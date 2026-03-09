4 overseas players who might start for RCB in IPL 2026: Phil Salt as opener, no place for Jacob Bethell; check all names

photoDetails

After their historic maiden title win in IPL 2025, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) enter the 2026 season with a sense of calm rarely seen at the franchise. The management, led by Andy Flower and captain Rajat Patidar, has prioritised continuity, retaining the core that finally brought the trophy home to the Chinnaswamy.

While the "Class of 2026" features exciting new Indian additions like Venkatesh Iyer, the overseas strategy remains focused on the proven performers of title-winning last season along with few foreign additions in the mini-auction.

Based on the retained core and the exciting auction buys, here are the four overseas players who might start in RCB's playing XI in the IPL 2026: