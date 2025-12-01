4 Players CSK Might Target At IPL 2026 Auction: Cameron Green, Glenn Maxwell And...
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will enter the IPL 2026 mini-auction with a substantial purse of Rs 43.4 crore and just 9 slots to fill. After a dismal 2025 season when they finished last with just four wins, the five times champions CSK have undergone a major overhaul, trading away long-time all-rounders Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran to Rajasthan Royals in exchange for Sanju Samson, while releasing 11 players including Rachin Ravindra and Matheesha Pathirana.
The overhaul from CSK has left a glaring gap in their all-rounder department and they desperately need versatile players to bolster their lineup ahead of the IPL 2026 season. As a result, CSK will be looking for spin-bowling all-rounders and as well as overseas fast-bowling all-rounders during the upcoming IPL 2026 mini-auction on December 16 at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi.
Here are four players CSK might actively target at the IPL 2026 auction:
1. Cameron Green
Australian all-rounder Cameron Green is expected to be one of the hottest and most expensive properties at the upcoming IPL 2026 mini-auction. Green, who offers the rare combination of explosive, right-hand batting, genuine fast-medium pace bowling, and brilliant fielding, will definitely be in CSK's radar during the IPL 2026 auction. A genuine all-rounder like Green can prove much-needed balance to CSK in both batting and bowling departments during the upcoming IPL 2026 auction. (Pic credit: RCB)
Cameron Green's IPL Record
Cameron Green, who has played for the Mumbai Indians (MI) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), has scored 707 runs in 29 matches at an average of 41.58 and a strike rate of 153.69 so far. He has taken 16 wickets as well. (Pic credit: BCCI/IPL)
2. Liam Livingstone
England all-rounder Liam Livingstone has been released by Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) ahead of the IPL 2026 mini-auction. This means he will be one of the top names available in the auction pool. Notably, Livingstone's power-hitting addresses CSK's 2025 weakness in finishing innings, while his spin bowling adds balance to the lineup as well. With Rs 43.4 crore available, CSK can afford to engage in a bidding war for Livingstone at the IPL 2026 auction and acquire his services. (Pic credit: IANS)
Liam Livingstone's IPL Record
Liam Livingstone, a hard-hitting all-rounder has played for multiple IPL franchises. He has scored 1,051 runs at a brisk strike rate of 158.76 and has picked 13 wickets so far. (Pic credit: IANS)
3. Glenn Maxwell
Glenn Maxwell, the Australian all-rounder, who is known for his explosive batting and handy off-spin, has been released by Punjab Kings (PBKS) ahead of the IPL 2026 mini-auction, scheduled for December 16, 2025 in Abu Dhabi. CSK enters the auction with one of the largest remaining purses (around ₹43.4 crore), giving them the financial flexibility to bid aggressively for a big-name player like Maxwell. Notably, Maxwell fits CSK's needs perfectly as a high-impact No. 6 batter who can accelerate with the bat and bowl useful overs at crucial stages of the match. His potential for power-hitting and off-spin remains a highly desirable asset for teams in IPL. (Pic credit: IANS)
Glenn Maxwell's IPL Record
Glenn Maxwell, the explosive all-rounder has played for multiple IPL franchises. He has scored 2,819 runs with a strike rate of 155.14 and taken 41 wickets in 141 matches so far. (Pic credit: IANS)
4. Ravi Bishnoi
After trading Ravindra Jadeja to Rajasthan Royals and Ravichandran Ashwin's IPL retirement, CSK's current spin resources are thin. They have Noor Ahmad (overseas mystery spinner) and Shreyas Gopal (leg-spinner) in their squad ahead of the upcoming IPL 2026 auction. The five-times champions CSK need a high-quality, wicket-taking Indian spinner and Ravi Bishnoi, a proven performer in the IPL, will strengthen the Indian bowling contingent and balance the squad of the Chennai-based franchise. (Pic credit: BCCI/IPL)
Ravi Bishnoi's IPL Record
Ravi Bishnoi, has played 77 IPL matches since his debut in 2020, taking 72 wickets with a best bowling figure of 3/24 and maintaining an overall economy rate of 8.22. (Pic credit: BCCI/IPL)
Trending Photos