBKS) head into the 2026 season with renewed confidence and a stable core. Under the leadership of Shreyas Iyer and head coach Ricky Ponting, the Punjab-based franchise opted for continuity, retaining the bulk of their squad while making targeted acquisitions in the IPL 2026 mini-auction.
With key overseas names like Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell no longer with the side, the composition of the four overseas slots at Punjab Kings has shifted ahead of the IPL 2026 season. They bought two overseas players - Cooper Connolly and Ben Dwarshuis during the IPL 2026 auction.
Based on retention strategies, auction buys and team balance, here are the four overseas players who are likely to start for PBKS in IPL 2026:
1. Marcus Stoinis
Marcus Stoinis is set to be the first overseas name on the team sheet of Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the upcoming IPL 2026 season. Retained as a core pillar of the squad, the Australian all-rounder brings the "heavy metal" experience PBKS needs. His ability to anchor the innings as well as shift gears instantly makes him indispensable to Punjab's batting plans. Moreover, Stoinis provides a crucial sixth bowling option - a luxury that allows the team to play an extra specialist batter or spinner if conditions demand. (Pic credit: IANS)
Marcus Stoinis' IPL Record
Across 109 IPL matches representing teams like Punjab Kings, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants, Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis has scored 2026 runs so far. He has picked 44 wickets as well. (Pic credit: IANS)
2. Cooper Connolly
Young Australian Cooper Connolly was specifically targeted by Punjab Kings (PBKS) during the IPL 2026 auction. Connolly is known for his cool temperament in high-pressure chases (proven in the BBL) and offers a handy left-arm spin option. With PBKS looking for a designated finisher to partner with Shashank Singh, Connolly is likely to slot straight into the XI in the upcoming IPL 2026 season. (Pic credit: IANS)
3. Marco Jansen
With his imposing height of 2.06 meters (6.8 feet), Marco Jansen offers Punjab Kings (PBKS) a unique tactical advantage that few teams possess. His left-arm angle, combined with steep bounce, makes him a lethal weapon for PBKS in the powerplay alongside Indian pacer Arshdeep Singh. Beyond his bowling, Jansen has evolved into a genuine all-rounder capable of clearing the ropes effortlessly down the order. His retention signals that PBKS views him as a long-term investment, and he is expected to lead the overseas bowling attack in the upcoming IPL 2026 season. (Pic credit: IANS)
Marco Jansen's IPL Record
In his IPL career spanning from 2021 to 2025, Marco Jansen has played 35 matches for Mumbai Indians, Sunrisers Hyderabad, and Punjab Kings, taking 36 wickets with best bowling figures of 3/17. (Pic credit: IANS)
4. Azmatullah Omarzai
The battle for the fourth spot is the tightest, primarily between Azmatullah Omarzai, Lockie Ferguson and new recruit Ben Dwarshuis. However, Omarzai holds the edge due to the balance he provides. In the modern IPL, batting depth is king. Omarzai strengthens the lower-middle order significantly more than Ferguson would, and his ability to swing the new ball will give Shreyas Iyer aggressive options upfront in the upcoming IPL 2026 season. (Pic credit: IANS)
Azmatullah Omarzai's IPL Record
In his IPL career spanning the 2024 and 2025 seasons with Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings respectively, Afghan all-rounder Azmatullah Omarzai has played 16 matches, scoring 99 runs and claiming 12 wickets. (Pic credit: IANS)
