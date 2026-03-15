4 overseas players who might start for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2026: Quinton de Kock, Will Jacks and...
Mumbai Indians head into IPL 2026 with a strong, settled squad after retaining a large core from their IPL 2025 campaign and making key additions. While the Indian core remains the envy of the league - with Hardik Pandya, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah all retained - the overseas contingent has seen a strategic reshuffle.
The five times champions Mumbai Indians (MI) made headlines by securing the return of club legend Quinton de Kock for a steal during the IPL 2026 auction and trading for explosive West Indies batter Sherfane Rutherford to bolster their batting order.
Here are the four overseas players who might start in playing XI of Mumbai Indians in IPL 2026:
1. Quinton de Kock
The headline story of the IPL 2026 auction for Mumbai Indians (MI) was undoubtedly the return of Quinton de Kock to the side. Snapped up for his base price of just Rs 1 Crore, QDK’s return is a massive boost for the franchise. Having played a pivotal role in MI’s title wins in 2019 and 2020, De Kock brings instant chemistry with Rohit Sharma at the top of the order. His left-handed aggression complements Rohit’s style perfectly, and his experience in pressure situations is invaluable. QDK is a lock to take the gloves and the opening slot in the upcoming IPL 2026 season. (Pic credit: Mumbai Indians)
Quinton de Kock's IPL Record
Quinton de Kock has amassed 3,309 runs in 115 matches at an average of 30.63 and a strike rate of 134.02, a record that includes two centuries and 24 half-centuries while playing for multiple franchises. (Pic credit: Mumbai Indians)
2. Trent Boult
Trent Boult, who was retained ahead of the IPL 2026 auction, remains one half of the most dangerous bowling partnership in world cricket alongside Jasprit Bumrah. In IPL 2025, Boult showed he hasn't lost a step, consistently swinging the new ball and picking up wickets in the first over. MI's strategy relies heavily on taking early wickets to expose the opposition's middle order to their spinners, and no one does that better than Boult. His presence ensures that Hardik Pandya has a lethal weapon to deploy upfront and at the death in the upcoming IPL 2026 season. (Pic credit: IANS)
Trent Boult's IPL Record
Across 120 matches representing five IPL franchises (SRH, KKR, DC, MI, RR), left-arm pacer Trent Boult has claimed 143 wickets with an economy rate of 8.38 and best bowling figures of 4/18, establishing himself as a premier pacer. (Pic credit: IANS)
3. Will Jacks
There is going to be a toss up between Sherfane Rutherford and Will Jacks for the fourth spot in the Mumbai Indians' playing XI in the upcoming IPL 2026 season. However, Jacks is likely to get the first preference due to his stellar 2026 T20 World Cup form. The 27-year-old Jacks, who secured four Player of the Match awards at T20 World Cup 2026, brings the "X-factor" MI has often looked for in the middle order. Jacks is a high-intent power hitter who can stabilize the middle or finish with a flourish. His ability to bowl handy off-spin makes him a tactical asset, especially at the Wankhede where an extra bowling option can turn a high-scoring game. (Pic credit: IANS)
Will Jacks' IPL Record
Star England all-rounder Will Jacks has played 21 matches for Mumbai Indians (MI) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), amassing 463 runs at an average of 27.23 and a blistering strike rate of 152.80, including one century and two fifties. (Pic credit: IANS)
4. Mitchell Santner
New Zealand spinner Mitchell Santner offers control in the middle overs with his left-arm spin and can contribute with the bat. He edges out others for balance, particularly if Mumbai Indians need spin variety alongside Indian options. Mystery Afghanistan spinner Allah Ghazanfar is another quality overseas spin option for MI but Santner is likely to get the first preference due to his batting ability alongside his bowling. (Pic credit: IANS)
Mitchell Santner's IPL Record
In his IPL career spanning from 2019 to 2025, representing the Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians, New Zealand all-rounder Mitchell Santner has played 31 matches, taking 25 wickets with a frugal economy rate of 7.31 and best figures of 3/11, while contributing 110 runs with the bat. (Pic credit: IANS)
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