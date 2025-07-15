Advertisement
4 Players CSK Might Release Before IPL 2026 Auction: Ravichandran Ashwin, Devon Conway And...

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) had a disappointing IPL 2025 season, finishing at the bottom of the points table (10th place) with just four wins from 14 matches. It was the first time in IPL history that CSK failed to qualify for the playoffs in consecutive years. After their worst performance in IPL history, the five-times champions CSK are expected to make strategic realignments before the next season. They are likely to release several under-performing players before the IPL 2026 auction and buy some impactful performers.

Here's list of players CSK might release before the IPL 2026 auction:

Updated:Jul 15, 2025, 10:44 PM IST
1. Ravichandran Ashwin

1. Ravichandran Ashwin

Veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin was bought for a hefty sum of Rs 9.75 Cr by the Chennai Super Kings during the IPL 2025 Mega Auction. Ashwin was CSK's second-most expensive buy at the IPL 2025 mega auction but he failed to deliver as per the expectations. The 37-year-old played nine matches for CSK in IPL 2025 and picked only 7 wickets. He was also left out of the CSK playing 11 on a few occasions.  

Ravichandran Ashwin's IPL Record

Ravichandran Ashwin's IPL Record

Ravichandran Ashwin, who is one of India’s greatest off-spinners, has picked 187 wickets and scored 833 runs in 221 matches of his IPL career so far.      

2. Rahul Tripathi

2. Rahul Tripathi

Rahul Tripathi was picked up by CSK for Rs 3.40 crore at the IPL 2025 auction. He was tried at multiple positions but he failed to deliver with the bat. In five matches of IPL 2025, Tripathi scored just 55 runs with an ordinary average of 11.00 and strike rate of 96.49 and was eventually dropped from CSK's playing XI. Given his ordinary performance, CSK may opt to release him before the IPL 2026 auction to explore more reliable batters for the next season.  

Rahul Tripathi's IPL Record

Rahul Tripathi's IPL Record

Rahul Tripathi, who is known for his innovative strokeplay, has scored 2291 runs in 100 matches with an average of 26.33 and strike rate of 137.85 in his IPL career so far.    

3. Devon Conway

3. Devon Conway

In the IPL 2025 mega Auction, the Chennai Super Kings picked star opener Devon Conway for Rs 6.25 crore. However, CSK preferred Rachin Ravindra over Conway for the first half of IPL. When Conway got his chances, he wasn't able to perform upto the expectations, scoring 156 runs in 6 matches of IPL 2025 season.  

Devon Conway's IPL Record

Devon Conway's IPL Record

New Zealand opener Devon Conway, who was a key figure in CSK’s 2023 title-winning campaign, has scored 1080 runs in 29 matches with an average of 43.20 and strike rate of 139.71 in his IPL career so far.  

4. Deepak Hooda

4. Deepak Hooda

Deepak Hooda, who was picked by CSK for Rs 1.7 crore during the auction, disappointed with his performance in IPL 2025 season. He was tried at various batting positions but he failed to deliver, scoring just 31 runs in 7 matches in the IPL 2025 season.

After his disappointing outing, CSK might consider releasing Hooda before the IPL 2026 auction and buy some impactful batters ahead of the next season.

 

Deepak Hooda's IPL Record

Deepak Hooda's IPL Record

Deepak Hooda made his IPL debut in 2015 and has played more than 100 matches in the league. He has scored 1496 runs in 125 matches with an average of 17.60 and strike rate of 127.64 in his IPL career so far.

