4 Players CSK Might Release Before IPL 2026 Auction: Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra And...
The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) had a disappointing IPL 2025 season, finishing at the bottom of the points table (10th place) with just four wins from 14 matches. It was the first time in IPL history that CSK failed to qualify for the playoffs in consecutive years. After their worst performance in IPL history, the five-times champions CSK are expected to make strategic realignments before the next season.
Ahead of the next season, veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has announced his retirement from Indian Premier League (IPL) and it added Rs 9.75 crore to CSK's purse for IPL 2026 auction. After Ashwin's retirement, CSK are likely to release a few more under-performing players before the IPL 2026 auction and buy some impactful performers.
Here's list of players whom CSK might release before the IPL 2026 auction:
1. Devon Conway
In the IPL 2025 mega auction, the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) picked star opener Devon Conway for Rs 6.25 crore. However, CSK preferred Rachin Ravindra over Conway for the first half of IPL. When Conway got his chances, he wasn't able to perform upto the expectations, scoring 156 runs in 6 matches of IPL 2025 season. Given his underwhelming performance and Rs 6.25 crore salary, CSK might release Conway before the IPL 2026 auction and buy another impactful opener for the next season. (Pic credit: IANS)
Devon Conway's IPL Record
New Zealand opener Devon Conway, who was a key figure in CSK's 2023 title-winning campaign, has scored 1080 runs in 29 matches with an average of 43.20 and strike rate of 139.71 in his IPL career so far. (Pic credit: IANS)
2. Rahul Tripathi
Rahul Tripathi was picked up by CSK for Rs 3.40 crore at the IPL 2025 auction. He was tried at multiple positions but he failed to deliver with the bat. In five matches of IPL 2025, Tripathi scored just 55 runs with an ordinary average of 11.00 and strike rate of 96.49 and was eventually dropped from CSK's playing XI. Given his ordinary performance, CSK may opt to release him before the IPL 2026 auction to explore more reliable batters for the next season. (Pic credit: IANS)
Rahul Tripathi's IPL Record
Rahul Tripathi, who is known for his innovative strokeplay, has scored 2291 runs in 100 matches with an average of 26.33 and strike rate of 137.85 in his IPL career so far. (Pic credit: IANS)
3. Rachin Ravindra
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) used their Right to Match (RTM) card to buy Rachin Ravindra for Rs 4 Crore during the IPL 2025 mega auction. However, the Kiwi youngster was far from his best during the IPL 2025 season, scoring 191 runs in 8 matches at an average of 27.28 and strike rate of 128.18. Given his ordinary season with the bat, CSK might consider releasing Rachin before the IPL 2026 auction and buy another opener. (Pic credit: BCCI/IPL)
Rachin Ravindra's IPL Record
Rachin Ravindra has only played for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the IPL so far. He has scored 413 runs in 18 matches at an average of 24.29 and strike rate of 128.18 so far. (Pic credit: IANS)
4. Deepak Hooda
Deepak Hooda, who was picked by CSK for Rs 1.7 crore during the auction, disappointed with his performance in IPL 2025 season. He was tried at various batting positions but he failed to deliver, scoring just 31 runs in 7 matches in the IPL 2025 season. After his disappointing outing, CSK might consider releasing Hooda before the IPL 2026 auction and buy some impactful batters ahead of the next season. (Pic credit: IANS)
Deepak Hooda's IPL Record
Deepak Hooda made his IPL debut in 2015 and has played more than 100 matches in the league. He has scored 1496 runs in 125 matches with an average of 17.60 and strike rate of 127.64 in his IPL career so far. (Pic credit: IANS)
