4 Players Delhi Capitals Might Release After IPL 2025 Season: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Faf du Plessis And...
4 Players Delhi Capitals Might Release After IPL 2025 Season: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Faf du Plessis And...

Delhi Capitals (DC) had a terrific start to the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season with four wins on the trot. However, the Axar Patel-led DC failed to continue their winning momentum and eventually failed to qualify for the IPL 2025 playoffs.

After winning their last league match against Punjab Kings, Delhi Capitals finished at fifth spot in the league table of IPL 2025 with 15 points. The Delhi-based franchise might consider releasing some players after this IPL 2025 season based on their ordinary form, salary and age.

Here's list of players which Delhi Capitals (DC) might release after IPL 2025 season:

Updated:May 25, 2025, 08:33 PM IST
1. Jake Fraser-McGurk

Jake Fraser-McGurk was released by Delhi Capitals before the IPL 2025 auction. But he was brought back by the franchise for Rs 9 crore via the Right-To-Match option during the mega auction. DC had high expectations from Fraser-McGurk but he failed to deliver, scoring only 55 runs in six matches at a strike rate of 105.77 before eventually getting dropped from the playing XI.  

After his lackluster performance, Delhi Capitals might consider releasing Fraser-McGurk after IPL 2025 season.

 

Jake Fraser-McGurk's Record In IPL

Australian youngster Jake Fraser-McGurk, who is known for his aggressive batting has scored 385 runs in 15 matches with an average of 25.67 and strike rate of 199.48 in his IPL career so far.  

2. Mukesh Kumar

India pacer Mukesh Kumar was retained by Delhi Capitals (DC) using the Right to Match (RTM) card for Rs. 8 crore at the IPL 2025 Mega Auction. However, Mukesh couldn't perform up to the expectations of the franchise. Mukesh has been among the most expensive bowlers in IPL 2025 season as he took 12 wickets in 12 matches but conceded runs at an economy of 10.32. He was particularly very poor in death overs. After his ordinary performance, Delhi Capitals might consider releasing Mukesh after IPL 2025 season and look for better fast bowling options.

Mukesh Kumar's Record In IPL

Mukesh Kumar, who made his IPL debut with Delhi Capitals in 2023, has picked 36 wickets in 32 matches so far.  

3. Dushmantha Chameera

Sri Lankan pacer Dushmantha Chameera was picked up by Delhi Capitals (DC) for Rs 75.0 lakh during the IPL 2025 mega auction. Chameera has played four games in IPL 2025, taking three wickets at a high economy of 10.77. He has been inconsistent with his performances, especially in powerplay and death overs. Given his ordinary form and lack of confidence from the management, Delhi Capitals might consider releasing Chameera after IPL 2025 season in order to seek stronger overseas bowling options.

Dushmantha Chameera's IPL Record

Dushmantha Chameera has picked 13 wickets in 19 matches with an economy of 9.72 in IPL career so far.  

4. Faf du Plessis

Former South Africa captain Faf du Plessis was signed for Rs 2 crore by Delhi Capitals during the IPL 2025 mega auction in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. However, Du Plessis didn't produce impactful performances in the IPL 2025 season. The 40-year-old Du Plessis struggled with his fitness and played 9 matches, scoring 202 runs with an average of 22.44 and strike rate of 123.92 in IPL 2025 season. Given his age and fitness, Delhi might consider releasing Du Plessis and free up an overseas slot for a more explosive talent.

Faf du Plessis's Record In IPL

Faf du Plessis has scored 4773 runs in 154 matches with an average of 35.09 and strike rate of 135.78 in IPL so far.  

NEWS ON ONE CLICK