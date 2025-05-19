4 Players Chennai Super Kings Might Release After IPL 2025: R Ashwin, Devon Conway And...
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have had a horrid run in the ongoing IPL 2025 season. The five-times champions are currently at the bottom of the points table with just 3 wins in 12 matches. Notably, it's the first time in IPL history that CSK failed to qualify for the playoffs in consecutive years.
Due to underwhelming performances and strategic realignments, CSK are expected to release several players following the IPL 2025 season.
Here's list of players CSK might release after IPL 2025 season:
1. Ravichandran Ashwin
Veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin was bought for a hefty sum of Rs 9.75 Cr by the Chennai Super Kings during the IPL 2025 Mega Auction. Ashwin was CSK's second-most expensive buy at the IPL 2025 mega auction but he has failed to deliver as per the expectations. The 37-year-old has played eight matches for CSK in IPL 2025 so far and picked only five wickets. He has also been left out of the CSK playing 11 on a few occasions.
Based on his age and form, it seems like CSK is going to release Ashwin after the IPL 2025 season.
Ravichandran Ashwin's IPL Record
Ravichandran Ashwin, who is one of India’s greatest off-spinners, has picked 185 wickets and scored 820 runs in 220 matches of his IPL career so far.
2. Rahul Tripathi
Rahul Tripathi was picked up by CSK for Rs 3.40 crore at the IPL 2025 auction. He was tried at multiple positions but he failed to deliver with the bat. In five matches of IPL 2025, Tripathi scored just 55 runs with an ordinary average of 11.00 and strike rate of 96.49 and was eventually dropped from CSK's playing XI. Given his ordinary performance, CSK may opt to release him after IPL 2025 to explore more reliable batters for the next season.
Rahul Tripathi's IPL Record
Rahul Tripathi, who is known for his innovative strokeplay, has scored 2291 runs in 100 matches with an average of 26.33 and strike rate of 137.85 in his IPL career so far.
3. Devon Conway
In the IPL 2025 mega Auction, the Chennai Super Kings secured star opener Devon Conway for Rs 6.25 crore. However, CSK preferred Rachin Ravindra over Conway for the first half of IPL. When Conway got his chances, he wasn't able to perform upto the expectations, scoring 94 runs in 4 matches of IPL 2025 so far.
Given his underwhelming performance and Rs 6.25 crore salary, CSK might release Conway after IPL 2025 season in order to invest in younger prospects.
Devon Conway's IPL Record
New Zealand opener Devon Conway, who was a key figure in CSK’s 2023 title-winning campaign, has scored 1018 runs in 27 matches with an average of 44.26 and strike rate of 139.45 in his IPL career so far.
4. Deepak Hooda
Deepak Hooda, who was picked by CSK for Rs 1.7 crore during the auction, has disappointed with his performance in IPL 2025 season. He was tried at various batting positions but he failed to deliver, scoring just 31 runs in 6 matches in the IPL 2025 so far.
After his disappointing outing, CSK might consider releasing Hooda after the IPL 2025 season and buy some impactful batters before the next season.
Deepak Hooda's IPL Record
Deepak Hooda made his IPL debut in 2015 and has played over 100 IPL matches. He has scored 1496 runs in 124 matches with an average of 17.60 and strike rate of 127.65 in his IPL career so far.
