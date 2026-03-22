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NewsPhotos4 overseas players who might start for KKR in IPL 2026 in absence of Matheesha Pathirana: Finn Allen set to open; check all other names
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4 overseas players who might start for KKR in IPL 2026 in absence of Matheesha Pathirana: Finn Allen set to open; check all other names

Kolkata Knight Riders head into IPL 2026 with high expectations after a major squad rebuild in the mini-auction. After a disappointing performance in the previous season, the three time IPL champions KKR will be hoping to see a change of fortune and a key factor in their success will be the performance of their overseas players.

However, KKR are facing a significant early-season hurdle looms as star Sri Lankan pacer Matheesha Pathirana (bought for Rs 18 crore) is sidelined for the initial phase due to a calf injury sustained during the 2026 T20 World Cup. He is undergoing rehabilitation with Sri Lanka Cricket and is expected to be match-fit only around mid-April. This forces KKR to rely on their deep overseas pool and Indian pacers like Vaibhav Arora, Kartik Tyagi, and Umran Malik for the opening matches.  

Here are four overseas players who might start for KKR in IPL 2026 in absence of Matheesha Pathirana:

Updated:Mar 22, 2026, 04:54 PM IST
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1. Finn Allen

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1. Finn Allen

Finn Allen, the aggressive wicket-keeper batter from New Zealand is all set to open the innings for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the upcoming IPL 2026 season. Allen brings raw power and intent in the powerplay, providing the explosive starts that KKR lacked last season. Allen was in red-hot form for New Zealand at the T20 World Cup 2026 and will look to continue his heroics with the bat for KKR in IPL 2026. (Pic credit: KKR/ICC)    

 

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Finn Allen's IPL Record

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Finn Allen's IPL Record

Despite being a regular in the league's squads since 2021, Finn Allen has yet to make his official IPL debut. He was first signed by RCB in 2021 as a replacement for Josh Philippe and was later bought in the 2022 auction for 80 Lakhs. He remained with the team through 2023 but did not feature in any matches. After going unsold in 2025, Allen was signed by KKR for 2 Crore during the IPL 2026 mini-auction and set to play a key role for the Kolkata-based franchise in the upcoming season. (Pic credit: ICC/RCB) 

 

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2. Cameron Green

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2. Cameron Green

The headline of the IPL 2026 mini-auction was undoubtedly Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)'s record-breaking acquisition of Australian all-rounder Cameron Green. With the departure of Venkatesh Iyer and the retirement of Andre Russell, Green is set to be the linchpin of the new-look KKR side. Green is likely to bat in the top three, offering the team a stable yet explosive player who can transition into a destroyer in the upcoming IPL 2026 season. He also offers four overs of high-release seam bowling and has the ability to control the game from ball one. (Pic credit: KKR)  

 

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Cameron Green's IPL Record

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Cameron Green's IPL Record

Australian all-rounder Cameron Green has played 29 IPL matches for the Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, scoring 707 runs at a strike rate of 153.69 with one century and two half-centuries and taking 16 wickets, so far. (Pic credit: MI/RCB)

 

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3. Sunil Narine

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3. Sunil Narine

Whatever changes at KKR, one thing remains constant: Sunil Narine. Despite the massive overhaul, KKR retained their evergreen mystery spinner, proving his value goes beyond just nostalgia. Narine remains one of the most economical bowlers in T20 history and his role becomes even more critical in the IPL 2026 season. Furthermore, with the potential inclusion of pure batters like Finn Allen or the stability of Ajinkya Rahane, Narine may continue his role as the "disruptive opener," licensed to swing freely in the powerplay without fear of wicket loss. (Pic credit: IANS/BCCI)  

 

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Sunil Narine's IPL Record

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Sunil Narine's IPL Record

Sunil Narine has been a part of the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) squad ever since he was signed by them ahead of IPL 2012 season. He has taken 192 wickets with an exceptional economy rate of 6.79 and scored 1,780 runs at a blistering strike rate of 166.51 across 189 IPL matches. (Pic credit: IANS)    

 

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4. Blessing Muzarabani

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4. Blessing Muzarabani

Zimbabwe pacer Blessing Muzarabani was signed by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)  as a direct replacement for Bangladesh’s Mustafizur Rahman, who was released following BCCI instructions due to geopolitical concerns. Muzarabani joined the KKR squad after a standout performance in the 2026 T20 World Cup, where he took 13 wickets. With Harshit Rana ruled out of the season due to injury and Matheesha Pathirana facing a delayed start, Muzarabani is likely to lead the overseas pace attack and KKR’s management expects him to be a versatile threat, capable of bowling in the Powerplay and delivering pinpoint yorkers at the death. (Pic credit: IANS/BCCI)    

 

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Blessing Muzarabani's IPL Record

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Blessing Muzarabani's IPL Record

Zimbabwe pacer Blessing Muzarabani is yet to make his on-field debut in the IPL. While he has been part of two different franchises, he has primarily served as a high-value replacement player. He was signed by RCB in IPL 2025 as a mid-season replacement for Lungi Ngidi. Although he was part of the squad that went on to win the title, he did not feature in the playing XI during that campaign. Muzarabani was also part of Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) as net bowler in the past. (Pic credit: LSG/KKR) 

 

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