4 overseas players who might start for KKR in IPL 2026 in absence of Matheesha Pathirana: Finn Allen set to open; check all other names

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Kolkata Knight Riders head into IPL 2026 with high expectations after a major squad rebuild in the mini-auction. After a disappointing performance in the previous season, the three time IPL champions KKR will be hoping to see a change of fortune and a key factor in their success will be the performance of their overseas players.

However, KKR are facing a significant early-season hurdle looms as star Sri Lankan pacer Matheesha Pathirana (bought for Rs 18 crore) is sidelined for the initial phase due to a calf injury sustained during the 2026 T20 World Cup. He is undergoing rehabilitation with Sri Lanka Cricket and is expected to be match-fit only around mid-April. This forces KKR to rely on their deep overseas pool and Indian pacers like Vaibhav Arora, Kartik Tyagi, and Umran Malik for the opening matches.

Here are four overseas players who might start for KKR in IPL 2026 in absence of Matheesha Pathirana: