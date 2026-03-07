4 overseas players who might start for KKR in IPL 2026: Finn Allen as opener, suspense over injured Matheesha Pathirana; check all names
The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) head into IPL 2026 with a revamped squad following the mini-auction in December 2025. After retaining a solid core and making some blockbuster buys, the three-time champions KKR have built a balanced unit capable of challenging for the title under captain Ajinkya Rahane.
A key focus has been on overseas talent, with KKR securing quality eight overseas players (the maximum allowed). The team splashed big on high-impact stars to fill gaps left by departures like Andre Russell (retired from IPL), Venkatesh Iyer, and others.
Based on the retained core and the massive auction buys, here are the four overseas players who might start in KKR's playing XI in the IPL 2026:
1. Finn Allen
Finn Allen, the aggressive wicket-keeper batter from New Zealand is all set to open the innings for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the upcoming IPL 2026 season. Allen brings raw power and intent in the powerplay, providing the explosive starts that KKR lacked last season. Allen is in red-hot form for New Zealand at the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026. (Pic credit: BlackCaps/KKR)
Finn Allen's IPL Record
Despite being a regular in the league's squads since 2021, Finn Allen has yet to make his official IPL debut. He was first signed by RCB in 2021 as a replacement for Josh Philippe and was later bought in the 2022 auction for 80 Lakhs. He remained with the team through 2023 but did not feature in any matches. After going unsold in 2025, Allen was signed by KKR for 2 Crore during the IPL 2026 mini-auction and set to play a key role for the Kolkata-based franchise in the upcoming season. (Pic credit: ICC/RCB)
2. Cameron Green
The headline of the IPL 2026 auction was undoubtedly Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)'s record-breaking acquisition of Australian all-rounder Cameron Green. With the departure of Venkatesh Iyer and the retirement of Andre Russell, Green is set to be the linchpin of the new-look KKR side. Green is likely to bat in the top three, offering the team a stable yet explosive player who can transition into a destroyer in the upcoming IPL 2026 season. He also offers four overs of high-release seam bowling and has the ability to control the game from ball one. (Pic credit: KKR)
Cameron Green's IPL Record
Australian all-rounder Cameron Green has played 29 IPL matches for the Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, scoring 707 runs at a strike rate of 153.69 with one century and two half-centuries and taking 16 wickets, so far. (Pic credit: MI/RCB)
3. Matheesha Pathirana
For years, KKR struggled to find a definitive death-over bank. Mitchell Starc filled that void in the 2024 season, but for the long term, KKR has turned to "Baby Malinga." Snapping up the Sri Lankan sensation for Rs 18 crore was a strategic masterstroke to fix their bowling at the backend of the innings. However, Pathirana got injured during the 2026 T20 World Cup and it has created trouble for KKR ahead of the upcoming season. He is racing against time to be fit for the IPL 2026 season but there is no clarity on Pathirana's recovery and his potential comeback. If he doesn't get fit on time, KKR will have to rely on other options for death over bowling in the upcoming IPL 2026 season. (Pic credit: KKR)
Matheesha Pathirana's IPL Record
Sri Lanka pacer Matheesha Pathirana has taken 47 wickets in 32 matches for the Chennai Super Kings with an economy rate of 8.68, establishing himself as a key death-over specialist and becoming the youngest overseas player to win an IPL title during the 2023 season. (Pic credit: IANS)
4. Sunil Narine
Whatever changes at KKR, one thing remains constant: Sunil Narine. Despite the massive overhaul, KKR retained their evergreen mystery spinner, proving his value goes beyond just nostalgia. Narine remains one of the most economical bowlers in T20 history and his role becomes even more critical in the IPL 2026 season. Furthermore, with the potential inclusion of pure batters like Finn Allen or the stability of Ajinkya Rahane, Narine may continue his role as the "disruptive opener," licensed to swing freely in the powerplay without fear of wicket loss. (Pic credit: IANS)
Sunil Narine's IPL Record
Sunil Narine has been a part of the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) squad ever since he was signed by them ahead of IPL 2012 season. He has taken 192 wickets with an exceptional economy rate of 6.79 and scored 1,780 runs at a blistering strike rate of 166.51 across 189 IPL matches. (Pic credit: IANS)
Trending Photos