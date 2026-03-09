4 overseas players who might start for RCB in IPL 2026: Phil Salt as opener, no place for Jacob Bethell; check all names
After their historic maiden title win in IPL 2025, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) enter the 2026 season with a sense of calm rarely seen at the franchise. The management, led by Andy Flower and captain Rajat Patidar, has prioritised continuity, retaining the core that finally brought the trophy home to the Chinnaswamy.
While the "Class of 2026" features exciting new Indian additions like Venkatesh Iyer, the overseas strategy remains focused on the proven performers of title-winning last season along with few foreign additions in the mini-auction.
Based on the retained core and the exciting auction buys, here are the four overseas players who might start in RCB's playing XI in the IPL 2026:
1. Phil Salt
Once again, Phil Salt will partner Virat Kohli at the top for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the upcoming IPL 2026 season. However, his recent form for England in the 2026 T20 World Cup was underwhelming, managing only 130 runs throughout the tournament. While Phil Salt's experience makes him the frontrunner for the opening game, Jacob Bethell's red-hot form makes him impossible to ignore. Defending champions RCB may start with the veteran Salt, but the leash will be short. One or two failures at the top, and the Chinnaswamy crowd will likely be chanting for Bethell, who showed his class with the bat at the 2026 T20 World Cup by scoring a fine century against India in the semi-final. (Pic credit: RCB/BCCI/IPL)
Phil Salt's IPL Record
While representing Delhi Capitals, Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bengaluru across three IPL seasons, Phil Salt has amassed 1,056 runs in 34 matches at an impressive strike rate of 175.70 and an average of 34.06, including 10 half-centuries so far. (Pic credit: IANS)
2. Josh Hazlewood
Josh Hazlewood, the premier fast bowler who leads the attack with swing, accuracy, and wicket-taking ability in all phases, remains the linchpin of the RCB bowling attack. In a venue as unforgiving as Bengaluru, Hazlewood’s disciplined lines and test-match lengths have proven to be gold dust. Barring injury or workload management, Hazlewood will spearhead the RCB pace attack in the upcoming IPL 2026 season. (Pic credit: IANS)
Josh Hazlewood's IPL Record
Across his glorious IPL career with multiple teams, Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood has claimed 57 wickets in 39 matches with an economy rate of 8.27 so far. (Pic credit: IANS)
3. Tim David
With the release of Liam Livingstone, the spotlight falls squarely on Tim David to marshal the lower-middle order. David's role in 2026 becomes significantly more critical as he is no longer just a cameo player but the senior overseas finisher. RCB's acquisition of Venkatesh Iyer strengthens the middle overs, which should allow Tim David to stay back for the death overs - his natural habitat. If RCB chases big totals, David's immense power and reach will be the X-factor they rely on to close out games in the upcoming IPL 2026 season. (Pic credit: IANS)
Tim David's IPL Record
Across 50 IPL matches representing the Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Mumbai Indians, Tim David has scored 846 runs at a remarkable strike rate of 173.36 and an average of 32.54, with a highest score of 50 not out. (Pic credit: IANS)
4. Romario Shepherd
West Indies all-rounder Romario Shepherd offers lower-order hitting and useful medium-pace/seam bowling to Royal Challengers Bengaluru in IPL. After playing a crucial role in the title run in 2025, Romario once again will be a key player for RCB in the upcoming IPL 2026 season. (Pic credit: IANS)
Romario Shepherd's IPL Record
Romario Shepherd has played 18 IPL matches, scoring 185 runs at a blistering strike rate of 212.64 and taking 10 wickets as well. (Pic credit: IANS)
