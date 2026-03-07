4 overseas players who might start for KKR in IPL 2026: Finn Allen as opener, suspense over injured Matheesha Pathirana; check all names

photoDetails

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) head into IPL 2026 with a revamped squad following the mini-auction in December 2025. After retaining a solid core and making some blockbuster buys, the three-time champions KKR have built a balanced unit capable of challenging for the title under captain Ajinkya Rahane.

A key focus has been on overseas talent, with KKR securing quality eight overseas players (the maximum allowed). The team splashed big on high-impact stars to fill gaps left by departures like Andre Russell (retired from IPL), Venkatesh Iyer, and others.

Based on the retained core and the massive auction buys, here are the four overseas players who might start in KKR's playing XI in the IPL 2026: