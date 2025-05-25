4 Players Delhi Capitals Might Release After IPL 2025 Season: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Faf du Plessis And...

photoDetails

english

2906196

Delhi Capitals (DC) had a terrific start to the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season with four wins on the trot. However, the Axar Patel-led DC failed to continue their winning momentum and eventually failed to qualify for the IPL 2025 playoffs.

After winning their last league match against Punjab Kings, Delhi Capitals finished at fifth spot in the league table of IPL 2025 with 15 points. The Delhi-based franchise might consider releasing some players after this IPL 2025 season based on their ordinary form, salary and age.

Here's list of players which Delhi Capitals (DC) might release after IPL 2025 season: