4 Players CSK Might Release Before IPL 2026 Auction: Ravichandran Ashwin, Devon Conway And...

photoDetails

english

2932370

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) had a disappointing IPL 2025 season, finishing at the bottom of the points table (10th place) with just four wins from 14 matches. It was the first time in IPL history that CSK failed to qualify for the playoffs in consecutive years. After their worst performance in IPL history, the five-times champions CSK are expected to make strategic realignments before the next season. They are likely to release several under-performing players before the IPL 2026 auction and buy some impactful performers.

Here's list of players CSK might release before the IPL 2026 auction: