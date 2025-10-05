4 Players CSK Might Release Before IPL 2026 Auction: Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra And...

photoDetails

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) had a disappointing IPL 2025 season, finishing at the bottom of the points table (10th place) with just four wins from 14 matches. It was the first time in IPL history that CSK failed to qualify for the playoffs in consecutive years. After their worst performance in IPL history, the five-times champions CSK are expected to make strategic realignments before the next season.

Ahead of the next season, veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has announced his retirement from Indian Premier League (IPL) and it added Rs 9.75 crore to CSK's purse for IPL 2026 auction. After Ashwin's retirement, CSK are likely to release a few more under-performing players before the IPL 2026 auction and buy some impactful performers.

Here's list of players whom CSK might release before the IPL 2026 auction: