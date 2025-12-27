4 Overseas Players Who Are Likely To Start For RCB In IPL 2026: Phil Salt, Tim David And...

photoDetails

english

After their historic maiden title win in IPL 2025, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) enter the 2026 season with a sense of calm rarely seen at the franchise. The management, led by Andy Flower and captain Rajat Patidar, has prioritised continuity, retaining the core that finally brought the trophy home to the Chinnaswamy.

While the "Class of 2026" features exciting new Indian additions like Venkatesh Iyer, the overseas strategy remains focused on the proven performers of title-winning last season along with few foreign additions in the mini-auction.

Here's the four overseas players who are likely to start for RCB in the upcoming IPL 2026: